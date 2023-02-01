ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed News

The Oscars Won’t Rescind Andrea Riseborough’s Nomination

By Anthony Robledo
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3RUV_0kY1Bscu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPS1N_0kY1Bscu00

Andrea Riseborough

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Andrea Riseborough will remain one of this year’s Best Actress nominees for her performance in the indie film To Leslie .

Bill Kramer, the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, made the announcement Tuesday, saying that concerns surrounding the campaign last week did not warrant the possibility of Riseborough’s nomination being rescinded.

The Academy announced on Friday it would conduct a review of the campaign procedures for this year’s Oscar nominees. Riseborough’s nomination confused some people who wondered how she had landed a Best Actress spot without a traditionally heavily funded campaign.

“The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film’s nomination should be rescinded,” Kramer wrote in the statement shared with BuzzFeed News. “However, we did discover social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern. These tactics are being addressed with the responsible parties directly.”

On Jan. 26, Puck reported that Mary McCormack, the wife of To Leslie director Michael Morris, “emailed and called tons of members of the Academy’s actors branch, begging them to see the little-watched alcoholic drama and post online about Riseborough’s searing performance.”

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Riseborough and McCormack for comment on the Academy’s ruling. Riseborough has not publicly addressed the review.

In his statement, Kramer added that the changes regarding campaign rules will be made after this year’s Oscars season and will be shared with Academy members to “help create a better framework for respectful, inclusive, and unbiased campaigning.”

“The Academy strives to create an environment where votes are based solely on the artistic and technical merits of the eligible films and achievements,” he said.

Eduardo Cisneros, a producer for To Leslie , said that he hopes the new guidelines support smaller movies.

“As a producer of indie films and as a queer Latino man, I hope these new guidelines are able to give [Academy] members an opportunity to champion lesser known films, while at the same time keeping their privacy and well-being safeguarded," Cisneros said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQJOk_0kY1Bscu00
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Over the past few days, actors like Marc Maron and Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci defended Riseborough’s nomination. According to Deadline, Ricci, in a now-deleted Instagram post from Friday, criticized the idea that only actors and filmmakers who spend a lot of money campaigning should receive nominations.

“Seems hilarious that the ‘surprise nomination’ (meaning tons of money wasn’t spent to position this actress) of a legitimately brilliant performance is being met with an investigation,” Ricci wrote, per Deadline. “So it’s only the films and actors that can afford the campaigns that deserve recognition? Feels elitist and exclusive and frankly very backward to me.”

The Best Actress category also caused outrage this year after Viola Davis ( The Woman King ) and Danielle Deadwyler ( Till ) did not receive nominations. Both were nominated for Critics Choice Awards and Davis received a Golden Globes nod, though Riseborough did not receive nods at either awards show.

At the Oscars, which will air March 12 on ABC, Riseborough will compete for Best Actress against Ana de Armas ( Blonde ), Cate Blanchett ( Tár ), Michelle Williams ( The Fabelmans ), and Michelle Yeoh ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ).

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Colin Farrell ‘beyond honoured’ to receive first best actor Oscar nomination

Colin Farrell says he is “beyond honoured” after scooping his first Oscar nomination for best actor, and sent his “heartfelt congratulations to the lads”.The Irish actor received the coveted nod alongside veteran English star Bill Nighy and Normal People’s Paul Mescal – who both also claimed their first.Irish talent led the way at the 95th Oscar nominations on Tuesday, with recognition in major categories including best picture, best actor and best supporting actor and actress.Martin McDonagh’s dark Irish comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin was one of the top films to be recognised, with nine nominations, beaten only by Everything Everywhere...
New York Post

Christina Ricci blasts ‘elitist’ Oscars probe into Andrea Riseborough’s shock nod

Christina Ricci is furious with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The 42-year-old actress slammed the organization behind the Oscars in a seething Instagram post after the organization announced an investigation into campaign procedures following the shock nomination of Andrea Riseborough in the Best Actress category. Riseborough scored a nod for her role as a single mom in the low-budget drama “To Leslie,” putting her in a competitive field alongside A-listers Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams, Ana De Armas and Michelle Yeoh. The creative team behind “To Leslie” allegedly lobbied the Academy to include the flick on the ballot...
New York Post

Angela Bassett becomes first Oscar-nominated Marvel actress

After 15 years and 30 films, an actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally received an Academy Award nomination. When the nods for the 2023 Oscar nods were announced Tuesday, included among the Best Supporting Actress nominees was Angela Bassett for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Before now, none of Marvel’s slew of A-listers — including Oscar nominees and winners Robert Downey, Jr., Cate Blanchett, the late Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson and Natalie Portman — have ever been nominated for their work in an MCU movie.  The most high-profile nomination Marvel has received till now was Best...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh Among First-Time Nominees in Acting Categories

Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh are among the many first-time nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning. This year saw a total of 16 people who were first-time nominees in the acting categories.More from The Hollywood ReporterBaz Luhrmann on Austin Butler's Elvis Voice and Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla'Andrea Riseborough on Surprise Oscar Nom: "The Support Has Been Baffling"Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is -- Wait for It -- the Academy All six nominees for best leading actor received their first nod from the Academy. Butler scored the nomination for his...
New York Post

Oscar nominations prove ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ can’t win Best Picture

Like a jet during take off, “Top Gun: Maverick” has been gaining momentum all awards season long, with some pundits saying the popular sequel has a decent shot at winning Best Picture. I’m afraid its Goose is cooked. The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning and, although “Maverick” managed a Best Picture nod, it appears that the beloved movie will stay safely on the loser tarmac.  Its leading actor, Tom Cruise, was snubbed again (he already lost out on Golden Globe and SAG nominations) and director Joseph Kosinski didn’t make the cut either. True, last year’s winner “CODA” lacked those nods,...
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts Typing: After both of their films over-performed, is Cate Blanchett or Michelle Yeoh ahead in Best Actress?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, fresh off Oscar nominations, we reassess Best Actress. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re back to type about the event that everyone is talking about this week: The return of “Succession” on March 26, a date you called months ago. Wait, I’m sorry, actually we’re still typing about the Oscars! Phase 2 has arrived and, at least at this moment, we’ve got a lot of races to untangle. In fact, it’s possible only...
The Guardian

Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar nomination upheld after academy review

Andrea Riseborough’s controversial Oscar nomination will not be taken away after an Academy review. The British actor had been a surprise inclusion in this year’s best actress category for her performance in low-budget drama To Leslie after a last-minute campaign from celebrities including Kate Winslet and Gwyneth Paltrow. Accusations of unfair tactics were raised and the Academy announced an internal review of campaign procedures.
IndieWire

2023 Oscars Predictions: Surprise Nominations That Could Actually Happen

By now, on the eve of Oscars nominations, there are many prospective nominees that read as sure bets. For example, given all the recognition they have received from awards bodies that include Academy voters, it would truly be a shock not to see “TÁR” star Cate Blanchett or “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh nominated for Best Actress. Prognosticators may not be able to predict what the second half of the Best Picture nominees will be, but all feel comfortable saying “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “The Fabelmans” will get in there. To get a better gauge on what will...
MISSOURI STATE
EW.com

Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
People

Judd Hirsch, 87, Becomes Second-Oldest Acting Nominee at Oscars with The Fabelmans Nomination

The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he was nominated for All the Money in the World in 2018 at age 88 Judd Hirsch picked up another Oscar nomination. On Tuesday, the longtime actor was recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category of the 2023 Academy Award nominations for his performance in The Fabelmans. Hirsch, who played Uncle Boris in the Steven Spielberg film, is now the second-oldest acting nominee to date, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he...
Reuters

'Avatar' director James Cameron, 'Top Gun' star Tom Cruise snubbed by Oscars

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - “Avatar: The Way of Water" director James Cameron’s box office blockbuster failed to translate to industry acclaim, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' members declined to nominate him on Tuesday for best director – one of the most notable Oscar snubs.
Decider.com

Tom Cruise’s 2023 Oscars Snub For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leaves Twitter Furious: “The Oscars Are Stupid”

The 2023 Oscars nominations came and went without paying the slightest attention to Tom Cruise and his performance in Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 action movie has been nominated in Best Picture categories for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, but Cruise has yet to be nominated for Best Actor. What gives? Many have expressed that Cruise and Top Gun can’t be separated, calling the movie a star vehicle for the actor. Following the Oscar nominations, journalist Max Weiss tweeted, “I will say this. If you’re going to nominate Top Gun: Maverick For Best Picture, you’ve gotta nominate...
GoldDerby

Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography

Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds.  SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
StyleCaster

Andrea Riseborough’s Oscars Controversy Explained—She’ll Keep Her Nomination But Campaign Tactics ‘Caused Concern’

Andrea Riseborough surprised everyone when she received a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards for Best Actress in the film To Leslie, a movie so indie that no one had heard of it. Surprise nominations aren’t unusual, but the British actor’s nod came so far out of left field that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is conducting a review to investigate whether a “grassroots” campaign actually broke the Academy’s rules. This is Andrea Riseborough’s Oscars controversy explained and why she might get disqualified from the Best Actress category. To Leslie, directed by Michael Morris, is a drama about...
GoldDerby

Ray Richmond: Why the Andrea Riseborough uproar is a terrific thing for the Oscars – and for Andrea Riseborough

So, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided in its infinite wisdom on Tuesday that it wasn’t going to deny Andrea Riseborough her Oscar nomination for Best Actress after all. Yippee! The republic is saved! (Cue “God Bless America.”) I mean, c’mon. As if the academy were ever seriously considering revoking the nom over…what? The fact that a bunch of Riseborough’s friends, acquaintances, admirers and fellow performers were singing her praises a bit too passionately on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and at unofficial events for her superb performance in “To Leslie,” a microbudget indie flick that took in all of...
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy