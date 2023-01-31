Read full article on original website
Dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across country, doctors warn
Doctors are warning of a dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across the country, especially affecting those living or visiting the California and Arizona areas. If you think it sounds like something from the cutting room floor of "The Last of Us" series, where a parasitic fungal infection devastates mankind, there are some very base-level similarities.
Former Mexico zoo director killed, cooked 4 goats for Christmas party
MEXICO CITY - The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo’s pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said. José Rubén Nava was replaced as director of the local zoo in the city of Chilpancingo on Jan. 12 following the death of a deer there.
US downs Chinese spy balloon off Carolina coast; Biden says he gave the order
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden, after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. Biden said he wanted the balloon downed on Wednesday,...
Firefighters warn a Tesla fire is 'one of our worst nightmares'
Firefighters trying to keep America’s roadways safe are reporting higher difficulties in putting out blazes involving Teslas and other electric vehicles, with a first responder in Michigan calling them "one of our worst nightmares." The concerns come as electric vehicle sales are trending upward in the U.S., with automakers...
Bobi, 30-year-old dog in Portugal, breaks record for world's oldest dog ever
NEW YORK - Sorry, Spike. There is a new "world’s oldest dog" in the record books, and he lives on his family’s farm in Portugal. Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, was born on May 11, 1992, in the village of Conqueiros near the city of Leiria. He was 30 years and 266 days old on Feb. 1, making him officially the world’s oldest living dog — and the oldest dog ever recorded by Guinness World Records.
China balloon: What we know about suspected spy shot down from the sky
The massive white orb that drifted across U.S. airspace triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and blew up on social media. China insists the balloon was just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and had only limited "self-steering" capabilities. It also issued a threat of "further actions."
