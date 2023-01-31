ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Caerus Leverne Covington

HAMLET — Caerus Leverne Covington, 31, of Hamlet, passed on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at Pleasant Hill A.M.E. Zion Church, 105 Lake Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Wesley Jay Denham

ROCKINGHAM — We are saddened to announce the passing of Wesley Jay Denham of Rockingham. Jay died at the age of 61 in the early hours of Jan. 27, 2023. He passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. Jay is survived by his...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pik N Pig to open on Feb. 18

After being closed for almost two years after a fire destroyed a favorite Carthage BBQ restaurant, the Pik N Pig has an opening target date of Feb. 18. At a private Friday lunch held in the newly constructed building, owner Ashley Sheppard and his wife Tiffani thanked everyone from firefighters to contractors that had a hand in taking the business from the fire to where they are now.
CARTHAGE, NC
wpde.com

Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
LUMBERTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Deborah Denise Davis

ROCKINGHAM — Deborah Denise Davis, 67, Rockingham passed on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Northside Cemetery, U.S. Hwy 1 North, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, noon until 4 p.m. at Nelson...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Odell Terry Jr.

NORTH WILKESBORO — Odell Terry Jr., 68, of North Wilkesboro, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. A public viewing will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, from noon until 5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Assault Charges Dropped Against Pittsboro Elementary Teacher

A Chatham County District Court judge dropped all five charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a Pittsboro Elementary School teacher last Wednesday after reviewing the case and hearing character references from his neighbors. On July 30, Eric Hudson was arrested and charged after an incident that had occurred...
PITTSBORO, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Anthony Todd Parker

ELLERBE — Anthony Todd Parker, 22, of Ellerbe, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. He was born March 28, 2000, in Orlando, Florida, son of Phyllis Parker. Anthony worked as warehouse manager with Vista Products in Hamlet. He attended Timbers Crossing Church. He...
ELLERBE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy