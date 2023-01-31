Read full article on original website
Stanhope Elmore's Washington signs with Enterprise State softball
Stanhope Elmore’s Shakeria Washington achieved a lifelong dream on Friday afternoon. Washington, a senior catcher and middle infielder, signed her National Letter of Intent with the Enterprise State Community College softball program. She is the second Mustang to sign with Enterprise State this season, joining teammate Khloe Jones. “Honestly,...
Wetumpka track and field team wraps up indoor season
The Wetumpka track and field team wrapped up their indoor season at the state championship this weekend. Wetumpka’s track team placed 21st out of 27 competing schools in the AHSAA Class 6A Indoor State Championships held at the Crossplex in Birmingham. The Indians scored five total points as a...
HIRING FULL-TIME MANUFACTURING POSITIONS
Wetumpka grad writes book on Saddam Hussien’s capture
Retired Col. Desmond V. Bailey served in the Army for more than three decades. But when writing a book, the Elmore County resident and Wetumpka High School graduate focused on the months surrounding the capture of then-Iraq president Saddam Hussein. But in writing the book “Recon 701,” Bailey didn’t focus...
County basketball teams battle for playoff spots
The Elmore County boys basketball team has already clinched a playoff berth, and now the Panthers are fighting to host in the first round. Elmore County, which swept through its area opponents in the regular season this year, is the No. 1 seed in the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 6 basketball tournament this week.
Police seeking Prattville theft suspect
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of two unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Thursday, Jan. 26 at Ulta located at 1466...
