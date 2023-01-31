Read full article on original website
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Reunion Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)
ET can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac's season 7 reunion, which sees Andy Cohen sitting down with the cast -- OGs Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby, plus Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, as well as "friends of" the Housewives Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake -- for a three-part special that promises to be both reasonable and shady... and maybe, a tinged unhinged.
'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Emily Simpson Shares Before-and-After Facelift Photos
The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is keeping it real when it comes to what work she's had done. The 47-year-old mother of three took to Instagram on Thursday to share before-and-after photos from a recent facelift. She shared that she got a "mini lower face/ neck...
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Baby Boy
Spotted: new parents Paris Hilton and Carter Reum!. On Saturday, the couple turned the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons into a glamorous date night out. According to the social media star, it was their first since announcing in late January that they welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.
'Run the World' Star Bresha Webb Marries Nick Jones Jr.
Bresha Webb is now Mrs. Jones! The Run the World star tied the knot with Nick Jones Jr. on Saturday, and she couldn't look more over the moon. The 38-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Sunday to share the big news. In her Stories, Webb posted a few photos of the romantic ceremony, including one photo of her and Jones at the altar. She looked stunning in her wedding gown that featured a long, flowing veil while Jones donned a classic black tuxedo.
'Bachelorette' Alum Dale Moss Reacts to Ex Clare Crawley's Wedding (Exclusive)
Dale Moss is speaking out about Clare Crawley's wedding. Days after Crawley and Ryan Dawkins tied the knot, ET's Deidre Behar spoke to Moss, the Bachelorette alum's ex-fiancé, at the Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills. "I think the ultimate thing is obviously finding that forever person. Love...
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes Make Glamorous Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes are taking their relationship to the next level. On Saturday, the celebrity couple made their red carpet debut at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Lovato stunned on the red carpet in a strapless black-and-white gown, while her...
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Dishes on Her Sexy '2023 Audrey Hepburn' GRAMMYs Look
Dylan Mulvaney has officially made her awards show debut -- and in the words of Christian Siriano, it was "chic, chic, chic!" The TikTok star, who has risen to fame documenting her journey online as a transgender woman, stepped out on music's biggest night in a red, cross-front gown by Siriano accented with cut-outs at the waist. In a look styled by Brad Goreski, Mulvaney accessorized with matching red gloves, earrings and rings and wore her hair in a braided updo.
Charlie Puth Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone
Charlie Puth introduced the world to his girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, a few months ago and now they're taking things to the next level. On Saturday, the "Light Switch" singer made his red carpet debut with Sansone at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman in Beverly Hills, California.
Lisa Rinna Walks the Runway in Daring Bodysuit and Fur Coat: Pics
Lisa Rinna wowed the crowd on the Copenhagen catwalk this week. The 59-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star walked the runway for Rotate Birger Christensen in a black bodysuit and cheetah-print fur coat on Thursday. To complete the look, her short hair was gelled vertically into the air...
Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan: Everything to Know
Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, has come under the microscope since facing backlash over mocking Pamela Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok video. Furlan also told fans not to worry about her since Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, dropped on Netflix. First, the backlash. In a TikTok video, Furlan suggested...
