Richard “Dick” Talbot White died peacefully at home in Pinehurst, NC, on January 30, 2023. Born February 11,1933, Dad spent his childhood in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, beginning a long standing love and devotion to the Cincinnati Reds. A lifelong athlete, he played football, baseball and ran track in high school, took up tennis and eventually settled on playing golf for most of his adult life. His love of golf inspired travel to Ireland twice and his golfing memorabilia decorated every home he lived in.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO