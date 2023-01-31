Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange Receives 2023 Best of Home Care® – Leader in Experience Award. South Orange – Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange is pleased to announce that it received the distinguished 2023 Best of Home Care–Leader in Experience Award from HCP, the leading firm in experience management for home care. The Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by HCP and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Experience, Homewatch CareGivers is recognized among the top 10% of home care providers participating in the nationwide HCP Experience Management Program for 9 years in a row.

