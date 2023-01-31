Read full article on original website
Story Behind the Song: “I Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash
“I Walk the Line” is one of Johnny Cash’s most famous songs, and it originally started off as a message of his love to his then-wife Vivian Liberto. The couple wed in 1954 and welcomed four daughters together – Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy and Tara – before divorcing in 1966.
'The soul of L.A.': 20 years after his death, the stars are aligning for Warren Zevon
The singer-songwriter is a nominee for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the subject of a tribute concert and a forthcoming documentary.
Essence
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Is A Tribute to The Artist As A Moses Of Rock ‘n’Roll
The Sundance premiere of Lisa Cortés’ documentary depicts a man whose identity as queer couldn't be divorced from his music and how he performed that music as a pioneer of the rock ‘n’ roll genre. In Lisa Cortés’ profound portrayal of Little Richard, born Richard Wayne...
Pastor Claims He Died and Went to Hell Where Demons Played Rihanna Music as Torture
In a viral TikTok, a pastor claims he briefly died and went to Hell, where they tortured the souls of the damned with Rihanna's music. Sounds like a good time to us, to be honest. Pastor Gerald Johnson experienced a heart attack in 2016. Though he thought he had done...
musictimes.com
Rihanna's 'Umbrella' Receives Grave Insult; Lyrics Meant to 'Manipulate?' [Details]
A priest asserts that he died and visited hell, where he witnessed devils singing Rihanna's songs. Gerald Johnson, a priest from Michigan, asserted that he temporarily died in 2016 following a heart attack and experienced hell before returning to life. He said in a viral video that his soul departed...
Lzzy Hale Rocks with All-Female Musicians at Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp: “They’re Just Ferocious”
Britt Lightning noticed a pattern of behavior the week before Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp. Many of the people who signed up will try to call out, their self-doubt, fear, and anxiety disguised with excuses about why they can’t make it. More often than not, Lightning gets to the root of it, with people admitting that they’re “scared to death.”
Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?
In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
Texas Funeral Cake is the Treat You’ll Love Not Just For Funerals
When I think of cake, I definitely don't think of a funeral!. I know that this may sound like a macabre subject; but we all know that when someone passes away, the one thing we all do is make the grieving family food, right? I don't know how I ended up on "funeral potatoes" but I found out all about them and they look delicious.
Tom Verlaine's music changed the course of rock music — and even the life of one UCF student, years back
I wanted to start this tribute to the great Tom Verlaine by talking about how he and his group Television and their 1977 masterpiece Marquee Moon singlehandedly invented the word "angular." True story: The word "angular" — a word music writers for decades now have used and abused to the point where it has lost all meaning ("'Angular post-punk,' eh? I'm intrigued …") — was a word invented by one Patti Smith to describe Television's unique and inspired guitar sound. I could go on and on about that, but the Editor requested an "Orlando angle" [Ed.
This Texas Mom Asked TikTok if They Would Date Her 22 Year Old Son
Dating is hard- and sometimes your relatives take it upon themselves to try and match you with someone, which is exactly what this East Texas mom decided to do with a modern twist!. Rowdy Robinson, yes, Rowdy is his real name according to his mom, is a single, 22 year...
Reddit Hilariously Decides What Makes A Perfect Texas Breakfast
A nice stack of pancakes, cereal, waffles, eggs & bacon... doesn't matter what you have for breakfast, Texas loves a good breakfast meal. We've heard of an English breakfast, but what about a Texas breakfast? Well the challenging thing is... what exactly IS a Texas breakfast & how do you make accurately one?
History Made Immortal in Johnny Cash’s Rendition of “Remember the Alamo”
One of the top 100 Western Songs of all time, “Remember the Alamo,” has been recorded and released by several artists, including Johnny Cash. Since the song’s initial release, covers from The Kingston’s Trio, Willie Nelson, Donovan, John Otway and Wild Willy Barrett, and Texas band, Asleep at the Wheel were put out for the public to indulge in.
The Meaning Behind The Country Gospel Favorite “Old Rugged Cross”
Did you know that the popular hymn “Old Rugged Cross” was written as early as 1912? Methodist evangelist George Bennard wrote the country gospel favorite as he traveled to revival meetings when he seemed to have a vision of Christ and the cross, and how they seem inseparable.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Tennessee
Tennessee is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Tennessee!
Jelly Roll Sings at Jail Where He Served Time in Johnny Cash-Style Performance: VIDEO
Johnny Cash recorded what is arguably the greatest country album of all time behind the walls of Folsom Prison in 1968. That was far from the only time that Cash performed for inmates. In fact, From Folsom Prison isn’t even his only album recorded inside a penitentiary. Now, decades later, Jelly Roll is taking a page out of the Man in Black’s playbook. Recently, the Nashville native and some of his closest friends performed for inmates at the Davidson County Correctional Center.
