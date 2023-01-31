ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Jirschele named field manager for 2023 season, full coaching staff announced

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Justin Jirschele, who played for the Charlotte Knights over parts of two seasons (2014-15), has been named as the team’s new manager for the upcoming 2023 campaign. Jirschele, 32, will be introduced to the media during an introductory press conference at Truist Field on Wednesday, February 1 at 2:30 PM.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight

Brothers Jason and Jeff Capel are upset with North Carolina over what they feel was a slight from the Tar Heels towards Jason on Wednesday. Pitt beat UNC 65-64 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are coached by Jeff Capel, a former Duke player, who is in his fifth season at Pitt. Jason,... The post Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WBTV

Well-known local radio announcer passes away

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport

CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar to open in University

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar, a Chicago-based restaurant chain, is set to open its first Charlotte location on Friday, Feb. 3, starting with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Guests will be served until 2 a.m., according to one of the restaurant’s Instagram posts. Eliot Mosby, owner of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pastors calling for answers in Lyric Thomas' death in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Black History Month: Anthony Hamilton

CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville High School announces 2023 Hall of Fame class

MOORESVILLE – Bouncing back from a COVID-caused delay, the Mooresville High School Athletic Hall of Fame is set to honor a new class of inductees at ceremonies to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Mooresville High School. Due to pandemic protocols, traditional annual induction ceremonies have...
MOORESVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Woman Sets A Guinness Record For Giving The Finger

Guinness book of world records are issued everyday, but this one is super unusual. A North Carolina woman sets a Guinness World Record for giving the finger. Cheryl Lambeth of Charlotte says her obsession with finger puppets started when she was just a little girl watching children’s television programs like “Mr Rogers Neighborhood”. Her past quirky collection just kept growing and growing. We are talking finger puppet collection. Just about everyone has a collection of some sort and this is Cheryl’s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Customer distraught after unable to reach Frontier Airlines customer service

CHARLOTTE, NC
13newsnow.com

Concord native crowned Miss USA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck

CHARLOTTE, NC

