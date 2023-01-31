Read full article on original website
S.P. Fire Department to host open house celebrating 125th anniversary Feb. 11
On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Southern Pines Fire Department invites the community to attend an open house at their main station at 500 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Open house attendees will include elected officials, county and town employees, community business leaders, current and retired...
Meet Stefen
Stefen is a bulldog mix who is 8 weeks old and is looking for a new family. He is currently at Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services in Carthage. The adoption fee is $85. This includes initial vaccinations (including Bordetella, DHPP & Rabies), microchip, spay/neuter, fecal with appropriate deworming, heartworm test (if over 6 months of age) and initial heartworm & flea/tick prevention.
Barbecue sale to benefit Rockingham employee battling cancer
ROCKINGHAM — Just days after Valentine’s Day, city employees are showing love for one of their own. A barbecue plate fundraiser is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 to support Shannon Pankey. Pankey worked for the Richmond County Tourism Development Authority for two years before being...
Baby born at Holly Springs hospital enters world on 02-03 at 2:03 a.m.
A Sanford couple welcomed a new son into the world early Friday - that's 02-03-23 at 2:03 a.m. at UNC Health Rex Holly Springs Hospital.
NPS releases study to help save Pinehurst NHL district’s historic character
The National Park Service (NPS) released on Wednesday a comprehensive study to help guide future preservation of Pinehurst’s National Historic Landmark District (NHL district), recognized for its extraordinary role in the development of the sport of golf and resort communities and its association with golfer and golf course designer Donald Ross.
Scotland County Schools celebrates ‘Love the Bus’ week
LAURINBURG – There is something to be said about job dedication. And for Mr. James Bethea, who has been driving buses for Scotland County Schools for 50 years, dedication doesn’t seem to be a large enough word. To celebrate Mr. Bethea’s commitment to Scotland County students and to honor Love The Bus week, Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand drove his bus route on Wednesday morning.
Randolph County 8-year-old gives back to Humane Society for birthday
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young man in the Piedmont Triad used his birthday as a chance to give, rather than receive. Kane Simmons of Asheboro celebrated his eighth birthday by giving back to animals in need. His mom said that when they talked about what he wanted for his birthday, he said he […]
McDuffie fights cancer with the help of God and loved ones
LAURINBURG – Dec. 21, 2022 was one of the best days of Sharmeika McDuffie’s life. It was the day she rang the bell sign
Horror flick ‘The Devil’s Stomping Ground’ based on legendary haunted North Carolina camping spot
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A legendary haunted camping ground in North Carolina is the basis of a recently released horror film. “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” follows 15 college film students who come to rural North Carolina to film their senior short project, according to the film’s IMBd page. The plot of the film is […]
Fayetteville Salvation Army activates ‘White Flag Status’ for below-freezing temperatures
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced the Salvation Army activated a “White Flag Status” for Friday night. The department said the Salvation Army activated the status due to below-freezing temperatures in the area overnight. If anyone needs shelter, proceed to the Salvation Army located...
Obituary for Richard Talbot White of Pinehurst
Richard “Dick” Talbot White died peacefully at home in Pinehurst, NC, on January 30, 2023. Born February 11,1933, Dad spent his childhood in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, beginning a long standing love and devotion to the Cincinnati Reds. A lifelong athlete, he played football, baseball and ran track in high school, took up tennis and eventually settled on playing golf for most of his adult life. His love of golf inspired travel to Ireland twice and his golfing memorabilia decorated every home he lived in.
Carthage awarded grant for downtown project
Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced the Town of Carthage has received a $350,000 Rural Transformation Grant to support the completion of the town’s Downtown Corridor Plan. The funds will be used to develop a final conceptual design plan for improvements related to aesthetics, safety, landscaping, grade improvements, the integration of accessible sidewalks, and the construction of new sidewalks in and around Courthouse Square.
Police flock to Lumberton for radar training
LUMBERTON — Commuters on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive saw a significant police presence on Wednesday and will see more on Thursday, all
Controversial “501 Landing” shopping center coming to Northeast Chatham on 15-501
Pittsboro, NC – BOLD Development Group has announced that construction of the 501 Landing shopping center is underway and is on target to open for business this summer. The shopping center is located 10329 US Hwy 15-501 across from the Harris Teeter Chatham Downs Shopping Center. The center consists of two buildings, each 7,200 square feet. The end units have a shared, partially-covered outdoor patio area. The property is for retail, office and/or medical use.
'It's kind of eye-opening': Cumberland County uses Point-In-Time Count to survey homeless population
People in Cumberland County are volunteering for an initiative happening across the country to count how many people are living on the street.
Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
Harbor Freight opens in Aberdeen
Harbor Freight Tools opened its doors in Aberdeen on Tuesday for a soft opening to the public. The store will officially celebrate its grand opening on Feb. 18. The store is located at 1379 N Sandhills Blvd in the Town and Country shopping center and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Obituary for Angela Marie Hinesley Jessup of Vass
Angela Marie Hinesley Jessup, age 57, of Vass, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Angela was born September 1, 1965 to the late Dorothy Marie Howard and Randall Dockery Hinesley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Hinesley.
Sisters building dream careers after graduating RichmondCC Substation Program
HAMLET — Scotland County sisters Brooke Odom and Jessica Tarlton made a life-changing decision together in 2019. They decided to enroll in the Electric Utility Substation & Relay Technology program at Richmond Community College because they had seen the career success people were having who graduated from the two-year degree program.
Town temporarily changing disinfectant to improve water safety
The Town of Southern Pines Water Treatment Plant will temporarily change the method of disinfection in its public water supply from March 1 through April 1. The water plant normally uses chloramine, a controlled mixture of ammonia and chlorine, to disinfect the water. Throughout March, the town will use chlorine only, also known as “free chlorine.” The periodic and temporary conversion from chloramines to free chlorine, which is a normal procedure for water systems, ensures water safety in the distribution system and the highest quality of drinking water.
