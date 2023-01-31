Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
Female inmate dies in Rock County jail
JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU) – A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County jail early Thursday morning. A statement from the sheriff’s department says officers were conducting routine cell checks around 1am when the female inmate was found on the floor, unresponsive. Medical staff...
x1071.com
Madison Woman Arrested in Iowa County
A Madison woman was arrested in Iowa County on Wednesday around 10:15 PM after Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near County Road YZ. As a result of the traffic stop, 34 year old Felicia McGee of Madison was arrested for operating while under the influence. McGee was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked for the charge and currently remains in custody.
nbc15.com
23-year-old suspected of driving impaired arrested after Grant Co. wreck
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of driving impaired after a caller reported seeing a crash and footprints leading into a picked cornfield. Deputies arrived around 2:15 a.m. Friday to the 7000 block of Highway 81 in the Township of Platteville for...
x1071.com
Monroe Man Charged With Firing a Gun Into Home
A man from Green County who has been charged with firing a gun into a home says he’s not guilty. 50 year old John Fredieu of Monroe faces a charge of attempted homicide and three other felonies, plus four misdemeanors. Prosecutors filed eight total counts against. Four of them are felonies: attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. Police in Monroe say Fredieu fired into a home on 16th Street. Police say it was a targeted incident. No one was hurt. Fredieu is due back in court next month.
nbc15.com
Rockford double homicide suspect arrested in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect in a double homicide in Rockford was arrested in Janesville, police revealed Friday. The Janesville Police Department stated that it received information on Wednesday about the 26-year-old suspect being in Janesville. On Thursday, the department identified places he was associated with. Police officers were...
nbc15.com
No charges for Dane Co. deputy in Windsor deadly shooting
WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man in the Town of Windsor during an investigation into a stolen vehicle late last year will not face charges for the encounter, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Thursday. The District Attorney’s Office...
x1071.com
Voicemail Released in Ronald Henry Case
Officials with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office have released a crucial piece of evidence in their search for a missing man, Ronald Henry — the voicemail he sent hours after he first went missing on December 5th. The voicemail is just four seconds long and reads:. “Hey Jim,...
x1071.com
Man with gun robbed woman in Dubuque
A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he robbed a woman in Dubuque in December. 27 year old Xavier Deleon, an inmate at the Dubuque County Jail, was arrested Wednesday at the at the jail on a warrant charging first-degree robbery. Reports say that, on Dec. 15, Deleon contacted a Dubuque woman who was seeking to buy an iPhone. He indicated he had a phone to sell and instructed her to meet him. Deleon pointed to a nearby residence, indicated the phone was inside and instructed the woman to give him the $200 for it so he could go get it. Deleon then reached into a bag and pulled out a handgun, which he held in front of his chest. The display of the gun made (the woman) fear for her and her daughter’s safety, so she gave Deleon the $200. The woman reported the robbery to police on December 16th.
Channel 3000
Woman dies in Rock Co. jail, authorities say
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office says a woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell in the Rock County Jail overnight. The department says correctional officers were conducting routine security checks at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday when they found the woman lying on the floor of her cell.
x1071.com
Dubuque man faces federal weapons charge
A Dubuque man who was accused of repeatedly firing a gun into the air now faces a federal weapons charge. 38 year old Ivan Berry was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Reports say that police were notified on October 26th that a man, later identified as Berry, was outside his residence and had fired four or five gunshots into the air. After further investigation, police were granted and executed a search warrant at Berry’s residence the day after the shooting. Police found a pistol concealed within the residence. Berry is not allowed to possess firearms after being convicted of a felony in March 2021.
voiceofalexandria.com
No charges against Dane County deputy who shot and killed man in Windsor
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Thursday that he would not file charges against a Dane County sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a 46-year-old man in Windsor in October. Cody Woods fired on Quantaze Campbell, 46, of Madison, just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the...
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 2-3-23 Hypocrite Snitch
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…the unknown Columbia County resident who we told you about Monday on Small Town Crime Wave. Early Sunday our weenie called police to report they were following a clearly intoxicate driver. Police thanked them for doing their civic duty and asked if they would mind continuing to follow the drunken driver until officers caught with them or at the very least, if they would be willing to meet with an officer and make a statement. However, the person who called police to report they were following a drunken driver, declined to do so because… (wait for it) they too were driving while intoxicated.
voiceofalexandria.com
Female inmate found dead in cell at Rock County Jail, authorities say
A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County Jail early Thursday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. At 1:15 a.m., correctional officers at the jail were conducting routine security checks when an officer noticed a female lying on the floor of her cell unresponsive, Capt. Nicholas Brown said in a statement.
WEAU-TV 13
Viroqua man accused of animal mistreatment after authorities find dead horse
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Several charges are being recommended for a Viroqua man after authorities received a report of a dead horse in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaden Hartje was arrested as a result of an investigation into the alleged maltreatment of animals.
nbc15.com
Sauk Co. woman accused of theft, misconduct while working as town treasurer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is accused of depositing property tax payments into her personal checking accounts while serving as a Sauk County town’s treasurer, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Friday. The DOR stated that Brittany Syvrud, 36, was charged recently with a felony count of...
nbc15.com
One year later, family of murdered Janesville woman still looking for answers
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A grieving sister is still looking for closure one year after Lisa Collins was found stabbed to death in Beloit. The Beloit Police Department does not have a suspect in the homicide of 41-year-old Collins, who was found on January 29, 2022, near Howes Drive and Clary Street with multiple stab wounds.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
Channel 3000
Person of interest in north Madison bank robberies in custody, police say
MADISON, Wis. -- A person of interest in two separate bank robberies on Madison's north side is in custody on unrelated outstanding warrants, the city's police department said Friday. The robberies happened one week apart on Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 at the UW Credit Union in the 1400 block...
Channel 3000
Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
Channel 3000
Multiple families displaced in fire at Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at a Madison apartment building destroyed one unit and displaced people living in three others Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 700 block of Vera Court at around 11:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived.
