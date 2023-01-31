Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Tulane men's hoops looking to buck history, complete sweep of Memphis
History says the Tulane men’s basketball team will struggle at Memphis on Saturday afternoon, but it is no mystery why the Green Wave expects to continue changing the narrative under fourth-year coach Ron Hunter. The talent discrepancy that allowed the Tigers to dominate the series in the past is...
St. Thomas Aquinas officially retires Cameron Dantzler’s jersey Friday night
The legacy of Cameron Dantzler will forever live on at St. Thomas Aquinas, after the school officially retired Dantzler's high school football jersey during a ceremony Friday night.
Rummel’s Ashton Stamps signs with LSU
At Archbishop Rummel on Wednesday, Ashton Stamps joined two other Raiders seniors in signing letters of intent on National Signing Day.
Video: John Ehret football players sign to play college ball
John Ehret football players make their commitments and head coach Reggie Rogers speaks about the importance of Signing Day 2023.
Linebackers Ackel, Horne headline Signing Day at Curtis
A pair of dual-sport stars topped John Curtis Christian School's 2023 National Signing Day class.
Brother Martin holds ceremony for 7 football signees on National Signing Day
Several Crusaders are taking their talents to the college football ranks after signing their national letters of intent Wednesday.
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Louisiana and the good she has done for the community.
NOLA.com
Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up
Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
uptownmessenger.com
Uptown restaurants are well-represented among James Beard semifinalists
Of the 12 New Orleans restaurants honored this year on the list of the 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists, half are in Uptown neighborhoods. Honorees range from an iconic grand dame, Commander’s Palace, to a newly opened Senegalese restaurant, Dakar NOLA. The James Beard Awards, established in 1990, considered...
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in Louisiana.
New Orleans Claims Mexican Restaurant Has Best Burger
New Orleans people are talking about a Mexican restaurant that has a burger that's so good, many claim it's the best in the city and the state. When you're in the mood for a burger, a Mexican restaurant is probably not the first place you think of. In New Orleans, you'd probably name places like Clover Grill, Port of Call, Lee's, The Camellia Grill, and Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar as establishments for great burgers. But if you live in New Orleans, you might add a name to that list—Tacos & Beer!
NOLA.com
Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana
Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
Haunted Houma Tunnel—Motorists See Ghosts
Not only is there a tunnel in Houma, LA—It's a haunted tunnel!
fox8live.com
Beyonce ‘Renaissance’ world tour to make stop in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of pop music’s most highly anticipated world tours will make its finale in New Orleans on Sept. 27. Singer and recording artist Beyonce will start the tour this summer on July 12 in Philadelphia and continue to stop in major cities like Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, and more.
NOLA.com
$40,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Metairie: See where, winning numbers
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Metairie is worth $40,000, Louisiana Lottery officials said Thursday. The ticket was sold at West Metairie Shell, 5900 West Metairie, and was a winner in Tuesday's drawing. It matched the four white balls, the Mega Ball and the Megaplier. The winning numbers in...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s security officers clocked time while nowhere near her
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:27 p.m., a public security camera mounted outside the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell arrive at the apartment. Minutes later, the camera recorded her on the balcony, talking to NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie. Cantrell and Vappie spent the next few hours inside the apartment. During that time, Vappie, as well as two other NOPD officers were being paid by taxpayers to protect the mayor.
Krewe of Titans parade will be biggest yet
SLIDELL, La. — The first major Northshore parade of the season is almost here, and it will be the Krewe of Titans’ biggest yet. “17 marching bands, 23 floats,” Krewe President Toni Gebbia described, “dance groups from around Slidell and surrounding areas.”. And beyond. For the...
fox8live.com
Businessess found ‘harboring violent crime’ in New Orleans now face shutdowns
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Thursday (Feb. 2) voted to give the police chief authority to shut down nuisance businesses that could be contributing to the city’s crime crisis. If certain crimes occur on business properties without proper remediation, those businesses may have their...
NOLA.com
James Gill: New Orleans' battle agains crime goes on
New Orleans' extensive network of surveillance cameras got a major boost in 2017 when then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu was engaged, as New Orleans mayors generally are, in a search for ways to reduce crime. Another of hizzoner's proposals was to close the doors of barrooms at 3 a.m., although they would...
Who's coming to help New Orleans police for Mardi Gras?
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a briefing last week, the city’s call for law enforcement help from across the state was a success and Mardi Gras krewes can return to their traditional parade routes. “Jeanerette for example, wow, you know, Tangipahoa, wow and...
