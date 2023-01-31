Read full article on original website
Related
NBC12
Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting that left one Lynchburg man dead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street about shots being fired. An officer tried to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved with the disturbance in the area of 12th Street.
NBC12
3 JMU students, 2 from Richmond killed in crash
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - James Madison University says that “several” students were killed and injured in a car crash in West Virginia on Thursday night. “In addition to those we have lost, other students from our community involved in the accident sustained life-threatening injuries and remain hospitalized,” Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller said in a message to the JMU community.
Comments / 0