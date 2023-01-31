Read full article on original website
Downton Abbey star's new movie gets first trailer and release date
The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, the new movie starring Jim Broadbent and Downton Abbey’s Penelope Wilton, has announced its release date along with a new trailer. The film, which is based on Rachel Joyce’s 2012 novel, sees the pair play husband and wife, Harold and Maureen. The plot follows Harold, an “unremarkable man”, as he walks some 500 miles to visit a dying friend.
Loki star Owen Wilson's new movie gets US release date
Owen Wilson's new movie Paint has confirmed when it will hit cinemas in the US. The film from writer and director Brit McAdams will be released on the big screen on April 7 this year instead of April 28 as previously announced (via Deadline). It will become available to stream on AMC+ later in the year.
Blindspotting reveals season 2 release date and first-look images
Blindspotting has confirmed its season 2 premiere date for the US and Canada. The upcoming instalment of Starz's Oakland-set crime drama is due to air its first two episodes on April 14. Remaining episodes will then air weekly on Fridays (via Deadline). The spin-off of the 2018 movie of the...
Jon Landau teases Avatar 5 plot
Avatar producer Jon Landau has teased the plot of the fifth instalment of the record breaking franchise. With Avatar: The Way of Water poised to shatter all records set by its predecessor, director James Cameron is definitely going ahead with the third and fourth films in the franchise. And by the looks of it, the fifth film won’t be too far away either.
The true story behind Titans star Teagan Croft's new Netflix movie
True Spirit, out now on Netflix, tells the story of the youngest woman to sail around the world. But as with so many based-on-a-true-story movies, plenty of fact is left behind for the glossy Hollywood sheen of fiction. That being said, there are some films of true stories that hew...
Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard shares reaction to Noah Schnapp's coming out video
Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard was "really proud" of Noah Schnapp for coming out earlier this year. Having played the monster-battling teens Mike Wheeler and Will Byers opposite each other for four seasons of the Netflix TV series – with a fifth and final run currently in development – they've essentially grown up together.
Casualty confirms shock Jacob Masters story in double episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty's Jacob Masters is about to encounter the toughest task of his medical career so far. It's been confirmed that a double episode is coming to our screens next week on Saturday, February 11 from 8pm to 9.40pm, with a conundrum for Jacob – played by Charles Venn – driving the action.
Outlander star revealed to be joining Star Trek: Picard season 3 in new trailer
Star Trek: Picard season 3's full trailer has unveiled Ed Speleers' mystery character, who's set for a few run-ins with the iconic Jean-Luc himself. With TV roles including Jimmy Kent in Downton Abbey and Stephen Bonnet in Outlander, the newcomer comes face-to-face with Patrick Stewart's Picard several times throughout the action – mostly involving pointed guns.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Scott Lang memoir is real and you can buy it
Scott Lang's fictional memoir from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has been brought to life, and it's available to buy. The book, Look Out for the Little Guy, features in the upcoming film, which sees Scott Lang cashing in on his Avengers fame before being dragged into another adventure in the Quantum Realm.
Marvel star Dave Bautista questions if he's too "unattractive" for rom-coms
Marvel's Dave Bautista has been breaking the action-movie-star mould by taking on comedic and dramatic roles, but he also wants to star in a romantic comedy. However, he recently admitted that he isn't sure he has the looks to pull it off. "I know I'm not your typical rom-com lead....
Outer Banks season 3 trailer teases emotional reunion
Outer Banks season 3's trailer has teased a long-awaited emotional reunion. In the new promo for Netflix's teen drama, John B (Chase Stokes) is gobsmacked at the sight of his presumed-dead father Big John (Charles Halford), before giving him a hug. Elsewhere, Kiara (Madison Bailey) could be in danger as...
Coronation Street star Adam Little confirms exit for evil Blake
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Adam Little has confirmed he has exited as Blake Myers. The actor has played the evil character since last year, first as a bully for Max Turner and now as a central element in the show's far-right storyline. Earlier this week, Blake was...
Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals ‘steamy kiss’ with Linda Cardellini was cut from Scooby-Doo
Buffy the Vampire Slayer will always be Sarah Michelle Gellar's most famous role, but plenty of people grew up watching her as Daphne in the duo of live-action Scooby-Doo movies from the early 2000s. It's common knowledge that the first film, penned by Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn, was...
Rocky’s Sylvester Stallone set to star in new reality show with his family
Sylvester Stallone looks set to get the Kardashian and Osbourne treatment after landing his own reality show with his family. The Rocky star, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet are set to star in Paramount+ series The Family Stallone, it has been confirmed. The eight-part...
Home and Away reveals new romance storyline for Mali Hudson
Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away has revealed a new romance storyline for newcomer Mali Hudson. Mali first appeared on Australian screens last month, when Mackenzie recruited him to help make a decorative nursery gift before the birth of Dean and Ziggy's baby. Related: Home and Away reveals...
Emmerdale reveals Caleb twist as he makes a mysterious phone call
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has confirmed Caleb is up to no good after he made a mysterious phone call. A highly-emotional episode on Thursday (February 2) saw Cain finally soften towards his brother after accompanying Charity for a visit to the grave of her abuser, Mark Bails. Having just discovered...
Dave Bautista addresses whether he'd play another comic book role
Marvel fans will bid farewell to Dave Bautista's Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 this summer, but the actor hasn't ruled out the idea of returning to the comic book genre in another role. "I'm open-minded to any role. I'm open-minded to any genre. I'm just open-minded about...
EastEnders star Shona McGarty admits fan doubts over Whitney and Zack
EastEnders star Shona McGarty has opened up about the fans’ doubts over Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson's relationship. In an interview with TV Times, the star discussed the reaction from fans, saying: "Viewers weren’t that keen on them at first, and I don’t think they’re invested yet because they haven’t seen what we've done. As a viewer and a fan, I hope they could bond over this, but tragedy can also pull you apart."
Coronation Street star Ben Price reveals fallout of shock gun scenes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Ben Price has revealed the fallout of the shocking Bistro gun scenes, which take place next week. The ITV soap's newest villain Damon Hay has recently been using the Bistro to smuggle drugs and is blackmailing Nick Tilsley (Price) to help him. However,...
Tom Hardy and Joker's Zazie Beetz join Apple thriller show
Venom's Tom Hardy and Joker's Zazie Beetz are set to star in an upcoming Apple TV+ series titled Lazarus, based on the Joona Linna book series by Lars Kepler. According to Deadline, the series will follow police detective Saga Bauer (Beetz), who goes undercover in a maximum-security psychiatric hospital to get closer to notorious killer Jurek Walter (Hardy).
