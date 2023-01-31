Read full article on original website
AHED Joins Forces with Cornell Graduates to Diversify Hotel Industry Leadership with Intentional Recruiting
MIAMI, FL – Over the past two years, 36 alumni from the Cornell University Nolan School of Hotel Administration have come together to develop and fund a program designed to attract more disadvantaged and underrepresented Black students to study hospitality and tourism. This Cornell alumni group calls itself DREAM (Dedicated Recruitment for Hospitality Educational Equity, and Mentorship), and has initially raised $130,000 to seed AHED, led by the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU).
Hotel Emma at Pearl Promotes Jon Sakshaug as CEO
SAN ANTONIO, Tx.– Hotel Emma at Pearl is pleased to announce that Jon Sakshaug has been promoted to the role of CEO, effective February 2023. Jon previously served as Hotel Emma’s General Manager, overseeing the property’s business operations to ensure an exceptional level of service. Prior to...
