Cranford, NJ

Calling All Filmmakers: Cranford Film Festival is Open for Submissions

By Jen Glackin
 2 days ago

CRANFORD, NJ - Local filmmakers have a chance to see their work on the big screen this spring. The Cranford Film Festival is returning for the third year in a row and submissions for the festival are now open.

A fundraiser for Cranford Schools Friends of the Performing Arts, the local festival features short films from all around the globe.

"While we accept films from all over the world, we love to see submissions from local towns," co-chair Stephanie Levine told TAPinto Cranford.

The festival features fiction, documentary, animation, horror, music videos and student films that are 20 minutes or less. Last year, the festival was the culminating event of the first-ever Arts Day in Cranford.

"I am sure there are many creative Cranford residents and hopefully a few may have a short film that they may want to submit," added Levine. Established and new filmmakers are invited to submit their work.

Submissions are open until March 15. For more information, visit the Cranford Film Festival website.

Movie fans will have the opportunity to watch the films at home or in person at the Cranford Theater on April 22.

