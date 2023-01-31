ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Trade Deadline Strategy

Don’t Expect the Boston Bruins To Grab Major Headlines At The Trade Deadline. Host: We have talked about Maple Leafs and what they are going to do at the deadline but what about the Boston Bruins? Do they go big game hunting? You think they are looking for a real impact piece because this team has been flawless all year long. So what do you think they are trying to do?
Vladimir Tarasenko Trade Talk Heating Up: 4 Early Contenders

With news that a few NHL clubs are looking for scorers and in light of news that some recent injuries have opened up cap space for teams, Vladimir Tarasenko‘s name is, all of a sudden, making the rounds in trade rumors and there are a few teams looking in his direction. Among them, the Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes could be interesting targets.
NHL Rumors: Trade Targets for the New York Rangers

Maybe the Rangers shouldn’t put all their eggs in one basket with Patrick Kane. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Chicago Blackhawks 34-year-old, injured, Patrick Kane, hasn’t been having a good year. Would it be worth it to the New York Rangers to give up the assets for Kane (with 50 percent retained) and not make any other additions?
NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins

What Pieces Are the Devils Willing To Move In A Timo Meier Trade. Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Novozinsky writes that it is unclear what the San Jose Sharks want for Timo Meier in a trade. It is believed via San Jose Hockey Now that would be similar to what the Islanders gave up for Bo Horvat.
