Latest Patrick Mahomes update is exactly what Chiefs fans need
Kansas City Chiefs fans will feel even more confident in the team’s chances in Super Bowl 57 after this latest injury update on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again back in the Super Bowl after winning the AFC championship. Entering that game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was dealing with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mahomes moved around just fine and was able to make plays with his legs, notably a clutch run for a first down in their final drive of the game.
Tom Brady's Final Gift to Patriots: Another 'Pass'?
Leave to Tom Brady to turn his final act into a victory for the New England Patriots.
Travis Kelce has 1 big request for Chiefs fans ahead of Super Bowl
Travis Kelce is not taking any chances ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. Speaking this week on the “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce issued a request to fans of the team before the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles — to leave Philly’s iconic Rocky Balboa statue alone. “Chiefs [fans], do... The post Travis Kelce has 1 big request for Chiefs fans ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid already ruling out key Chiefs offensive player for Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LVII is still a full ten days away, but that may not be enough time for one Kansas City Chiefs offensive weapon to get back on the field. Addressing reporters on Thursday, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke pessimistically about wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s chances of playing in the Super Bowl. Hardman is dealing with a pelvic injury and was one of three Chiefs receivers (along with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney) who did not practice on Thursday.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: How bookmakers set lines for the Super Bowl, Chiefs-Eagles
Since Sunday night, discussion about Super Bowl odds has been all the rage in the sports betting universe. And the volume will only ramp up more between now and the Feb. 12 kickoff, set for approximately 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App. But for oddsmakers, that...
NBC Sports
Why was Tom Brady so great? Patrick Mahomes gives interesting take
Tom Brady has finally called it quits. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially retired, "for good" this time, in a social media video released Wednesday. The decision closes one of the great careers in the history of sports. The 45-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowl titles with the New England...
Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
Aaron Rodgers had funny comment about playing for 1 team
Aaron Rodgers’ future may be uncertain, but we can safely name one team he will not be playing for in 2023. Rodgers took part in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, and Colt Knost of CBS Sports did not miss the opportunity to ask the Green Bay Packers quarterback if he had any announcements to... The post Aaron Rodgers had funny comment about playing for 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Chiefs against the Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, making their third trip in the last four seasons. But they've got their work cut out for them if they plan to get by the Eagles in the Big Game. And speaking of having their work cut out for them...
From Mahomes to Tucker: which NFL stars could end up dominating like Brady?
The greatest to ever do it has retired – again. Tom Brady’s retirement leaves the NFL with a hole. His success is unparalleled. His longevity is unrivaled – he has spent more days in his life playing in the NFL than he has out of it. The game’s greats finish with a Hall of Fame career, Brady put together three. As measuring sticks go, there’s Brady, a cliff drop, and then everyone else.
NFL rumors: Could the Bengals trade one of Joe Burrow’s favorite targets?
The Cincinnati Bengals boast one of the younger rosters in the league, but just like any other NFL team, they have to contend with the possibility of losing their expensive stars. After a disappointing playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals will look to the offseason to rebuild...
Patrick Mahomes is a First-Time Playoff Underdog
Plus, a look into Patrick Mahomes' record as an underdog and a fantasy baseball preview.
