fourstateshomepage.com
Riverton woman sentenced in 2018 drug raid
RIVERTON, Kans. — A Cherokee County Judge sentences a Riverton woman to 8 years in prison for charges stemming from a 2018 raid at her home. In August of that year, authorities with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a raid and found a meth lab in the home of Shayna Cowgill-Wittenmyer, 37. Children were also located in the home.
Springfield man accused of stolen vehicle crime ring
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested on Feb. 1 on suspicion of stealing multiple vehicles from the Springfield area. Charles Lynn Crouse, 64, of Springfield, was formally charged with four felonies: two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of money laundering. According to court documents, police received information from […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Two arrested following high-speed chase in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A high-speed chase ends in Newton County, with two people in custody. Earlier this afternoon (2/2), the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received information from Joplin Police about a suspect wanted for drugs and firearm’s warrants. Sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle on Highway 43,...
koamnewsnow.com
FBI, OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino
FBI, OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
ktvo.com
Police: Missouri man killed after pulling gun on officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A southwestern Missouri man was killed by police officers after allegedly pointing a handgun at them at a park. Springfield police were called Wednesday afternoon to Tom Watkins Park after reports of a man making suicidal statements. A police news release says officers were talking to...
KYTV
Police arrest man wanted in connection to shooting near Springfield’s Glendale High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man in Republic, Mo., investigators say is connected to a shooting of a man near Glendale High School in Springfield. Prosecutors charged Keyshawn McElroy with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Officers responded to the...
Officer-involved shooting ends in 1 death in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police officers were called to the scene of a man making suicidal threats. While officers were talking with him, he drew a handgun and pointed it at them. He was ordered to put down the gun, but he refused and the officers fired at him. Officers took him into […]
Mail-Stealing Spree affects more than 170 Jasper County Victims
JOPLIN, Mo. - Chargers were filed for two Joplin residents after police investigations named them the culprit of a mail-stealing spree.
kggfradio.com
Two Arrested In Joplin For Mail Theft
Two Joplin residents are being charged with stealing mail. JPD says 27-year-old Emily Sturgis and 30-year-old Aaron Blake have stolen mail from more than 170 victims in the Joplin area. The investigation led authorities to a hotel room east of Duenweg where both Sturgis and Blake stayed. During the search, opened mail that contained W-2 forms was found, plus car titles, financial statements, plus checks and credit cards belonging to additional Jasper County residents.
933kwto.com
Man from Carthage Accused of Driving Nearly 100 MPH, Killing One in Springfield
A man from Carthage is facing three different felony charges after crashing into another vehicle in Springfield, killing the driver. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say Jones was driving a Tesla on Glenstone Avenue near I-44...
Riverton women sentenced for operating meth lab with children present
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - A Riverton woman was sentenced last week for operating a methamphetamine lab along with children in the home.
KYTV
Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Carthage is facing charges in a crash that killed a Marshfield woman in December 2022 near I-44 and Glenstone. According to court records, 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence. On December 3, Jones was...
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Person shot at River Bend Casino is out of surgery
WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person shot by a Wyandotte Nation Tribal Police officer on Thursday morning is out of surgery and in critical condition, the FBI confirmed. The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI. Kayla McCleery, FBI spokeswoman said the individual who was...
Tesla driver accused of going 94 mph, killing 1 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is being accused of driving his Tesla nearly 100 mph on Glenstone Avenue when he killed another driver in a crash. Alan Gray Jones, 22, of Carthage, was driving a 2022 Tesla Model 3 over 90 mph on North Glenstone Avenue on Dec. 3, according to court documents. Around 3:18 […]
Lawrence County Record
Crash almost proves fatal for Lawrence County deputy sheriff
A Lawrence County deputy sheriff had a near brush with death while helping at the scene of an accident on Sunday, Jan. 29 during winter weather. According to a Facebook posting reminding motorists to move over for emergency vehicles, Deputy Shane Blankenship was assisting at the 57-mile marker on I-44, where a multiple vehicle crash had taken place, when an out-of-control semi came towards him.
fourstateshomepage.com
Crime trends in Jasper County: What they mean
KSNF/KODE — Crimes involving Jasper County’s kids are a significant trend in a new report showing growing numbers in 2022, and what that means in 2023. “You know, we had a big bust here last year in 2022. Over on the west side of the county where an individual was grooming kids on the internet, going and picking them up from their houses and taking them back here and committing crimes,” said Jasper Co. Sheriff Randee Kaiser.
Republic police search for missing 16-year-old girl
REPUBLIC, Mo. – The City of Republic Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information or whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl. Makenzie White was last seen on January 27 at 10:00 p.m. in Republic. White is 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, has brown hair with pink on top and front […]
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
Next court date set for NWA doctor accused of raping unconscious woman
A motion hearing has been scheduled for a Northwest Arkansas doctor accused of raping an unconscious woman.
Parsons man killed in southeast Kansas head-on crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 54-year-old Parsons man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Wilson County.
