Kansas City Chiefs fans will feel even more confident in the team’s chances in Super Bowl 57 after this latest injury update on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again back in the Super Bowl after winning the AFC championship. Entering that game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was dealing with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mahomes moved around just fine and was able to make plays with his legs, notably a clutch run for a first down in their final drive of the game.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO