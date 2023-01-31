Read full article on original website
tapinto.net
Kenilworth’s Twin Kicks Karate Holds Graduation
KENILWORTH, NJ - Twin Kicks Karate recently held a graduation this past Friday, Jan 27, to celebrate the students that were ready to advance to the next belt level. At the Twin Kicks studio students are tested towards the end of month on forms, self-defense, and sparring. The attendance of each graduation is based on the number of students that are ready to advance. This past graduation there were approximately 28 students.
tapinto.net
East Orange YMCA Launching Annual Support Campaign with Community Impact Celebration on Feb. 9
EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange YMCA is launching its fundraising campaign and inviting the community to get involved by attending a kick-off event on Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-8 p.m., at the Y, 159 N. Munn Ave., East Orange in the Turrell Gym Community Room. The Y’s Annual Support Campaign makes it possible for all children and adults in the community to access vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
tapinto.net
Morristown Happenings: Things to Do in and Around Morristown This Weekend; Feb. 3 - Feb 5
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - It's going to be cold outside this weekend so bundle up and stay warm with these fun events. Have a great weekend everyone!. A Quilter's Journey; A Morning with Master Quilters; Morris County Library; 10am - 12pm. Sign Up for FREE Morristown Newsletter. Get local news...
tapinto.net
Nutley High School Culinary Students Prepare Teachers' Lunch
Wednesday, the NHS culinary students prepared lunch for interested staff members. The meal - soup, sandwich and dessert - was so well-received that it will become a monthly option.
tapinto.net
Holmdel Schools Engage in Strategic Planning Process: Introduce Planner to Public
HOLMDEL, NJ - During a recent regular meeting of the district on January 25th, the board introduced the company representative hired to prepare a strategic plan for Holmdel Schools. The goal is to design a five year strategic plan that would be developed over a series of months. Plans include engagement with all stakeholders such as students, staff, parents, the community in general and the board of ed.
tapinto.net
Five Kenilworth Residents Graduate Union County Fire Academy
KENILWORTH, NJ – On Tuesday evening, Jan 31, a graduation ceremony was held for the Fall Class of 2022 Union County Fire Academy at Union County College in Cranford. Five Kenilworth residents were among the graduating class who include:. Antonio Famiglietti. Sign Up for FREE Kenilworth Newsletter. Get local...
tapinto.net
Do you know how Jim Weichert chose the company's signature color?
Did you know that the Weichert Chatham building at 64 Main Street is the original office where it all began? The eye-catching golden yellow that has become synonymous with the Weichert brand has proudly adorned everything from the company’s “for sale” signs to eventually even the building itself since 1969.
tapinto.net
Over 1000 Montclair Residents Sign Petition in Support of Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment
MONTCLAIR, NJ – More than 1,000 residents have signed an online petition created by Move Montclair Forward in favor of the Lackawana Plaza redevelopment plan. This effort has garnered this support in less than a week with residents expressing the desire for a mixed-use development in the blighted area.
tapinto.net
Thanks for making Berkeley Heights brighter during the holidays!
Berkeley Heights Business and Civic (BHB&C) would like to thank participants, sponsors and all those who enjoyed the beautiful and bright homes that lit up the BH night skies. Collectively, you helped to make this the biggest and brightest BH Battle the Bulbs yet. We had no idea how a battle of the bulbs would grow when we started this 6 years ago, but Berkeley Heights came through with creativity, imagination and community spirit making this holiday season an illuminating experience for all.
tapinto.net
Trinity's Treasures Sale Set for Saturday
BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — Trinity United Methodist Church will be hosting a "Trinity's Treasures" sale this weekend that will help the Church support community members in need. The sale will take place on Saturday, February 4 from 9AM to 1PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 339 Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown City.
tapinto.net
TAPinto January: Kenilworth's Top 5
KENILWORTH, NJ - The first month of 2023 has come to a close. Here are the top five stories of January according to Google analytics in case you missed any of them. 2. Plans for Cannabis Retail Store on Route 22 Get Approval by Board of Adjustment.
tapinto.net
Sussex County Saint Patrick's Day Parade
Having conducted the Sussex County Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Newton for the 17 years before the pandemic, we are so pleased to hear that the St. Patrick's Day Parade is returning to Newton; with the Newton Fire Department being the new hosts of the parade. The Township of Newton...
tapinto.net
Westfield Boy Scouts Win Senior Division of Klondike Derby
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — The “Atomic Rubber Duckies” from Troop 73 in Westfield took first place in the Senior Division of this year’s annual Klondike Derby. The event involves teams of scouts racing each other with gear-laden sledges that their troops build. Although the sledges are built on skis, the lack of snow this year didn’t deter any of the teams that participated in the event on Saturday Jan. 28 in Watchung Reservation.
tapinto.net
Public Hearing on Upgrades to North Street Park Set for February 15
BAYONNE, NJ - Bayonne officials will hold a public hearing on Feb. 15 to review proposed improvements to a small pocket park on North Street. “It’s a true neighborhood park that has been around for years,” said Councilman Neil Carroll. The City of Bayonne is seeking funding through...
tapinto.net
Wrestling: Bears Take Down Pioneers
KENILWORTH, NJ – The Brearley Bears Varsity Wrestling Team came out strong Wednesday evening defeating New Providence 47-30. The teams current record stands 7-6. The next big challenge will be tomorrow, Feb 3, at 5 p.m. Brearley competes against Arthur L. Johnson in the final conference match up of the year. Both teams remain undefeated in conference dual meets, so this means the winner tomorrow will take home the conference title.
tapinto.net
Nursing Home Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday with Police Parade and Senate Honors
Plainfield, NJ — On January 17, 2023, a resident of AristaCare at Norwood Terrace celebrated her 100th birthday in a memorable way, surrounded by friends, family, and community members. The day was filled with a police parade, formal congratulations from the Senate and General Assembly, and a birthday celebration that was nothing short of extraordinary.
tapinto.net
2022 By the Numbers: Chatham Emergency Squad Has Record Number of Calls
It was a year of exciting growth for the all-volunteer Chatham Emergency Squad in 2022. CES answered an unprecedented high of 1400 calls, a significant increase over 2021’s previous all-time high of 1266. One of the most remarkable facts about these calls is the number of times more than...
tapinto.net
Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange Receives 2023 Best of Home Care®
Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange Receives 2023 Best of Home Care® – Leader in Experience Award. South Orange – Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange is pleased to announce that it received the distinguished 2023 Best of Home Care–Leader in Experience Award from HCP, the leading firm in experience management for home care. The Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by HCP and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Experience, Homewatch CareGivers is recognized among the top 10% of home care providers participating in the nationwide HCP Experience Management Program for 9 years in a row.
tapinto.net
Plainfield Residents Make University of Rhode Island Dean's List
KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island announced its Fall 2022 Dean's List, and it includes residents from Plainfield. Lucia Furfaro-Rodriguez and Ben Rosen have fulfilled the requirements to be included on the Dean's List:. Full-time students who have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which...
tapinto.net
Harmon Face Values’ Nationwide Closure, Including of Location in Raritan
WESTFIELD, NJ — On Monday morning, the Raritan Harmon Face Values store at the Somerville Circle was among locations listed for closure on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was...
