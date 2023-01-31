It's no secret that Southern California housing is not cheap. But how many jobs do you need to afford rent? Real estate website Zillow crunched the numbers -- and they are startling. Joy Benedict takes an exclusive look.Jacob Marker and Matt Garrison share an apartment just to make ends meet in North Hollywood."It's two bedrooms. You can see it's not the Taj Mahal," said Marker.But for this Valley barista making minimum wage, having his own apartment just isn't an option."It's definitely rough knowing that the way I make my money and how hard I work for it will never be...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO