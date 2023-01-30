ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Bobcats on the Road, Take on Big Green in Final Regular Season Matchup

HAMDEN, Conn.— No. 6 Quinnipiac women's ice hockey team is back on the road to take on Dartmouth in their final meeting of the regular season on Friday, Feb. 3, for a 3 p.m. puck drop. The Bobcats head into the contest looking to bounce back from their most recent loss to Princeton.
LaBarge Nets Career-High Totals in Bobcats' Home Win Over Rider

HAMDEN, Conn. – Behind stellar team defense and double-figure scoring from three different Bobcats, Quinnipiac women's basketball extended its win streak to five consecutive games with a 59-42 home victory over Rider Thursday evening inside of M&T Bank Arena. With the win, the Bobcats improved to 14-7 overall on...
Women's Ice Hockey Dominates Big Green, Angers Earns Seventh Shutout

HANOVER, N.H.-- The No. 6 Quinnipiac women's ice hockey team toppled the Big Green on the road in the final regular season matchup between the two ECAC rivals. QU had eight different goal scorers on the evening with 10 total Bobcats tallying a point. Graduate netminder Logan Angers recorded her seventh shutout of the season posting 14 saves.
No. 8 Harvard, Dartmouth Ahead for No. 2 Bobcats

Friday, Feb. 2 | 7:00 PM EST | No. 2 Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-3-3, 12-2-0 ECAC Hockey) at No. 8 Harvard Crimson (15-5-1, 13-3-0 ECAC Hockey) Saturday, Feb. 3 | 8:00 PM EST | No. 2 Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-3-3, 12-2-0 ECAC Hockey) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-17-1, 3-11-1 ECAC Hockey) Watch:...
