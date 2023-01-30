HAMDEN, Conn.— No. 6 Quinnipiac women's ice hockey team is back on the road to take on Dartmouth in their final meeting of the regular season on Friday, Feb. 3, for a 3 p.m. puck drop. The Bobcats head into the contest looking to bounce back from their most recent loss to Princeton.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO