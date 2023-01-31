Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
LSUSports.net
Tigers Fight Hard, Fall To Crimson Tide, 79-69
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team put a tremendous fight against No. 4 Alabama but couldn’t make enough plays to get the victory, falling 79-69, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Saturday afternoon. The Tigers fall to 12-11 overall, 1-9 in the SEC, while Alabama...
LSUSports.net
Men’s Tennis Secures Road Victories Against Rice and Prairie View
Houston, Texas. – The LSU men’s tennis team (3-1) defeated Rice University (3-4) by a score of 4-2 and Prairie View A&M University (0-7) by a score of 7-0 at the George R. Brown Tennis Center on Saturday. Rice Match. In doubles play, No. 20 duo Nick Watson...
LSUSports.net
No. 3 LSU Travels To College Station To Face Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 3 LSU (22-0, 10-0 SEC) and Texas A&M (6-14, 1-9 SEC) will matchup on Sunday the second time this season at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in Reed Arena for as the Tigers look to continue their best start in program history. The Tigers...
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Records Season High Score In Friday Night Victory Over No. 17 Georgia
BATON ROUGE – The No. 9 LSU Gymnastics team defeated No. 17 Georgia with a season high score of 197.700-196.925 in front of an electric crowd on Friday night in the PMAC. “I’m really proud of this team. We continue to see their theme of their fight and it has become the team’s identity,” said head coach Jay Clark. “We put together one of our best floor rotations, minus one mistake that we’ve seen all year. I thought vault was outstanding from start to finish. Bars was a little less than where we have been in previous meets, but nonetheless still effective, and beam we continue to fight. We’ll feel good about this tonight and then get back to work on Sunday as we head into a big Auburn environment next week.”
LSUSports.net
The Tigers Travel To Face Rice and Prairie View
BATON ROUGE, La.– The LSU men’s tennis team will travel to Houston, Texas to face Rice University at 11:00 a.m. CT and Prairie View at 3:00 p.m. CT in a double header match on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the George R. Brown Tennis Center. LSU is coming off...
LSUSports.net
Reese on Katrina McClain Midseason Watchlist
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the WBCA announced Thursday that LSU’s Angel Reese is one of ten players on the Katrina McClain Midseason Watchlist is one of the top power forwards in the country. Reese has not only played as one of the...
LSUSports.net
Wingo to Take Part in SEC Football Leadership Council
BATON ROUGE – LSU All-America defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo will join representatives from the Southeastern Conference’s 13 other schools this weekend in Birmingham as the league holds its annual Football Leadership Council meeting. The two-day event will include a meeting with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, a review of...
LSUSports.net
Track & Field Collects Personal Bests in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the final day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Saturday. The weekend saw seven new personal bests, including four on the final day. Junior Leah Phillips started the day with by taking third in the women’s 60-meter...
LSUSports.net
Track & Field Wrapped up a Solid Day One in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the first day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday. The first day saw four personal-bests and a top-10 mark in the LSU record book. No surprises here but junior Favour Ofili continues to show why she...
LSUSports.net
Track and Field Is Prepped for a Big Weekend in New Mexico
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program will be traveling to the New Mexico Collegiate Classic hosted in Albuerquerque, N.M., at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The two-day meet will be streamed on FloTrack; fans must have a subscription in order to watch. Live Results | Live...
LSUSports.net
Eleven Swimmers Head to Auburn for First Chance Meet
BATON ROUGE, La. – Eleven LSU swimmers are headed to Auburn to compete in a first-chance meet Friday and Saturday inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center. These select swimmers are hoping to improve on their season-best times and earn potential spots in postseason competitions. This meet will consist of two morning sessions and one evening session.
LSUSports.net
Burrell Named to The Bowerman Mid-Indoor Watch List
BATON ROUGE, La. – The USTFCCCA released their first in-season edition of The Bowerman Watch List for the men on Thursday afternoon. Junior Sean Burrell, a 2021 Bowerman semifinalist, is named on the watch list for the sixth time. Burell ran his first individual race of the season this...
LSUSports.net
Katie Darby
As NIL Athlete Marketing Manager for Altius Sports Partners, Katie is responsible for external stakeholder education and supporting athletes with NIL opportunities at Louisiana State University. She is a former student intern for LSU Sports Properties where she worked closely with both the sales and client services teams. In this role, Katie applied her skills to the sales cycle to assist in developing corporate partnerships for LSU Athletics. She also spent time working as a Guest Services Representative for LSU Athletics and a Partner Services Intern and promotions Crew Member for the Frisco RoughRiders.
LSUSports.net
Lindblad, Stone Receive Invitations To Augusta National Women's Am
BATON ROUGE – Two of LSU’s best golfers have received the important envelope that contains their invitation to the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, set for Augusta, Georgia, March 29-April 1. Seniors Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone will represent the Tigers against some 70 players that will...
