Oregon governor proposes spending to match her priorities
Gov. Tina Kotek's budget recommendations include more for housing and homeless, mental health, schools and child care.
Gov. Tina Kotek's budget recommendations include more for housing and homeless, mental health, schools and child care.
The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.https://www.beavertonvalleytimes.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0