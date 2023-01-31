Read full article on original website
Water main break causes minimal damage to East Elementary School in Jefferson; repairs planned for weekend
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The water main break that closed East Elementary School in Jefferson on Thursday and Friday caused minimal damage to the building's floors and basements, and repair efforts will continue into the weekend to try to get students back inside by Monday, district officials said Friday. The issue...
Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
Person of interest in north Madison bank robberies in custody, police say
MADISON, Wis. -- A person of interest in two separate bank robberies on Madison's north side is in custody on unrelated outstanding warrants, the city's police department said Friday. The robberies happened one week apart on Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 at the UW Credit Union in the 1400 block...
Former Excelsior treasurer accused of stealing property tax payments
EXCELSIOR, Wis. -- A former treasurer for the Town of Excelsior was accused Friday of using her position to steal property tax payments. Brittany Syvrud, 36, of Rock Springs was charged in Sauk County with theft from a business setting and misconduct in public office.
No charges for Dane County deputy who fatally shot man in Oregon in October
OREGON, Wis. -- A Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy who fatally shot a man in Oregon in October will not face charges, the county's district attorney's office announced Friday. Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Carlos Jimenez, 21, on Oct. 23, 2022, after responding to a report that Jimenez...
Gary Edward Lyons, Jr.
MADISON - Gary Edward Lyons, age 65, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. He was born in Fitchburg, MA, the son of William and Jeanette Lyons. Gary received a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. He completed his post-doctoral training at Stanford University and the Pasteur Institute in Paris. Gary served as a professor in the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in the Cell and Regenerative Biology Department for 28 years, retiring in 2019.
MPD officer resigns after criminal charge, internal investigation
MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison police officer accused of hurting a woman during a physical altercation at a local restaurant last fall has resigned, department officials said Thursday. News 3 Now first reported on allegations against former MPD officer Keith Brown in November 2022 after he was arrested on tentative...
East Elementary School in Jefferson closed again Friday due to burst water main
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- East Elementary School in Jefferson will be closed again Friday due to a burst water main, but classes are expected to resume on Monday, the School District of Jefferson said. Repairs are still underway following the burst, the district said Thursday afternoon, and cleanup will continue into...
Don LeEarl Jambura
MADISON - Don LeEarl Jambura, died on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, one day short of his 87th birthday. He was born in Prairie du Chien, Wis., on Feb. 1, 1936, the son of Earl and Florence (Strauman) Jambura. At 16 years of age, Don’s family moved to Pendleton, Ore., where he graduated from Pendleton High School. He attended Oregon State University.
Woman accused of attacking pregnant woman held on $50K bond
MADISON, Wis. -- A woman charged nearly two weeks ago after she allegedly attacked a pregnant woman in an attempt to kill her unborn baby is now being held on $50,000 bond. Brittany Holsten, 27, appeared in Dane County court for the first time Thursday, just two days after she was arrested. She's charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child.
Rockford double homicide suspect arrested in Janesville, police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A Rockford man charged in a deadly double shooting in that city last year was arrested Thursday in Rock County, the Janesville Police Department said Friday. Shyron Henderson, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 23, 2022, shooting at Sinnissippi Park that left a 27-year-old...
Porchlight seeking men's coat donations amid cold weather
MADISON, Wis. – With the recent cold snap, Porchlight’s Emergency Shelter for Men is seeking donations of men’s winter coats sizes large and up. Two hundred forty-eight people came into the shelter on Tuesday night, which is one of the highest numbers they’ve seen this winter, according to manager Fares Fares.
Open water on Lake Monona a mystery for lake experts
'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane County official weighs in on Lake Monona's open gap. After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
Christopher “Chris” James Beld
MADISON/DEFOREST – Christopher “Chris” James Beld, age 34, of Madison/DeForest, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 30, 2023. He was born in Madison, WI on November 6, 1988, to James and Rebecca (Overly) Beld. He attended La Follette High School in Madison, WI in 2007, achieving his...
Kenneth Richard Sipsma
MADISON/WESTPORT – Kenneth Richard Sipsma, age 69, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Ken was born on August 29, 1953 in Kenosha, WI to Harold and Mary (Zaleski) Sipsma. He graduated from Tremper High School in 1971 and then achieved his Bachelor of Arts in Special Education from the University of Wisconsin. Ken spent 18 years teaching at Mendota Mental Health Institute before he went on to pursue a Juris Doctor degree, also at the University of Wisconsin. He graduated cum laude in 1994 and opened the Sipsma Law Office on the Northside of Madison on October 1 of the same year. Sipsma Law flourished to become Sipsma, Hahn & Brophy LLC until 2015. Ken was currently a partner at Steinhilber Swanson LLP. In 1996, Ken was elected Town of Westport Board Supervisor, a position he held until appointed Chairman of the Board in 2022. Ken also served on a number of the town’s committees, the Westport Plan Commission, the Waunakee/Westport Joint Planning Commission, and the Middleton/Westport Joint Zoning Commission, the Middleton Fire Commission and the Northeast Community Court Commission. In the past he was also a long-time member of the Parks Commission. Always an academic, Ken was in the process of completing a Capstone Certificate in Applied Drug Development at University of Wisconsin.
Richard Jacob “Rick” Searcy
Richard Jacob “Rick” Searcy, age 37, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Jan. 28, 2023, after a brief illness. He was born July 3, 1985, in Durham, N.C., the son of Michael and Audrey (Ulsh) Searcy. Rick attended Riverside High School in Durham and earned his B.A. from...
Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
Badgers look to begin Fickell era with 'The Launch'
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin football team is entering a new era with head coach Luke Fickell, and fans will be able to get their first look this spring. The Badgers will hold an open practice at Camp Randall Stadium on April 22 that they have dubbed "The Launch." The event will serve as the kickoff for the 2023 season.
How Baraboo was almost the filming location for 'Groundhog Day'
BARABOO, Wis. -- The movie 'Groundhog Day' is a favorite among many people, but how many know about the classic's (almost) roots in Wisconsin?. When Bill Murray and Harold Ramis were looking for a location to film the movie in the early '90s, they asked a man named Bob Hudgins to find a place that looked like Punxsutawney that was close to Chicago. The trio visited about 60 towns across the Midwest looking for the perfect spot, eventually ending up in Baraboo.
None injured in fire at Pardeeville home
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. -- Firefighters in Pardeeville and seven other departments were put into action Friday night. Crews were called to a home near Highway P just after 9 p.m. for a report of a chimney fire. Smoke and fire could be seen.
