Some outages reported as Connecticut endures deep freeze
Eversource reported about 3,800 residents without power as Connecticut descended into an epically cold, windy night. A wind chill warning remained in effect through late Saturday morning, with wind chills expected to fall to about -40 F.
Connecticut group helps those in need on street from frigid temperatures
HARTFORD, Conn. — With Connecticut's severe cold weather protocol being in place until Sunday, shelters and warming centers across the state are open. However, many unhoused people getting to these shelters may not be accessible without transportation. The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance is making sure that is not a...
Eyewitness News
Warming centers opened; officials provide tips for homeowners during arctic blast
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Arctic air moves into Connecticut on Friday, and officials urged people to extra precautions to stay safe. They said they’re concerned about the homeless population. Channel 3′s meteorologists forecasted that dangerously cold temperatures will sweep across the state Friday into Saturday. The state’s severe...
Eyewitness News
How to keep your home warm during the frigid cold
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It may not be fun, having to get up, go in the cold and check on your home heating unit, but doing that to make sure it’s in good shape and hasn’t frosted over is something that could save you a service call. “We...
It’s going to feel like -30 in Connecticut. How to stay safe
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Dangerously cold weather is coming to Connecticut on Friday and Saturday, with wind chills making it feel close to -30 degrees. Thursday is the day to get your house and car ready for severe conditions. According to Storm Team 8, the arctic front comes through after midnight on Friday […]
Warming centers open across Connecticut as dangerously cold arctic air, wind chills settle over region
There are several warming centers open in various communities across Connecticut as bitter cold Arctic air moves into the region.
Doctors give tips to keep you and your pets warm during bitter temperatures
HARTFORD, Conn. — Even though the arctic blast we are about to see is going to be brief, it is certainly dangerously cold enough to take precautions for yourself and your pets. For several years, the First Presbyterian Church of Hartford on Capitol Avenue has been known for its...
Eyewitness News
Tips on how to prepare for frigid temperatures later this week
(WFSB) - With frigid cold temperatures on the way later this week, Governor Ned Lamont has initiated the state’s severe cold weather protocol starting at noon on Thursday. Anyone in need of a place to stay warm during that time can call 211. It’s also an important reminder to...
Analysis Identifies Connecticut's Most Dangerous Areas for Pedestrians
In recent months in Connecticut, news headlines have highlighted the significant increase in pedestrian-vehicle accidents on roadways across the state. Recent incidents in West Hartford, East Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Derby and Norwich.
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
Eyewitness News
CT oil companies make extra home deliveries as temperatures drop
CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - With temperatures expected to fall to near or below zero, oil companies around the state have been busy making home deliveries. Tim Gaffey is a Rocky Hill resident and he’s pleased with how this winter has played out so far. “For me, its been a...
OnlyInYourState
These Are Among The Very Best Places To Stay In Connecticut
From Long Island Sound to the mountains, and Stonington to Norwalk, Connecticut is a paradise for nature lovers and urban tourists alike. It’s lined with beaches, blanketed with forests, and bedazzled with charming towns and villages – all of them urging you to explore. So, book a stay with your family, or just your favorite traveling companion, and get out and experience everything the Constitution State has to offer. To help, we’ve offered some suggestions that we think are some of the best places to stay in Connecticut.
Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol will go into effect Thursday due to plummeting temps
With temperatures in Connecticut expected to dip below zero later this week, the state's severe cold weather protocol will be in effect from noon on Thursday, Feb. 2, through noon on Sunday, Feb 5.
Eyewitness News
Family forced from Wethersfield home by garage fire
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A family in Wethersfield was forced from their home Thursday morning after their garage caught fire. The Wethersfield Fire Department said it received calls for a structure fire at 70 Apple Hill shortly before 1 a.m. Frigid and icy conditions posed a challenge for the fire...
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
As temperatures plummet, Connecticut receives millions to fight homelessness
Federal officials announced that Connecticut will receive $18 million to get people off the streets and into permanent housing.
macaronikid.com
“Beardsley Bart" Makes His Groundhog Day Weather Prediction
Who needs Punxsutawney Phil when you have ‘Beardsley Bart?’ Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog shared his weather forecast with a small gathering of his friends early this morning. This year, he did not see his shadow, revealing that Connecticut will enjoy an early spring. “Beardsley...
Couple found dead at Yorktown home with about 150 cats
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. -- Police made a troubling discovery this week when they found a man and woman dead, and approximately 150 cats inside a home in Westchester County. More than 70 cats were brought to the SPCA of Westchester. The animals were gaunt and suffering a myriad of health problems.Dozens more were still being fed at the home. "Very sad, very puzzling. It's a mystery," said neighbor Patti Pfeifer. Neighbors had no idea of the sad situation inside the home on Cordial Road, Pfeifer told CBS2. Monday, police on a wellness check found the man and woman in their 50s deceased together in...
Freebie Friday: 1st weekend of Feb. deals
(WTNH) — The first weekend of the month means there’s some free entertainment coming up. On the first Saturday of the month, Free Family Program is back at the Connecticut Historical Society. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hartford and this week you’ll be creating one-of-a-kind Valentine’s gifts to give to your loved […]
