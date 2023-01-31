Read full article on original website
4 ETFs to Fall for This February
February is not known for good stock returns. A consensus carried out from 1950 to 2022 shows that February ended up offering positive stock returns in 41 years and negative returns in 32 years, per moneychimp.com, with an average negative return of 0.14%. Global economies and corporates will leave no...
Time to Buy These 3 Internet -Commerce Stocks?
Among the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list several internet commerce stocks are standing out with earnings estimate revisions on the rise. With the Internet-Commerce Industry currently in the top 11% of over 250 Zacks Industries here is a look at some of the top-rated stocks in the space to consider buying amid the strong start to 2023.
The 9 Best Utility Stocks to Buy Now
Diversified utility stock AES (AES, $26.52) is based in Virginia, but may be familiar to folks in the Midwest through its AES Ohio and AES Indiana operations. This utility stock is even more geographically diverse than that, though, with worldwide operations that span South and Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. All told, it operates a power generation portfolio of almost 32,000 megawatts – enough energy to power as many as 28 million homes.
BlackRock Increases Position in Castle Biosciences (CSTL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.12MM shares of Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.80MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.89% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
3 Hot Stocks That Can Live Up to Their Lofty Valuations
There's much more to investing than buying low and selling high, and there's much more to stock valuation than buying on a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. On the other hand, sometimes it makes sense to buy a high P/E stock because its growth prospects justify its current valuation. That's how investors should think about investing in Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), and infrastructure software company Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY). Here's why all three are exciting stocks for 2023.
BlackRock Increases Position in Travelers Companies (TRV)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.14MM shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV). This represents 8.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 19.78MM shares and 8.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.80% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
New Enterprise Associates 14 Cuts Stake in Tuya Inc. , each representing one Ordinary Share (TUYA)
Fintel reports that New Enterprise Associates 14 has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 119.02MM shares of Tuya Inc. , each representing one Class A Ordinary Share (TUYA). This represents 23.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 15, 2022 they reported 123.28MM shares...
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Declares $0.55 Dividend
Artisan Partners Asset Management said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share. At the...
2 Simple Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Investing great Warren Buffett often explains that he only invests in companies he can understand -- companies inside of his "circle of competence." And that's why I want to highlight discount-retailer Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and shoe company Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) as potential investment opportunities. Both are good buys and, more importantly, both businesses are simple to understand.
Chimera Investment (CIM) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Chimera Investment said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share. At the current share...
Jefferies Downgrades Travel + Leisure (TNL)
On February 3, 2023, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Travel + Leisure from Buy to Hold. As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travel + Leisure is $56.93. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.95% from its latest reported closing price of $42.82.
This Top Dividend Stock's High-Powered Growth Makes it a Great Buy
Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) recently reported strong fourth-quarter and full-year results. That enabled the global infrastructure giant to increase its dividend by another 6%. It has now grown its payout for 14 straight years. Brookfield sees more growth ahead. Here's a look at last year's strong showing and what...
Nelnet (NNI) Declares $0.26 Dividend
Nelnet said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current share price...
State Street Increases Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX). This represents 7.31% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.71MM shares and 5.48% of the company, an increase in shares...
Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Declares $0.12 Dividend
Advanced Drainage Systems said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
Australian Market Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower in choppy trading on Monday after opening in the green, giving up the gains in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,500 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday, with weakness in gold miners, financials and technology stocks, partially offset by gains in iron ore miners and energy stocks.
Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000?
Last year was characterized by tightening monetary policy as higher interest rates were put in place to fight soaring inflation. As a result, investors soured on risky assets, including growth stocks and cryptocurrencies. Even Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was crushed, dropping 65% in 2022. But things might be taking a turn...
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $42.72, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares...
Weis Markets (WMK) Declares $0.34 Dividend
Weis Markets said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share. At the current share...
Exponent (EXPO) Declares $0.26 Dividend
Exponent said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current share price...
