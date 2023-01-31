Read full article on original website
Jirschele named field manager for 2023 season, full coaching staff announced
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Justin Jirschele, who played for the Charlotte Knights over parts of two seasons (2014-15), has been named as the team’s new manager for the upcoming 2023 campaign. Jirschele, 32, will be introduced to the media during an introductory press conference at Truist Field on Wednesday, February 1 at 2:30 PM.
Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight
Brothers Jason and Jeff Capel are upset with North Carolina over what they feel was a slight from the Tar Heels towards Jason on Wednesday. Pitt beat UNC 65-64 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are coached by Jeff Capel, a former Duke player, who is in his fifth season at Pitt. Jason,... The post Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Well-known local radio announcer passes away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
“His light can’t be dulled”: Friends gather to remember Jamal Moore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On a dark and rainy night, Jamal Moore’s friends gathered at Romare Bearden Park to remember a man who they say leaves behind a light in the Charlotte community. “He definitely made an impact on the community,” Moore’s cousin, Crystal Parker, said. “There’s not another...
No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck. Updated: 7 hours ago. Anderson Fairley was hit and killed while operating a motorcycle on Monday...
Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar to open in University
Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar, a Chicago-based restaurant chain, is set to open its first Charlotte location on Friday, Feb. 3, starting with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Guests will be served until 2 a.m., according to one of the restaurant’s Instagram posts. Eliot Mosby, owner of the...
Pastors calling for answers in Lyric Thomas' death in Charlotte
The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m. It happened at an intersection close to NASCAR Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change. Updated: 13 hours ago. Since it happened they're choosing to keep...
Black History Month: Anthony Hamilton
WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says to hold onto hope!. The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct....
'It's history': HBCU alumnus calling for church facility to be saved in notable Charlotte community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church is a historic staple in the Charlotte community. The notable building, owned by Johnson C. Smith University, is located off Campus Street in Biddleville, Charlotte's oldest surviving Black neighborhood. Decades back, when JCSU was known as Biddle University, the congregation...
Mooresville High School announces 2023 Hall of Fame class
MOORESVILLE – Bouncing back from a COVID-caused delay, the Mooresville High School Athletic Hall of Fame is set to honor a new class of inductees at ceremonies to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Mooresville High School. Due to pandemic protocols, traditional annual induction ceremonies have...
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal
No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result in any injuries. Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police calls out low bond for repeat offender. Updated: 6 hours ago. Since 2020, Demont Forte has been in...
‘A bright star’: Loved ones remember Charlotte man killed in Nashville stabbing
People who knew and loved Jamal Moore told Channel 9 they’re left with a lot of questions about who killed him.
Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for help
Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. WBTV seeking solutions for catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
North Carolina Woman Sets A Guinness Record For Giving The Finger
Guinness book of world records are issued everyday, but this one is super unusual. A North Carolina woman sets a Guinness World Record for giving the finger. Cheryl Lambeth of Charlotte says her obsession with finger puppets started when she was just a little girl watching children’s television programs like “Mr Rogers Neighborhood”. Her past quirky collection just kept growing and growing. We are talking finger puppet collection. Just about everyone has a collection of some sort and this is Cheryl’s.
Local writer surprises barrier-breaking former student with poem at Gantt Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On the first day of black history month, Dorothy Counts Scoggins, the first Black student to attend Charlotte’s all-white Harding High School, was honored with a poem. The poem was a surprise to her, as she didn’t know it was going to happen. Local...
Families want answers a month after deadly Charlotte scaffolding collapse
Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. Stolen converters are sold to recyclers for up to $800. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for help. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jovontay Williams died...
LOOK UP! What appears to be the Chinese spy balloon is floating over the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you haven’t heard yet, what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon has been hovering over the United States since the early part of this week. It was expected to float into the Carolinas on Saturday, and sure enough, what appeared to be the balloon could be spotted above Charlotte shortly after 10 a.m.
Customer distraught after unable to reach Frontier Airlines customer service
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 7 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
Concord native crowned Miss USA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
