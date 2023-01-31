Yardbird has landed in Chicago. The new hot spot restaurant is all about bringing people together with a decadent Southern-inspired menu. The big draw: a bourbon room that floats above the space! The extravagant restaurant serves up whisky and bourbon alongside a delightful selection of fried chicken, deviled eggs, biscuits, grits, and more lunch-focused dishes like the Chicago-exclusive porchetta with parmesan white beans. As for the bourbon room, it’s available for private events for parties of 8. Starting at $2,500, the exclusive area is decked out in dark wooden detailing for an extra cozy feel. Specializing in Southern cuisine and soul food, the new location offers lunch, dinner, and brunch items for all to enjoy!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO