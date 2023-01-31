ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

NOLA.com

Tulane men's hoops looking to buck history, complete sweep of Memphis

History says the Tulane men’s basketball team will struggle at Memphis on Saturday afternoon, but it is no mystery why the Green Wave expects to continue changing the narrative under fourth-year coach Ron Hunter. The talent discrepancy that allowed the Tigers to dominate the series in the past is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up

Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
LOUISIANA STATE
uptownmessenger.com

Uptown restaurants are well-represented among James Beard semifinalists

Of the 12 New Orleans restaurants honored this year on the list of the 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists, half are in Uptown neighborhoods. Honorees range from an iconic grand dame, Commander’s Palace, to a newly opened Senegalese restaurant, Dakar NOLA. The James Beard Awards, established in 1990, considered...
ALABAMA STATE
KPEL 96.5

New Orleans Claims Mexican Restaurant Has Best Burger

New Orleans people are talking about a Mexican restaurant that has a burger that's so good, many claim it's the best in the city and the state. When you're in the mood for a burger, a Mexican restaurant is probably not the first place you think of. In New Orleans, you'd probably name places like Clover Grill, Port of Call, Lee's, The Camellia Grill, and Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar as establishments for great burgers. But if you live in New Orleans, you might add a name to that list—Tacos & Beer!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana

Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
GRAND ISLE, LA
fox8live.com

Beyonce ‘Renaissance’ world tour to make stop in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of pop music’s most highly anticipated world tours will make its finale in New Orleans on Sept. 27. Singer and recording artist Beyonce will start the tour this summer on July 12 in Philadelphia and continue to stop in major cities like Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, and more.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s security officers clocked time while nowhere near her

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:27 p.m., a public security camera mounted outside the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell arrive at the apartment. Minutes later, the camera recorded her on the balcony, talking to NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie. Cantrell and Vappie spent the next few hours inside the apartment. During that time, Vappie, as well as two other NOPD officers were being paid by taxpayers to protect the mayor.
MONTGOMERY, LA
WWL

Krewe of Titans parade will be biggest yet

SLIDELL, La. — The first major Northshore parade of the season is almost here, and it will be the Krewe of Titans’ biggest yet. “17 marching bands, 23 floats,” Krewe President Toni Gebbia described, “dance groups from around Slidell and surrounding areas.”. And beyond. For the...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: New Orleans' battle agains crime goes on

New Orleans' extensive network of surveillance cameras got a major boost in 2017 when then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu was engaged, as New Orleans mayors generally are, in a search for ways to reduce crime. Another of hizzoner's proposals was to close the doors of barrooms at 3 a.m., although they would...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Who's coming to help New Orleans police for Mardi Gras?

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a briefing last week, the city’s call for law enforcement help from across the state was a success and Mardi Gras krewes can return to their traditional parade routes. “Jeanerette for example, wow, you know, Tangipahoa, wow and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

