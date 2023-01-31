I wanted to start this tribute to the great Tom Verlaine by talking about how he and his group Television and their 1977 masterpiece Marquee Moon singlehandedly invented the word "angular." True story: The word "angular" — a word music writers for decades now have used and abused to the point where it has lost all meaning ("'Angular post-punk,' eh? I'm intrigued …") — was a word invented by one Patti Smith to describe Television's unique and inspired guitar sound. I could go on and on about that, but the Editor requested an "Orlando angle" [Ed.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO