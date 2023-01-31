Read full article on original website
LA council signs off on South LA Marriott hotel despite housing concerns
The City Council signed off on a proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles Friday, reversing a decision by the local planning commission that had initially denied a permit for the development over concerns that the city-owned land should be used instead for affordable housing. The proposed seven-story building...
spectrumnews1.com
Disney to Disney: Breeze Airways offers fare discounts ahead of its debut at John Wayne Airport
SANTA ANA, Calif. — What better way to introduce yourself than a fare sale?. As Breeze Airways begins service at John Wayne Airport this month, the domestic low-fare airline looks to lure familiar and new local customers with discounted rates from its new destination in Santa Ana to its hubs in Orlando or Provo, Utah.
Live Selling Helps LA-based Sustainable Fashion Brand ‘Timeless Threads’ Grow 3x
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Live selling is coming of age in the United States led by platforms such as CommentSold. This new ecommerce wave, matched perfectly to the buying habits of the Millennial+ generations is set for mainstream adoption in 2023 as exemplified by Timeless Threads which hit $5M in lifetime live commerce GMV at the end of 2022 on the CommentSold platform. Adding five stars to this achievement is the fact that Timeless Threads sells sustainably produced, U.S.-made products which are a far cry from the typical fast-fashion being sold on social media. In 2020, the brand saved 102,000 yards of deadstock fabric from landfills. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005411/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
theregistrysocal.com
Construction Underway of a 520,000 SQFT Mixed-use Development at 3545 Wilshire Blvd. In Los Angeles
Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood will soon be home to a significant mixed-use project proposed by the city’s Jamison Properties. Construction is now underway of a 520,000-square-foot, 428-unit mixed-use complex named OPUS, that will include two residential towers, retail space and a parking garage at 3545 Wilshire Boulevard in Koreatown across the street from the Wilshire/Normandie subway station.
2urbangirls.com
USPS in Los Angeles seeking to fill immediate openings for Carriers
LOS ANGELES – As part of its 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the United States Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. As a result, in-person job fairs will be held at the Los Angeles District Office during the month of February. The available...
Newest California Costco Store To Look 'Very Different' From The Rest
'It's certainly fascinating and something that people are going to be watching.'
Business owners feeling shock of sky-high SoCalGas bills: 'Almost $10,000 ... for one month'
Many Southern California residents were left stunned when they saw their most recent SoCalGas bill, but it was even more shocking for business owners.
Costco Locations May Look a Bit Different Soon, Starting with This One in L.A.
No one visits a new city and says, “Let me check out the local Costco.” That’s because once you’ve been to one Costco, you’ve been to them all, and you know what you’re walking into — a gaping warehouse space that resembles a Home Depot more than somewhere you might go grocery shopping. But thanks to a newly proposed plan for a Costco location in the Los Angeles area, you may be singing a different tune soon.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Metro, other SoCal transit agencies to provide free rides Saturday
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — LA Metro and other transit agencies in Southern California will offer free rides this Saturday to celebrate Transit Equity Day, officials announced Thursday. Metrolink and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will also participate in providing free fares. The agencies will celebrate the sixth annual...
Eater
The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall
Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
South Los Angeles Costco could be built with 800 apartment units built on top
A real estate company is proposing to build the first Costco in South Los Angeles, except this shopping center comes with a unique addition: 800 apartment units built on top of it. Thrive Living, the real estate company, wants to build a mixed-used complex in a five-acre commercial lot near the intersections of La Brea […]
travelweekly.com
Carnival to sail Long Beach-Tokyo cruise in 2024
Carnival Cruise Line will offer four new long itineraries in 2024, including transpacific voyages for the first time between Long Beach, Calif., and Tokyo. Carnival will also sail between Sydney and Singapore in 2024. The itineraries mark a few firsts for Carnival. The 4,008-guest Carnival Panorama will be the first...
tourcounsel.com
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
spectrumnews1.com
Frontier Airlines brings back GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
LOS ANGELES — Summer is still a few months away, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about travel getaways. The ultra-budget Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its popular GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass. Available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis for $399, GoWild! summer passes can be used for unlimited domestic and international flights anytime between May 2 and Sept. 30.
How many jobs do you need to pay rent in L.A.?
It's no secret that Southern California housing is not cheap. But how many jobs do you need to afford rent? Real estate website Zillow crunched the numbers -- and they are startling. Joy Benedict takes an exclusive look.Jacob Marker and Matt Garrison share an apartment just to make ends meet in North Hollywood."It's two bedrooms. You can see it's not the Taj Mahal," said Marker.But for this Valley barista making minimum wage, having his own apartment just isn't an option."It's definitely rough knowing that the way I make my money and how hard I work for it will never be...
KABC
Yep, crime is raging in LA. Here are some cities where-even in SoCal-crime is under control
From MoneyGeek.com: MoneyGeek ranked 263 cities with populations over 100,000 people from most to least safe in this analysis. The following summaries show the safest cities overall, the safest large cities, and the most dangerous cities from the analysis and their total and per capita cost of crime. T. The...
tourcounsel.com
Antelope Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Palmdale, California
Antelope Valley Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Palmdale, California, in the Antelope Valley. Opened in September 1990, its buildings take up around 1 million square feet (93,000 m2). Its physical main building, parking lots, and ring road businesses encompass an area a bit less than 0.5 by 0.5 miles (800 by 800 m).
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Metro Plans to Start Construction This Year on 605 Freeway Widening in Cerritos
Metro and Caltrans plan to widen the 605 Freeway in the city of Cerritos, with construction anticipated this year. Though Metro claims the mile-long, $30+ million “Southbound Interstate 605 from State Route 91 to South Street Improvements” project is multimodal, the project would not add any multimodal features that aren’t already there.
Santa Clarita Grocery Receives Surprise Dump Truck Load Of Pretzels
On Thursday morning, the volunteers of Santa Clarita Grocery were greeted with the sight of hundreds of bags of pretzels donated at the front of their warehouse door. The unusual donation filled the back of a truck and was donated to the non-profit in Santa Clarita on Thursday morning after director Bradley Grose received a ...
Ask a Local: LA’s Best Tattoo Artists, Armenian Restaurants and Malibu Seafood
This year, I gave myself a birthday gift: an Ephemeral Tattoo, which is like a regular tattoo, except instead of a lifetime commitment, it only lasts nine to 15 months. That seemed like the perfect bodily commitment to me, so I got my first tattoo at their studio on La Brea in the heart of L.A.
