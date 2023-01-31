ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobi, 30-year-old dog in Portugal, breaks record for world's oldest dog ever

NEW YORK - Sorry, Spike. There is a new "world’s oldest dog" in the record books, and he lives on his family’s farm in Portugal. Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, was born on May 11, 1992, in the village of Conqueiros near the city of Leiria. He was 30 years and 266 days old on Feb. 1, making him officially the world’s oldest living dog — and the oldest dog ever recorded by Guinness World Records.
