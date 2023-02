MEDIA CONTACT: PubDef-MediaRelations@sfgov.org | Valerie Ibarra (628) 249-7946. Murder Charges Dismissed Against Men Implicated in Death of Famed Private Investigator Jack Palladino. Defense uncovered witness credibility issues;. Ongoing trial delays caused men to languish in jail for two years. SAN FRANCISCO – Prosecutors this week dismissed all charges against Lawrence...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO