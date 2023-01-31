Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lunchbreak: Southside Smokehouse Burger and Creamy Cole Slaw
Cassie Miller, Senior Director of Training and Operations at Krafted. -Krafted Burger Bar + Tap in The Promenade Bolingbrook. -Krafted Burger Bar + Tap in Elmhurst (opening February 2, 2023) 111 E 1st St., Elmhurst, IL 60126. Recipe:. Southside Smokehouse Burger and Creamy Cole Slaw. Coleslaw:. ½ cup of shredded...
Chicago Restaurant Week: Daisies
Daisies is a Midwest Italian restaurant with a focus on house-made pastas using fresh vegetables. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at the restaurant week menu is Chef de Cuisine Thomas Leonard. 2523 N. Milwaukee Avenue. Facebook @DaisiesChicago. Instagram @DaisiesChicago. Twitter @DaisiesChicago.
foodgressing.com
Bell Heir’s BBQ Chicago Opening Feb 3 – Takeout BBQ
Bell Heir’s BBQ, a new takeout-focused barbecue and comfort food eatery that will open February 3 in Chicago’s South Side. Located at at 704 W. 47th St. in the Canaryville/Fuller Park neighborhood, Bell Heir’s BBQ is owned by Tyris Bell, who along with his brother Chef Darnell Reed, opened the acclaimed Luella’s Southern Kitchen in Chicago’s Lincoln Square.
foodgressing.com
National Pizza Day Chicago Deals and Promotions
National Pizza Day is on February 9 and here are a few places in Chicago where you can celebrate with some deals and promotions. 2450 N. Clark St. (Old Town) A lively sports bar in the heart of Old Town with over 40 TVs and a menu of shareable snacks, burgers, pizza, beer, and signature cocktails – making Benchmark the perfect place to celebrate National Pizza Day with your best gal pals!
Yardbird Table & Bar Serves Up Comfort Food And A Floating Bourbon Tasting Room
Yardbird has landed in Chicago. The new hot spot restaurant is all about bringing people together with a decadent Southern-inspired menu. The big draw: a bourbon room that floats above the space! The extravagant restaurant serves up whisky and bourbon alongside a delightful selection of fried chicken, deviled eggs, biscuits, grits, and more lunch-focused dishes like the Chicago-exclusive porchetta with parmesan white beans. As for the bourbon room, it’s available for private events for parties of 8. Starting at $2,500, the exclusive area is decked out in dark wooden detailing for an extra cozy feel. Specializing in Southern cuisine and soul food, the new location offers lunch, dinner, and brunch items for all to enjoy!
elmwoodpark.org
First Ever Chicago Beef Combo Pizza to be Unveiled Monday
WGN TV will be LIVE in Caputo’s with Chefs Jeff Mauro and Angelo Lollino. Two of Elmwood Park’s top chef’s have collaborated on the first ever Beef Combo Pizza and will debut their epicurean delight on Monday at our very own Caputo’s. The event will be covered live by WGN TV. Make sure to stop at Caputo’s on Monday, February 6 between 7:45 and 10am to see what everyone is talking about!
Chicago Restaurant Week: Dove’s Luncheonette
Dove’s Luncheonette is a Wicker Park diner serving up Southern, Mexican-inspired dishes, mezcals, and cocktails. Here in our Studio 41 Kitchen with a look at its restaurant week menu is Chef De Cuisine Sam O’Keefe. 1545 N. Damen Avenue. Facebook @doveschicago. Instagram @doveschicago. Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on...
grocerydive.com
What grocers can learn from Whole Foods’ controversial exit from a Chicago neighborhood
Whole Foods Market was more than a grocery store for the community in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. When the specialty grocer arrived with much fanfare and pride six years ago as the anchor tenant of the Englewood Square retail development, it was touted as an expected game changer for one of the city’s most economically challenged neighborhoods. At the groundbreaking, then-co-CEO of Whole Foods Walter Robb reportedly said the store would be “one of the most meaningful things we’ve done as a company.”
Film, Food, and Drink in One Place
Alamo Drafthouse just opened its first theater in Chicago in the Wrigleyville neighborhood. Joining us now to break down a few cocktails from its Video Vortex Cocktail Bar is General Manager Chris Piro. 3519 N Clark St. Suite C301. Instagram @alamochicago.
947wls.com
These 4 Chicago Area Restaurants made it on the list of the Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America
Where should you take your special someone out to dinner this Valentine’s Day?. OpenTable released its annual list of the Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America and four of them are right here in Chicagoland. Those four restaurants are…. 3 Arts Club Cafe at RH Chicago in Gold...
Energy City Brewing: Unique and Heavily Fruited Beers
Energy City Brewing specializes in unique and heavily fruited beers. Joining us now with a look at what’s on tap is Brand Ambassador Maha McDiarmid. Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
wgnradio.com
Manny’s Deli announces 2023 Knish Series
Fourth generation Manny’s Deli owner Dan Raskin returns to the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast with Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to talk about the recently announced Manny’s Deli 2023 Knish Series. It’s a dream concept of Dan’s and Manny’s will be partnering with 9 of their favorite local restaurants and businesses (including Gene & Georgetti, Soul & Smoke, Piccolo Sogno and Brown Sugar Bakery) to create unique knishes, which will be only available at Manny’s. The series kicks off with the first collaboration on Monday, February 6th.
Arctic air to blast Chicago; Wind chill advisory issued
Enjoy the low and mid 30s high temps Thursday because they’re not long for Chicago. Already northwest winds are howling to our west and sweeping arctic air and single digits temps into Iowa northwest, Minnesota and the Dakotas–and they’re headed toward Chicago. First the depths of the...
fox32chicago.com
Fire reported at building on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A commercial building was reportedly on fire on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 4800 block of West Bloomingdale. SkyFOX was over the scene and showed multiple firefighters. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
mansionglobal.com
A Meatpacking Fortune Built this 1930s Chicago Mansion With a Silver Vault and a Room for Flower Arranging
A 15,000-square-foot mansion set on 5.4 acres in the heart of Chicago’s affluent Lake Forest suburb has been left largely untouched since it was designed by the brother-sister team of David Adler and Frances Adler Elkins and built in 1934. “All of the original details have been preserved and...
Heaters, food brought to homeless Chicagoans as freeze arrives: 'It's pretty awful everywhere'
Andy Robledo, along with members of his nonprofit Feeding People Through Plants, have been working to make winter a little easier for homeless people in Chicago by constructing orange, winterized tents and by delivering heaters, food, and blankets.
South Side couple preserving traditions of Latin Music
CHICAGO — For decades, a remarkable South Side couple have danced to bring people together while preserving the musical traditions of Latin America. Mambo legend Saladeen Alamin and his wife of 42 years Rosita Ragin-Alamin helped to produce the Chicago International Salsa Congress. Performers from around the world will gather at the Westin O’Hare in […]
A cold Friday on the way but a significant warmup to follow. And a look at Chicago’s Jan-Feb stats
Wednesday saw a boost in area temps, but a new cold punch arrives Thursday with frigid arctic air plunging temps to single-digits. Temperatures will fall to the low single digits in the city Friday morning with temperatures below zero well inland. Wind chill Friday morning will be in the 10 below to 20 below range. […]
The 24-Hour Diner in Illinois That is One of Most Delicious in the Entire Country
Nothing beats a long road trip, like finding that AMAZING place to eat. You've been on the road for hours, or even days...Let's Eat. This Illinois 24-hour diner was voted one of the best in the entire country! REDBOOK. I'm sure we've all done the Waffle House, Perkins, Country Kitchen,...
