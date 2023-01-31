Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Madison Woman Arrested in Iowa County
A Madison woman was arrested in Iowa County on Wednesday around 10:15 PM after Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near County Road YZ. As a result of the traffic stop, 34 year old Felicia McGee of Madison was arrested for operating while under the influence. McGee was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked for the charge and currently remains in custody.
nbc15.com
23-year-old suspected of driving impaired arrested after Grant Co. wreck
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of driving impaired after a caller reported seeing a crash and footprints leading into a picked cornfield. Deputies arrived around 2:15 a.m. Friday to the 7000 block of Highway 81 in the Township of Platteville for...
superhits106.com
Two People Arrested For Drugs in Delaware County
Authorities say two people were arrested last week after law enforcement discovered 2 pounds of marijuana in their car during a traffic stop in Delaware County. 40 year old Aubrey Thompson Jr. of Manchester, and 26 year old Brandon Marti of Cedar Rapids, were both arrested on January 25 near Delhi. Thompson was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to affix a drug stamp. Martin was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy pulled over a vehicle Thompson was driving for a traffic violation. Martin was a passenger in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed two large bags containing approximately 1 pound each of marijuana.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Two Arrested on Drug Charges During Traffic Stop Near Delhi
Two people were arrested during a traffic stop near Delhi last week after authorities found two large bags of marijuana in their vehicle. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year old Aubrey John Thompson Jr. was pulled over for a traffic violation last Wednesday night on 210th Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, the deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. A search was conducted, with authorities finding two large bags each containing over one pound of marijuana.
x1071.com
Monroe Man Charged With Firing a Gun Into Home
A man from Green County who has been charged with firing a gun into a home says he’s not guilty. 50 year old John Fredieu of Monroe faces a charge of attempted homicide and three other felonies, plus four misdemeanors. Prosecutors filed eight total counts against. Four of them are felonies: attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. Police in Monroe say Fredieu fired into a home on 16th Street. Police say it was a targeted incident. No one was hurt. Fredieu is due back in court next month.
x1071.com
Dubuque man faces federal weapons charge
A Dubuque man who was accused of repeatedly firing a gun into the air now faces a federal weapons charge. 38 year old Ivan Berry was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Reports say that police were notified on October 26th that a man, later identified as Berry, was outside his residence and had fired four or five gunshots into the air. After further investigation, police were granted and executed a search warrant at Berry’s residence the day after the shooting. Police found a pistol concealed within the residence. Berry is not allowed to possess firearms after being convicted of a felony in March 2021.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Possessing Fentanyl
Dubuque Police arrested 48 year old Eric Thomas of Dubuque on Monday on a warrant charging possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and control of a dangerous weapon by a felon. I am text block. Click edit button to change this text. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Edgewood Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Two Family Members
An Edgewood man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two family members. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year old Kevin Michael Hansen is charged with two counts of Domestic Abuse Assault after an incident at a home on Newton Street in Edgewood on Sunday morning. According to a...
superhits106.com
Man with gun robbed woman in Dubuque
A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he robbed a woman in Dubuque in December. 27 year old Xavier Deleon, an inmate at the Dubuque County Jail, was arrested Wednesday at the at the jail on a warrant charging first-degree robbery. Reports say that, on Dec. 15, Deleon contacted a Dubuque woman who was seeking to buy an iPhone. He indicated he had a phone to sell and instructed her to meet him. Deleon pointed to a nearby residence, indicated the phone was inside and instructed the woman to give him the $200 for it so he could go get it. Deleon then reached into a bag and pulled out a handgun, which he held in front of his chest. The display of the gun made (the woman) fear for her and her daughter’s safety, so she gave Deleon the $200. The woman reported the robbery to police on December 16th.
KCRG.com
Dubuque city manager pushes to add speed cameras to offset police dept. staffing issues
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque City Manager Michael Van Milligen is asking the mayor and the city council to approve the implementation of automated speed cameras in the city to help the police department with traffic enforcement amid ongoing staffing issues. In a letter to the city council on Thursday,...
x1071.com
Police Seek Assistance with Missing Teens
Dubuque Police are seeking assistance in identifying a man who is not suspected of criminal activity but was recently observed interacting with Emily Dudney and Liliana Carey, both of whom are listed as missing from Hillcrest Family Services of Dubuque. Emily Dudney is a 14-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5’04” and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, brown shirt and blue jeans. Liliana Carey is a 15-year-old white female with light brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’09” and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans. If you can help identify this male subject or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Emily and/or Liliana please contact Dubquue Investigator Clark Egdorf at 563-589-4430.
x1071.com
Voicemail Released in Ronald Henry Case
Officials with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office have released a crucial piece of evidence in their search for a missing man, Ronald Henry — the voicemail he sent hours after he first went missing on December 5th. The voicemail is just four seconds long and reads:. “Hey Jim,...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing intoxicated homicide charge after woman dies from shooting incident
WYOMING, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southwest Wisconsin is facing a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon after a woman died in a shooting incident. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, on January 25 around 8:45 p.m., a call came in about a possible shooting at the 4300 block of Percussion Rock Road. A woman was sent to a local hospital.
x1071.com
Platteville Police Department Shares Warning
The Platteville Police Department shared an announcement warning the public not to open an email from their officers with the subject line “ACH-rec” that contains an HTML file attachment. They are sharing on their Facebook page that this is a spam or phishing attempt. They recommend that anyone who received this email not open it and delete it.
x1071.com
2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque. 37 year old Tiffany Scott, and their 15 year old passenger, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance for treatment. The crash occurred at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Embassy West Drive. Police report that Scott was driving south on Embassy West, turning right onto Pennsylvania. A vehicle driven by 29 year old Andrew Ney, of Peosta, Iowa, was traveling west on Pennsylvania. Scott told police that she believed Ney’s vehicle was going to turn right onto Embassy West. Scott’s vehicle started to move forward from a stop sign, colliding with the right side of Ney’s vehicle. Scott was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
KCRG.com
Dubuque County Jail inmate charged after allegedly grabbing jailer’s taser, resisting
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An inmate in the Dubuque County Jail is facing multiple charges after trying to grab a jailer’s taser while refusing to lockdown on Monday. Criminal complaints say the altercation happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, when jailers tried to return 27-year-old Donchavell Crawford to his cell after he served an hour of administrative segregation.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police looking to identify subject in missing persons case
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police are looking to identify a male subject not suspected of criminal activity in a missing persons case. Police say the individual was recently observed interacting with Emily Dudney and Liliana Carey, two teenage girls that are listed as missing from Hillcrest Family Services of Dubuque.
KCRG.com
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - 14-year-old Emily Dudney and 15-year-old Lilana Carey have been found. Dudney and Carey had previously been missing from Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque. They were found by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Cassville, Wisconsin on February 2nd. Both teenagers have been turned over...
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County inmate death from November officially ruled homicide
“I will not tolerate anyone from my team being treated this way. In fact, I won’t tolerate anyone in the state being treated this way,” Green said during an interview with Hawaii News Now. Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Updated: moments ago.
Comments / 2