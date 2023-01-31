Read full article on original website
S.P. Fire Department to host open house celebrating 125th anniversary Feb. 11
On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Southern Pines Fire Department invites the community to attend an open house at their main station at 500 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Open house attendees will include elected officials, county and town employees, community business leaders, current and retired...
Barbecue sale to benefit Rockingham employee battling cancer
ROCKINGHAM — Just days after Valentine’s Day, city employees are showing love for one of their own. A barbecue plate fundraiser is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 to support Shannon Pankey. Pankey worked for the Richmond County Tourism Development Authority for two years before being...
Police flock to Lumberton for radar training
LUMBERTON — Commuters on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive saw a significant police presence on Wednesday and will see more on Thursday, all
McDuffie fights cancer with the help of God and loved ones
LAURINBURG – Dec. 21, 2022 was one of the best days of Sharmeika McDuffie’s life. It was the day she rang the bell sign
'It's kind of eye-opening': Cumberland County uses Point-In-Time Count to survey homeless population
People in Cumberland County are volunteering for an initiative happening across the country to count how many people are living on the street.
OBITUARY: Caerus Leverne Covington
HAMLET — Caerus Leverne Covington, 31, of Hamlet, passed on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at Pleasant Hill A.M.E. Zion Church, 105 Lake Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
OBITUARY: Wesley Jay Denham
ROCKINGHAM — We are saddened to announce the passing of Wesley Jay Denham of Rockingham. Jay died at the age of 61 in the early hours of Jan. 27, 2023. He passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. Jay is survived by his...
Pik N Pig to open on Feb. 18
After being closed for almost two years after a fire destroyed a favorite Carthage BBQ restaurant, the Pik N Pig has an opening target date of Feb. 18. At a private Friday lunch held in the newly constructed building, owner Ashley Sheppard and his wife Tiffani thanked everyone from firefighters to contractors that had a hand in taking the business from the fire to where they are now.
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North Carolina
#hosted by The Fearrington House Inn; opinions are my own. Logan and I set out on a short drive from our home base of Greenville, South Carolina for a weekend away without kids and discovered a dreamy gem: The Fearrington House Inn.
Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
OBITUARY: Deborah Denise Davis
ROCKINGHAM — Deborah Denise Davis, 67, Rockingham passed on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Northside Cemetery, U.S. Hwy 1 North, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, noon until 4 p.m. at Nelson...
OBITUARY: Odell Terry Jr.
NORTH WILKESBORO — Odell Terry Jr., 68, of North Wilkesboro, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. A public viewing will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, from noon until 5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.
Closed Village Station restaurant in Lumberton demolished
LUMBERTON — The Village Station restaurant, in operation for 45 years and shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, is being demolished, a
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
Assault Charges Dropped Against Pittsboro Elementary Teacher
A Chatham County District Court judge dropped all five charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a Pittsboro Elementary School teacher last Wednesday after reviewing the case and hearing character references from his neighbors. On July 30, Eric Hudson was arrested and charged after an incident that had occurred...
‘Give them their little ticket’: Fayetteville pushing for crackdown on rogue shopping carts harming residents
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville wants to crack down on abandoned shopping carts across the city as its leaders said it is becoming an eyesore. More and more people and small businesses are complaining about it. The carts are being stolen from big box retailers and...
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Dispatch and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Hope Mills Mayor Warner issues apology for blocking people, deleting comments on social media
Mayor Jackie Warner read an apology for blocking people and deleting comments on social media pages she controls during a meeting of the Hope Mills Board of Commissioners on Jan. 23. The formal apology was part of a settlement agreement in a lawsuit filed against her. The town board met...
OBITUARY: Anthony Todd Parker
ELLERBE — Anthony Todd Parker, 22, of Ellerbe, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. He was born March 28, 2000, in Orlando, Florida, son of Phyllis Parker. Anthony worked as warehouse manager with Vista Products in Hamlet. He attended Timbers Crossing Church. He...
Officials: North Carolina man missing since Christmas Eve found dismembered, sealed in concrete
Officials in North Carolina said a man who had been missing since Christmas Eve was reportedly found dismembered and sealed in concrete about a month later.
