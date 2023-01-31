Does your dog seem unwell after eating, vomits frequently, or emits a funky smell? A sensitive stomach may be to blame (visit your vet to make sure). Just like humans, dogs can have sensitive stomachs, food sensitivities, or allergies. If either is the case, you probably need to adjust your pup’s diet. This will improve their wellness and reduce unpleasant, um, “outcomes.” But what can you safely feed your pooch to make him or her feel better? Study Finds looked into the best food for dogs with sensitive stomachs to help you find gentle nutrition for many happy meals.

7 DAYS AGO