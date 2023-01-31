Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Deutschtown Music Festival rebranding as Northside Music Festival
PITTSBURGH — Changes are coming to the Deutschtown Music Festival, a summer tradition in Pittsburgh. The annual live music event is being rebranded as the Northside Music Festival. "The change of the name really reflects a focus on the North Side as a whole. The Deutschtown name was great...
onstagepittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh Public Theater Welcomes Shaunda Miles McDill as the Next Managing Director
The Public has announced that Shaunda Miles McDill, will be the Public’s next Managing Director. She will assume the role later this month and share organizational leadership of The Public with her producing partner, Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski. Shaunda McDill at the Pittsburgh Public Theater. (Photo by Asia...
cranberryeagle.com
Chorus offers singing valentines for your sweetie
“If music be the food of love, play on,” Shakespeare said in “Twelfth Night.”. Ron Brooks and the Cranberry Men’s Chorus are taking the bard’s words to heart this Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit chorus will serenade unsuspecting sweethearts and spouses with “singing valentines,” a cappella renditions of popular songs.
justshortofcrazy.com
How To Spend 12 Fun Filled Hours In Pittsburgh, PA
I have wanted to explore Pittsburgh for years. I have driven by the city of bridges many times, but never had the time to stop. So many of my traveling friends were shocked when they heard I have never been and insisted that I fix that immediately. This year on our way to North Carolina I made sure to build in time to spend a day exploring this great city and it didn’t disappoint.
Boggs Mansion on North Side comes with a lot of house and a lot of history
It’s made of stone and has its original slate roof. It’s 9,000 square feet with eight guest rooms and nine bathrooms, a third floor ballroom, a European fireplace made of blood marble — a sturdy substance normally used to build royal tombs — finely crafted American chestnut woodwork and a dramatic spiral staircase.
I Made It Market returns to The Block Northway
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The I Made It Market is back at The Block Northway.On hand are dozens of vendors selling homemade, hand-made, and hand-crafted items. There is everything from jewelry to paintings, prints, and clothes. There will also be food vendors.It's all happening from noon to 5 p.m.And if you haven't shopped for Valentine's Day yet, this could be a great way to find unique local gifts.
pittsburghmagazine.com
How Our Food Editor Celebrates National Pizza Day, One Slice at a Time
Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, but, if you’re anything like me, you celebrate the Circle of Life year-round. Every Pittsburgh neighborhood has at least one shop with a cult-like following, so determining who has the best pie is like going to McKees Rocks and attempting to eat an entire 30-inch, 64-cut, $85 Monster Pizza from Mama Lena’s in one sitting, solo. It can’t be done — at least not without a lot of antacid.
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Beautiful Waterfalls near Pittsburgh
While Pennsylvania is not exactly a hotspot for waterfalls, there are a few breathtaking natural wonders across the state. The tallest waterfalls in the state (Dingmans at 130 ft and Raymondskill at 178 ft) are both located in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in the Poconos. The most easily accessible waterfalls are found within a quick drive of Pittsburgh. If you find yourself visiting the city and seeking a quick natural break from the urban congestion, there are plenty of beautiful state parks within an easy drive. Take a look at 5 gorgeous waterfalls located within an easy 1 hour drive from Pittsburgh.
Southern Fried Rock Show set to hit the stage in Freeport
There aren’t that many music events in the area dedicated to promoting local bands that play original music. But thanks to the Southern Fried Rock Show, four area country rock bands playing mostly their own songs will be showcased Saturday night at the Freeport Event Center. This year marks...
nextpittsburgh.com
Which 3 Pittsburgh restaurants received nationwide recognition?
Since 1990, the James Beard Foundation has recognized extraordinary talent in the culinary arts. Two Pittsburgh restaurants — longtime vegan fan favorite Apteka and pop-up concept Fet-Fisk, made this year’s list of James Beard Award Semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on March 29 with winners being named on June 5.
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: The real & sobering story at PIT
The Allegheny County Airport Authority continues to paint a rosy picture of rebounding passenger traffic at Pittsburgh International Airport. “PIT travel roars back,” part of a headline blared recently on the authority’s website. But an analysis of the latest publicly available numbers — for November 2022 —...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Spaghetti dinner benefit, bingos, museum trip, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh remembers Snowmageddon 13 years later
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers are remembering a major weather event on Sunday. It was 13 years ago, Feb. 5, 2010, that Snowmageddon hit the city, dropping more than 20 inches of snow in the area. The storm also affected much of the East Coast of the U.S., dropping two to...
wtae.com
Some university students living in Downtown Pittsburgh express concern about recent violence and gunfire
PITTSBURGH — Some university students who live downtown are expressing concern for public safety in the wake of recent incidents of violence and gunfire. But one who had a closer brush with danger is not daunted by her experience. Watch the report from Downtown Pittsburgh in the video above.
tourcounsel.com
The Johnstown Galleria | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
The Johnstown Galleria is a two-level shopping mall in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. It is anchored by Boscov's and J. C. Penney. Boscov's opened before the mall on September 19, 1992, and was the chains first store constructed in Central/Western Pennsylvania. The Johnstown Galleria was built by Zamias Services, Inc. and opened...
pittsburghbeautiful.com
The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh
The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Nellie
Woah Nellie! This handsome gentleman came to us from a home that simply had too many cats, so he’s now enjoying some respite from the crowd while he looks for his new home. He is a very shy guy but has been working on gaining confidence with staff and volunteers. Nellie will come to his door for finger sniffs and treats as long as nobody moves too quickly. His new family will need to give him regular play sessions and lots of positive reinforcement to help him continue his progress toward becoming a companion. Nellie would be happiest in a quiet, cat-savvy home where he can adjust at his pace while being given all the love and a nice place to nap. He might be able to live with another friendly feline, given the proper introductions. Nellie has some neurologic issues including limited vision, possible blindness and weakness on his right side, but that doesn’t mean he can’t live a relatively normal life! Nellie is one of “Yana’s Special Felines,” which means his requested adoption donation has been underwritten and he will be sent home with an individualized starter kit of supplies and other support based on his unique needs.
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
Best Hot Chocolate in the County
The winter season has quickly fallen upon those in Washington County, Pennsylvania. For many this chilly season, there is no better way to warm up and watch the snowflakes fall than to enjoy a steamy cup of hot chocolate. If you are on the search for the best hot chocolate...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Sad Mex: Why A Popular Oakland Eatery Just Shut Down After 30 Years
After three decades in Oakland, Mad Mex said “adios” to the neighborhood. The “funky fresh Cal-Mex” spot at 370 Atwood St. — big Burrito Restaurant Group’s first eatery — closed its doors for good on Jan. 31. Bill Fuller, president of big Burrito,...
