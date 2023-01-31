College football rankings: Texas A&M, Wisconsin teams that could crack top 25 early in 2023, per CBS Sports

Joel Klatt discusses which programs surprised him from National Signing Day. He talked about the USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley landed at No. 8 overall class. Joel explained why he was surprised with USC and discussed they needed to get more defensive players. His next surprise was the Michigan Wolverines landing at No. 19 overall despite two straight CFP appearances. Joel explained that Michigan and USC utilized the transfer portal very well. Joel discussed Penn State, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech’s signing day rankings and how this benefits their programs.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO