The Associated Press

Live Selling Helps LA-based Sustainable Fashion Brand ‘Timeless Threads’ Grow 3x

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Live selling is coming of age in the United States led by platforms such as CommentSold. This new ecommerce wave, matched perfectly to the buying habits of the Millennial+ generations is set for mainstream adoption in 2023 as exemplified by Timeless Threads which hit $5M in lifetime live commerce GMV at the end of 2022 on the CommentSold platform. Adding five stars to this achievement is the fact that Timeless Threads sells sustainably produced, U.S.-made products which are a far cry from the typical fast-fashion being sold on social media. In 2020, the brand saved 102,000 yards of deadstock fabric from landfills. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005411/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Construction Underway of a 520,000 SQFT Mixed-use Development at 3545 Wilshire Blvd. In Los Angeles

Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood will soon be home to a significant mixed-use project proposed by the city’s Jamison Properties. Construction is now underway of a 520,000-square-foot, 428-unit mixed-use complex named OPUS, that will include two residential towers, retail space and a parking garage at 3545 Wilshire Boulevard in Koreatown across the street from the Wilshire/Normandie subway station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Kitchn

Costco Locations May Look a Bit Different Soon, Starting with This One in L.A.

No one visits a new city and says, “Let me check out the local Costco.” That’s because once you’ve been to one Costco, you’ve been to them all, and you know what you’re walking into — a gaping warehouse space that resembles a Home Depot more than somewhere you might go grocery shopping. But thanks to a newly proposed plan for a Costco location in the Los Angeles area, you may be singing a different tune soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Metro, other SoCal transit agencies to provide free rides Saturday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — LA Metro and other transit agencies in Southern California will offer free rides this Saturday to celebrate Transit Equity Day, officials announced Thursday. Metrolink and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will also participate in providing free fares. The agencies will celebrate the sixth annual...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall

Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
TORRANCE, CA
travelweekly.com

Carnival to sail Long Beach-Tokyo cruise in 2024

Carnival Cruise Line will offer four new long itineraries in 2024, including transpacific voyages for the first time between Long Beach, Calif., and Tokyo. Carnival will also sail between Sydney and Singapore in 2024. The itineraries mark a few firsts for Carnival. The 4,008-guest Carnival Panorama will be the first...
LONG BEACH, CA
tourcounsel.com

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Frontier Airlines brings back GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399

LOS ANGELES — Summer is still a few months away, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about travel getaways. The ultra-budget Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its popular GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass. Available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis for $399, GoWild! summer passes can be used for unlimited domestic and international flights anytime between May 2 and Sept. 30.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

How many jobs do you need to pay rent in L.A.?

It's no secret that Southern California housing is not cheap. But how many jobs do you need to afford rent? Real estate website Zillow crunched the numbers -- and they are startling. Joy Benedict takes an exclusive look.Jacob Marker and Matt Garrison share an apartment just to make ends meet in North Hollywood."It's two bedrooms. You can see it's not the Taj Mahal," said Marker.But for this Valley barista making minimum wage, having his own apartment just isn't an option."It's definitely rough knowing that the way I make my money and how hard I work for it will never be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Antelope Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Palmdale, California

Antelope Valley Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Palmdale, California, in the Antelope Valley. Opened in September 1990, its buildings take up around 1 million square feet (93,000 m2). Its physical main building, parking lots, and ring road businesses encompass an area a bit less than 0.5 by 0.5 miles (800 by 800 m).
PALMDALE, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Metro Plans to Start Construction This Year on 605 Freeway Widening in Cerritos

Metro and Caltrans plan to widen the 605 Freeway in the city of Cerritos, with construction anticipated this year. Though Metro claims the mile-long, $30+ million “Southbound Interstate 605 from State Route 91 to South Street Improvements” project is multimodal, the project would not add any multimodal features that aren’t already there.
CERRITOS, CA

