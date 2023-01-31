Read full article on original website
'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Everything We Know
All right, cuties! It's almost that time again. As we anticipate the release of the Love Is Blind season 3 After the Altar special, fans are looking forward to season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show. After the first three seasons ended in marriage and heartbreak for different sets...
How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)
Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
Brooke Shields Details Rape After Graduating From Princeton: 'I Just Absolutely Froze'
Brooke Shields is making a startling admission in her upcoming Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, detailing for the first time she was raped by an "industry insider" after graduating from Princeton. In the documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is coming soon to the streaming giant,...
Liam Neeson Slams UFC and 'Little Leprechaun' Conor McGregor: 'He Gives Ireland a Bad Name'
Liam Neeson is not a fan of UFC. In fact, he hates it, and don't get him started on Conor McGregor. The 70-year-old movie star didn't hold back during his interview with Men's Health while discussing his upcoming film Marlowe. In that interview, Neeson also discussed his role in Star Wars and whether he would appear in a Star Wars spinoff (he had a one-word answer to that question), but it's his disdain for UFC that's drawing headlines.
Sylvester Stallone's Docuseries 'The Family Stallone' to Premiere This Spring: See the Super Bowl Spot
Paramount+ announced on Thursday that Sylvester Stallone will star alongside his family in a new docuseries, The Family Stallone. "After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad," the release reads. "This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families."
Eminem's Daughter Hailie and Her 'Bruncle' Nate Recall Rapper's Rise to Fame as Kids
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, traveled down memory lane with her "bruncle" Nate Mathers. The 27-year-old hosted her brother-uncle (more on that in a bit) in the latest episode of her Just a Little Shady and recalled what it was like for them growing up as kids when the "Lose Yourself" rapper was rising to fame. When the Detroit native exploded onto the music scene, Hailie was only 2 years old and Nate, Em's younger brother, was only 12.
Revisiting Ed Sheeran's Personal Revelations: From Babies to Behind-the-Scenes Struggles
While Ed Sheeran pours his heart into his music, the 31-year-old British singer-songwriter has been known to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Still, that has not stopped the "Bad Habits" singer from unexpectedly pulling back the curtain on challenges he's faced, from substance abuse struggles to mental health.
GRAMMYs 2023: 50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration to Feature Star-Studded Performances
Music's biggest night just got more exciting! In addition to the usual fanfare of the GRAMMYs, the 65th annual awards show will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with a showcase of the genre's rich history and continued global influence. The segment will feature electrifying performances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.
Dave Bautista on Becoming a Leading Man With 'Knock at the Cabin' (Exclusive)
Ever since Dave Bautista joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, the performer has become a formidable force onscreen. And with each new role, most notably in projects like Army of the Dead, Dune, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he's proven himself as a scene-stealer. Now, by taking the lead as a zealot named Leonard in Knock at the Cabin, Bautista is showing that he's ready to take on more.
Matthew McConaughey Says He Signed on to 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Thanks to a Fortune Teller
Matthew McConaughey agreed to his now-iconic How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days role after a fortune teller convinced him to say yes, he revealed this week. In the hit 2003 rom com, McConaughey plays Ben, the leading man to Kate Hudson's Andie. The film turned 20 last month, but Andie and Ben remain steadfastly established in the hearts of millions, and recently experienced a rediscovery among younger fans thanks in part to a viral TikTok trend featuring the film's rendition of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain."
Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Involved in Severe Car Accident, Shares Photo of the Damage
Dwayne Johnson is thanking the heavens above after his mother, Ata Johnson, was involved in a scary car accident and survived. The 50-year-old action star took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo of the red Cadillac Escalade his mother was driving when it was involved in a serious crash Wednesday night. The photo shows the SUV's front-passenger side crushed. In the caption, Johnson thanked God that "she's ok" and that "angels of mercy watched over my mom."
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares What She Was Wearing When Husband Brad Falchuk Proposed in Italy
Gwyneth Paltrow is holding on to a special piece of clothing. In a new video released by Goop, the 50-year-old actress goes through a storage unit that holds some of her most iconic looks. In the video, Paltrow stumbles across the floral-print Gucci dress she was wearing when her husband, Brad Falchuk, proposed to her.
'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Emily Simpson Shares Before-and-After Facelift Photos
The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is keeping it real when it comes to what work she's had done. The 47-year-old mother of three took to Instagram on Thursday to share before-and-after photos from a recent facelift. She shared that she got a "mini lower face/ neck...
Anitta Reflects on Her Career and Getting Her 1st Grammy Nom for Best New Artist (Exclusive)
The GRAMMYs are right around the corner, and for the first time in her career, Anitta is in the running to take home one of the coveted trophies. The celebrated Brazilian singer and songwriter is nominated in the Best New Artist category -- an honor that has generated some confusion from those who have been fans of Anitta since her first album, released over a decade ago.
'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley is officially a married woman! The 41-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot. In the sweet post, Crawley stuns in a white gown and floor-length veil, while her new groom looks dapper in...
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart: What They've Connected Over and What He Appreciates About Her
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart may be getting closer! A source tells ET that Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, are enjoying their time together and bonding over the things they love. "Selena and Drew are having a lot of fun together," the source says. "Drew is really happy around Selena, and Selena is into Drew too. They have connected over their love of music, being in the same industry, and their strong work ethic."
Frankie Jonas on His Solo Music Career and Support From Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)
Striking out on his own musical journey! Frankie Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas siblings, is gearing up to drop some of his own new music. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Frankie on the carpet at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday, and he opened up about his exciting forthcoming projects -- and getting to bask in the spotlight at star-studded gala parties.
New Music Releases February 3: Shania Twain, Maluma, Marc Anthony and More
The arrival of the weekend means the opportunity for new playlists, more streaming, and the best that music has to offer -- plus, we have the GRAMMYs to celebrate on Sunday! For both, ET has you covered. Shania Twain leads the group of new releases with new album, Queen of...
Getting Reel | The best of Denzel Washington
Two of KTHV's movie reviewers break down the best of Denzel Washington. The performances you need to see for the actor who just might be your dad's favorite.
Austin Butler Says He's 'Probably Damaged' His Vocal Cords, Talks His Lingering Elvis Presley Accent
Austin Butler may have received lots of critical acclaim for playing Elvis Presley, but the challenging role does come with some downsides. The 31-year-old actor, who is the star of the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis, says that his lingering Tennessee accent is on its way out. "I am getting rid...
