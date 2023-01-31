ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Reunion Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

ET can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac's season 7 reunion, which sees Andy Cohen sitting down with the cast -- OGs Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby, plus Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, as well as "friends of" the Housewives Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake -- for a three-part special that promises to be both reasonable and shady... and maybe, a tinged unhinged.
'Run the World' Star Bresha Webb Marries Nick Jones Jr.

Bresha Webb is now Mrs. Jones! The Run the World star tied the knot with Nick Jones Jr. on Saturday, and she couldn't look more over the moon. The 38-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Sunday to share the big news. In her Stories, Webb posted a few photos of the romantic ceremony, including one photo of her and Jones at the altar. She looked stunning in her wedding gown that featured a long, flowing veil while Jones donned a classic black tuxedo.
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Dishes on Her Sexy '2023 Audrey Hepburn' GRAMMYs Look

Dylan Mulvaney has officially made her awards show debut -- and in the words of Christian Siriano, it was "chic, chic, chic!" The TikTok star, who has risen to fame documenting her journey online as a transgender woman, stepped out on music's biggest night in a red, cross-front gown by Siriano accented with cut-outs at the waist. In a look styled by Brad Goreski, Mulvaney accessorized with matching red gloves, earrings and rings and wore her hair in a braided updo.
Charlie Puth Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth introduced the world to his girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, a few months ago and now they're taking things to the next level. On Saturday, the "Light Switch" singer made his red carpet debut with Sansone at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman in Beverly Hills, California.
Lisa Rinna Walks the Runway in Daring Bodysuit and Fur Coat: Pics

Lisa Rinna wowed the crowd on the Copenhagen catwalk this week. The 59-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star walked the runway for Rotate Birger Christensen in a black bodysuit and cheetah-print fur coat on Thursday. To complete the look, her short hair was gelled vertically into the air...
Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan: Everything to Know

Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, has come under the microscope since facing backlash over mocking Pamela Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok video. Furlan also told fans not to worry about her since Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, dropped on Netflix. First, the backlash. In a TikTok video, Furlan suggested...
