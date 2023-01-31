ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Meet Stefen

Stefen is a bulldog mix who is 8 weeks old and is looking for a new family. He is currently at Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services in Carthage. The adoption fee is $85. This includes initial vaccinations (including Bordetella, DHPP & Rabies), microchip, spay/neuter, fecal with appropriate deworming, heartworm test (if over 6 months of age) and initial heartworm & flea/tick prevention.
CARTHAGE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

NPS releases study to help save Pinehurst NHL district’s historic character

The National Park Service (NPS) released on Wednesday a comprehensive study to help guide future preservation of Pinehurst’s National Historic Landmark District (NHL district), recognized for its extraordinary role in the development of the sport of golf and resort communities and its association with golfer and golf course designer Donald Ross.
PINEHURST, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Schools celebrates ‘Love the Bus’ week

LAURINBURG – There is something to be said about job dedication. And for Mr. James Bethea, who has been driving buses for Scotland County Schools for 50 years, dedication doesn’t seem to be a large enough word. To celebrate Mr. Bethea’s commitment to Scotland County students and to honor Love The Bus week, Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand drove his bus route on Wednesday morning.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Richard Talbot White of Pinehurst

Richard “Dick” Talbot White died peacefully at home in Pinehurst, NC, on January 30, 2023. Born February 11,1933, Dad spent his childhood in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, beginning a long standing love and devotion to the Cincinnati Reds. A lifelong athlete, he played football, baseball and ran track in high school, took up tennis and eventually settled on playing golf for most of his adult life. His love of golf inspired travel to Ireland twice and his golfing memorabilia decorated every home he lived in.
PINEHURST, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Carthage awarded grant for downtown project

Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced the Town of Carthage has received a $350,000 Rural Transformation Grant to support the completion of the town’s Downtown Corridor Plan. The funds will be used to develop a final conceptual design plan for improvements related to aesthetics, safety, landscaping, grade improvements, the integration of accessible sidewalks, and the construction of new sidewalks in and around Courthouse Square.
CARTHAGE, NC
chathamjournal.com

Controversial “501 Landing” shopping center coming to Northeast Chatham on 15-501

Pittsboro, NC – BOLD Development Group has announced that construction of the 501 Landing shopping center is underway and is on target to open for business this summer. The shopping center is located 10329 US Hwy 15-501 across from the Harris Teeter Chatham Downs Shopping Center. The center consists of two buildings, each 7,200 square feet. The end units have a shared, partially-covered outdoor patio area. The property is for retail, office and/or medical use.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
LUMBERTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Harbor Freight opens in Aberdeen

Harbor Freight Tools opened its doors in Aberdeen on Tuesday for a soft opening to the public. The store will officially celebrate its grand opening on Feb. 18. The store is located at 1379 N Sandhills Blvd in the Town and Country shopping center and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
ABERDEEN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Angela Marie Hinesley Jessup of Vass

Angela Marie Hinesley Jessup, age 57, of Vass, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Angela was born September 1, 1965 to the late Dorothy Marie Howard and Randall Dockery Hinesley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Hinesley.
VASS, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Town temporarily changing disinfectant to improve water safety

The Town of Southern Pines Water Treatment Plant will temporarily change the method of disinfection in its public water supply from March 1 through April 1. The water plant normally uses chloramine, a controlled mixture of ammonia and chlorine, to disinfect the water. Throughout March, the town will use chlorine only, also known as “free chlorine.” The periodic and temporary conversion from chloramines to free chlorine, which is a normal procedure for water systems, ensures water safety in the distribution system and the highest quality of drinking water.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC

