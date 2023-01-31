Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to Scene
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte reports that he was recently told about a reported explosion that happened in Billings, Montana, tonight. The governor assures that they are "monitoring the situation."
France 24
Irish artist Niamh McCann on her exhibition 'Hairline Crack'
It's sometimes said that art records what the history books cannot, giving us a sense of how it may have felt to live through a particular moment in time. It also allows us to question the official narrative of events. "Hairline Crack [a dialogue]" by visual artist Niamh McCann is on display at the Irish Cultural Centre in Paris. It explores people's relationship to the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, just over a century after the island's partition. The artist joined us for Perspective.
France 24
Sushi conveyor belt pranks spark outrage in Japan
Several videos dubbed "sushi terrorism" have emerged on social media including Twitter and TikTok in recent days, some of them apparently weeks or even years old. In one, viewed nearly 40 million times on Twitter, an apparently teenaged customer licks the top of a communal soy sauce bottle and the rim of a teacup he then places back on a shelf, before licking his finger and touching a piece of sushi as it goes past on the belt.
France 24
Rarely seen Klimt painting returns to Austria after 60 years
"Water Serpents II," which depicts nymphs grappling with a red serpent, was completed in 1907 during Klimt's so-called golden period, when he embraced the gold-leaf techniques he is known for today. But unlike many of his other works it has rarely been seen, last exhibited in the Austrian capital in...
