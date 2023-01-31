ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

Eyewitness News

Warming centers opened; officials provide tips for homeowners during arctic blast

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Arctic air moves into Connecticut on Friday, and officials urged people to extra precautions to stay safe. They said they’re concerned about the homeless population. Channel 3′s meteorologists forecasted that dangerously cold temperatures will sweep across the state Friday into Saturday. The state’s severe...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

How to keep your home warm during the frigid cold

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It may not be fun, having to get up, go in the cold and check on your home heating unit, but doing that to make sure it’s in good shape and hasn’t frosted over is something that could save you a service call. “We...
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

It’s going to feel like -30 in Connecticut. How to stay safe

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Dangerously cold weather is coming to Connecticut on Friday and Saturday, with wind chills making it feel close to -30 degrees. Thursday is the day to get your house and car ready for severe conditions.   According to Storm Team 8, the arctic front comes through after midnight on Friday […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Tips on how to prepare for frigid temperatures later this week

(WFSB) - With frigid cold temperatures on the way later this week, Governor Ned Lamont has initiated the state’s severe cold weather protocol starting at noon on Thursday. Anyone in need of a place to stay warm during that time can call 211. It’s also an important reminder to...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
OnlyInYourState

These Are Among The Very Best Places To Stay In Connecticut

From Long Island Sound to the mountains, and Stonington to Norwalk, Connecticut is a paradise for nature lovers and urban tourists alike. It’s lined with beaches, blanketed with forests, and bedazzled with charming towns and villages – all of them urging you to explore. So, book a stay with your family, or just your favorite traveling companion, and get out and experience everything the Constitution State has to offer. To help, we’ve offered some suggestions that we think are some of the best places to stay in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Family forced from Wethersfield home by garage fire

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A family in Wethersfield was forced from their home Thursday morning after their garage caught fire. The Wethersfield Fire Department said it received calls for a structure fire at 70 Apple Hill shortly before 1 a.m. Frigid and icy conditions posed a challenge for the fire...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
macaronikid.com

“Beardsley Bart" Makes His Groundhog Day Weather Prediction

Who needs Punxsutawney Phil when you have ‘Beardsley Bart?’ Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog shared his weather forecast with a small gathering of his friends early this morning. This year, he did not see his shadow, revealing that Connecticut will enjoy an early spring. “Beardsley...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Couple found dead at Yorktown home with about 150 cats

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. -- Police made a troubling discovery this week when they found a man and woman dead, and approximately 150 cats inside a home in Westchester County. More than 70 cats were brought to the SPCA of Westchester. The animals were gaunt and suffering a myriad of health problems.Dozens more were still being fed at the home. "Very sad, very puzzling. It's a mystery," said neighbor Patti Pfeifer. Neighbors had no idea of the sad situation inside the home on Cordial Road, Pfeifer told CBS2. Monday, police on a wellness check found the man and woman in their 50s deceased together in...
YORKTOWN, NY
WTNH

Freebie Friday: 1st weekend of Feb. deals

(WTNH) — The first weekend of the month means there’s some free entertainment coming up. On the first Saturday of the month, Free Family Program is back at the Connecticut Historical Society. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hartford and this week you’ll be creating one-of-a-kind Valentine’s gifts to give to your loved […]
HARTFORD, CT

