Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC12
3 JMU students, 2 from Richmond killed in crash
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - James Madison University says that “several” students were killed and injured in a car crash in West Virginia on Thursday night. “In addition to those we have lost, other students from our community involved in the accident sustained life-threatening injuries and remain hospitalized,” Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller said in a message to the JMU community.
NBC12
‘Several’ JMU students killed, injured in crash
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - James Madison University says that “several” students were killed and injured in a car crash in West Virginia on Thursday night. “In addition to those we have lost, other students from our community involved in the accident sustained life-threatening injuries and remain hospitalized,” Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller said in a message to the JMU community.
NBC12
UVA running back Mike Hollins possibly “turned loose” for spring practice
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins could be “turned loose” when spring football practice starts in March. Hollins was one of the students shot and injured during the November 13, 2022 shooting that occurred on university grounds. UVA Head Football Coach Tony Elliott...
NBC12
Videos and photos of the region’s first snowfall of the season
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many Central Virginia Residents woke up on Groundhog Day to see snow on the ground!. Enough snow fell for the Virginia Department of Transportation to treat slick spots in parts of Amelia, Chesterfield and Powhatan counties. “Crews will plow snow if additional accumulation develops,” VDOT said...
NBC12
Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting that left one Lynchburg man dead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street about shots being fired. An officer tried to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved with the disturbance in the area of 12th Street.
NBC12
Man hospitalized after Goochland officer-involved shooting
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sent to the hospital after a confrontation with Goochland County sheriff’s deputies Thursday evening. Goochland County Sheriff Steven Creasey says deputies responded to a 911 call received just before 6:30 p.m. The caller reported hearing shots fired and a woman screaming in the western part of the county.
Comments / 0