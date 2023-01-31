Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope Elmore's Washington signs with Enterprise State softball
Stanhope Elmore’s Shakeria Washington achieved a lifelong dream on Friday afternoon. Washington, a senior catcher and middle infielder, signed her National Letter of Intent with the Enterprise State Community College softball program. She is the second Mustang to sign with Enterprise State this season, joining teammate Khloe Jones. “Honestly,...
Troy Messenger
Area Basketball Tournament brackets revealed
On Feb. 2, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced the brackets for next week’s Area Basketball Tournaments. The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans will host Greenville in the Semifinals of the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. The winners will travel to Ozark to face Carroll in the Area 4 Championship on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The Charles Henderson boys team received a bye as the No. 1 seed and will host the Area Tournament Championship on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Carroll and Greenville will meet in Ozark in the semifinals on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
Troy Messenger
Enterprise’s Taylor Danford signs with Troy
Enterprise High School senior softball star Taylor Danford is the newest addition to the Troy University softball team, signing her letter-of-intent with the program on Feb. 1. Danford committed to Troy in December 2022. She had multiple reasons that the Trojans were the best fit for her. “Ever since I...
Auburn football QB target Walker White announcing commitment today
With Bryan Harsin as the head coach of the Auburn football program, the Tigers had already found their class of 2024 quarterback in Adrian Posse. Since Hugh Freeze was hired to take over the program, Posse has decommitted, leaving an opening for Freeze to recruit his own quarterback. Arguably the...
Troy Messenger
UPDATED: Troy adds to 2023 Signing Class on National Signing Day
Update: This story has been updated with comments from Troy coach Jon Sumrall and the addition of signee LJ Green. While it wasn’t quite as busy as December’s National Signing Day in college football, Troy University still added more players to the Class of 2023 on Feb. 1.
Wild message board post suggests Bo Nix will return to Auburn football
A poster on Auburn Undercover’s infamous ‘The Bunker’ message board shared a wild theory he heard through the grapevine about Bo Nix bolting Oregon to return to the Plains and finish his collegiate career with Auburn football. The poster cited a possible COVID exemption that would give...
Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Football Back on Top, Philon Chooses Auburn
The Crimson Tide is back atop the football recruiting world while the top basketball player in the state is headed to the Plains.
Tuskegee University announces 2023 signing day class
Tuskegee University brought in a huge signing day class as it moves into the Aaron James Era. The post Tuskegee University announces 2023 signing day class appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Wetumpka Herald
From ‘atrocious’ to best in state; Wetumpka junior wins top theater award in state
Wetumpka High School junior Monica Velma was shy when she first began walking the halls of the school as a freshman. But there was something about Velma that Wetumpka theater director Jeff Glass saw. Glass convinced Velma to audition for the school's theater program and at first, Glass was questioning if Velma would be able to do anything after the audition.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
WSFA
Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
tourcounsel.com
Eastdale Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery, Alabama
Eastdale Mall is a regional enclosed shopping mall located in Montgomery, Alabama. It opened on August 3, 1977. As of 2010, it was 964,717 square feet (89,625.1 m2) in size. The anchor stores are At Home, JCPenney, Dillard's, and 2 Belk stores. Montgomery Ward was an original anchor to the...
Wetumpka Herald
TPI welcomes familiar face as new managing editor
A familiar face has returned to Tallapoosa Publishers. Lizi Arbogast Gwin, who previously served as sports editor for The Alexander City Outlook, has been named the new managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. A born and raised Virginian, she describes herself as a sports fanatic and an avid Washington Capitals...
alabamanews.net
New Coffee Shop Chain Moves into Wetumpka
A new business has made its way to the city of Wetumpka. Restoration 49 is a coffee shop had their grand opening in Wetumpka’s downtown area. This is the second opening of this coffee shop chain, with the first Restoration 49 running in Tallassee. The coffee shop offers a...
Wetumpka Herald
HIRING FULL-TIME MANUFACTURING POSITIONS
Are you looking for employment at this time? Are you currently employed and wanting to make a career change? Call Allegiance Staffing today! We have job opportunities in both the Alexander City area and the Dadeville area. Let us get you started on your new career path today! If you are interested, please contact Allegiance Staffing Alex City Branch at 256-329-3477 for more information or apply online at www.allegiancestaffing.com. We look forward to hearing from you soon!!
Wetumpka Herald
Arrest made in Wetumpka robbery
A Montgomery man is in the Elmore County Jail after allegedly pistol-whipping a cashier and robbing the store Friday, Jan. 20. Roddrecius Lavelle Goldsmith, 32, of Montgomery, was arrested Jan. 23 after a photo lineup was presented to the victim, who identified Goldsmith. Goldsmith was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and discharging a gun into an occupied building.
gamblingnews.com
Alabama Electronic Bingo Ban Causes Major Lay-Offs at Victoryland Casino
Al.com reported that this was announced by Dr Lewis Benefield, the casino’s president and a veterinarian based in Montgomery. Victoryland Casino President Hopes Business Will Pick Up with New Horse Racing Machines. Despite the setback, Victoryland Casino is seeking to recover by introducing new machines for betting on historical...
Wetumpka Herald
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY ENG. DEPT.
Tallapoosa County Offering Equipment Operator positions at the District 1 and 3 Shops. Starting Pay will be at the Grade 6 Pay scale. Applications may be picked up at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville at the Commission Office and returned to the Engineering Department at 20121 Hwy 280 in Dadeville. Tallapoosa County is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer. Applications must be received by February 13, 2023.
WSFA
Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery. District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for at least a decade. “It has deteriorated over the years, and it’s really become an eyesore...
WSFA
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee. Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into...
