PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Before they swoop into Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, some members of the Philadelphia Eagles are soaring into area schools to bring some pep to their pep rallies. One Philadelphia school got a big surprise Wednesday."I love the Eagles and I'm so happy that they won," first grader William Desimmone said.The love for the Eagles was on full display Wednesday morning.A pep rally was held at the Philadelphia Performing Arts School in South Philly."The Eagles are the best team and they have one more game to play," first grader Lucas Postigliona said, "I hope they win.""We are...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO