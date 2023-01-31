College football rankings: Texas A&M, Wisconsin teams that could crack top 25 early in 2023, per CBS Sports

Read full article on original website
Related
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
Oklahoma’s top 2024 prospect 'missing Boulder' after trip to check out the Buffs
Danny Okoye, the top ranked 2024 prospect in Oklahoma according to the 247 Sports Composite, has attended visits to Tennessee and Oklahoma State, but neither were able to match the energy brought by Colorado. “It’s a different level of energy,” Okoye said. “I got there and was just like, wow....
FOX Sports
Michigan, USC, Oklahoma & Penn State among Joel Klatt's surprises of National Signing Day
Joel Klatt discusses which programs surprised him from National Signing Day. He talked about the USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley landed at No. 8 overall class. Joel explained why he was surprised with USC and discussed they needed to get more defensive players. His next surprise was the Michigan Wolverines landing at No. 19 overall despite two straight CFP appearances. Joel explained that Michigan and USC utilized the transfer portal very well. Joel discussed Penn State, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech’s signing day rankings and how this benefits their programs.
Caldwell signs with Carolina
Wide receiver Elijah Caldwell made it official with the South Carolina Gamecocks on National Signing Day. Caldwell, a three-star out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., committed to coach Shane Beamer before the end of an official visit in January. Caldwell, who sent in his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, committed to West Virginia last summer before he backed off of that pledge in December.
FSU offers 5-star, No. 1 overall LB Sammy Brown
Florida State offered Jefferson (Ga.) junior five-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. FSU is one of his nearly 30 offers. The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound linebacker is ranked as the No....
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
DT Jamel Howard set to announce on National Signing Day
Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard will announce his commitment on Wednesday, February 1st at 4:30 ET. The announcement will take place at his school as part of a ceremony at Marist. Howard's options include Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Miami-FL and LSU. Those are the five schools he took official visits...
Sophomore Jacob Wilkins, son of Dominique Wilkins, lands a pair of SEC offers
There is a current trend of talented high school prospects with NBA bloodlines and Jacob Wilkins is another name to monitor on the national scale. The 6-foot-7 sophomore small forward from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview, Wilkins is the son of former nine-time NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins. Last week, Wilkins earned his...
Clemson OC Garrett Riley explains why he left TCU to join Dabo Swinney's staff with Tigers
Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley arrived from TCU, having just won the 2022 Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football. Riley aims to rejuvinize a Clemson offense after helping lead TCU to a national championship berth. He made the difficult decision to leave the place where he took off, and he explained why on National Signing Day while speaking with Clemson’s media team.
New Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding is 'as five-star as you can get'
Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin did some overhauling of his coaching staff on the defensive side this offseason. The biggest change was bringing in Pete Golding as the Rebels new defensive coordinator. Golding was hired last month, replacing co-defensive coordinators Chris Partridge and Maurice Crum. Partridge had been...
Breaking Down USC's impressive 2023 recruiting class | National Signing Day
247Sports' Greg Biggins breakdown the embarrassment of riches that Lincoln Riley has coming to USC in his 2023 recruiting class.
Top 5 candidates to become the new Alabama OC
One of the most impressive things about Nick Saban’s tenure as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide is that he has continued to win despite the constant turnover of coordinators. In conclusion of the 2022 season, the Crimson Tide must replace both offensive and defensive coordinators after losing Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and Pete Golding to Ole Miss.
247Sports
Signing Day 2023: College football's top 25 recruiting classes, live updates
South Carolina and third-year coach Shane Beamer have landed Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated recruit remaining in the 2023 cycle following his commitment on Signing Day. Tight end Duce Robinson, who is mulling multiple offers, is the other five-star left on the board and is not expected to announce a choice this week.
UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin beats out multiple B1G rivals for another TE in class of 2024
Wisconsin made a big addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon. The Badgers earned a commitment from 3-star tight end Rob Booker II. He’s the 2nd tight end to join Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class so far. Here’s his announcement:. “Lastly I’d like to thank all...
Local standout Sawyer Deerman commits to Alabama
Alabama added local athlete Sawyer Deerman on Wednesday as a preferred walk-on. The Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Tuscaloosa County product caught plenty of eyes on the recruiting trail. The Crimson Tide has been tracking him for nearly two years now. “When I talked to (Nick) Saban he pretty much said really an...
In-state quarterback commits to Vols as preferred walk-on
Three-star quarterback Ryan Damron committed to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on Tuesday afternoon, the product of Henry County High School in Paris, Tennessee announced on social media. Damron picked the Vols over a scholarship offer to East Tennessee State coming off a weekend visit to Tennessee. "I've been wanting to...
Kansas State is the sleeper class of the Big 12 | National Signing Day
247Sports' recruiting analyst Chris Singletary likes what Chris Klieman has done with the 2023 class in Manhattan.
National Signing Day 2023: How Oregon swooped into USC's back yard to land Pac-12's best recruiting class
Lincoln Riley came to USC armed with a flashy slogan: “Take back the West.” Oregon and Dan Lanning had other plans. Oregon’s sparkling No. 8-rated recruiting class is the best in the Pac-12 by a wide margin. USC checks in second in the Pac-12 and No. 12 nationally. USC might have one five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, but Oregon reeled in 19 four-star recruits — the second-most in the country.
'Bennys & the Chris' is Kentucky's only option going forward
There comes a point during most sports seasons where coaches can accurately admit, ‘We are who we are.’. Despite the sour mood following Saturday’s 77-68 home loss to Kansas, the answer is not as simple as one might believe. The first glance is obvious, and not encouraging. Kentucky...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0