HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
The latest episode of HBO's 'The Last of Us' is getting review-bombed by angry gamers
Angry, homophobic fans of "The Last of Us" video game are review-bombing episode, which details a same-sex relationship.
Shows to Watch on Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO Max the Week of Jan. 23, 2023
Here's what's coming to your favorite streaming platforms the week of Jan. 23, 2023.
Watch Episodes of ‘The Last of Us’ Without a Subscription to HBO or HBO Max
HBO‘s The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic drama starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey based on the PlayStation game of the same name. Learn how to keep up with Joel and Ellie in new episodes of The Last of Us without a subscription to HBO or HBO Max. Here’s how to stream the HBO Max series for free.
'Westworld' Gets New Home After Getting Dropped by HBO Max
Westworld and several other Warner Bros. Discovery-owned shows that were removed from HBO Max have a new home. They will exclusively be available on Warner Bros. FAST channels on The Roku Channel app, starting in spring 2023. Westworld was among a group of HBO and HBO Max shows pulled from the streamer in December, as Warner Bros. Discovery sought new ways to earn revenue from the pricey projects.
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
10 Documentaries to Stream in February 2023
February 2023 is seeing the release of many highly anticipated documentaries across different streaming platforms, including Hulu, Netflix and Apple TV+. There are unsolved murder mysteries, sports coming-of-age docs and an expansive, exploratory showcasing of gender and sexuality. One of the most anticipated projects comes from Hulu, titled “Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne,” which will be released on the platform on Valentine’s Day. Hosted by Cara Delevingne, the model is set to take viewers on a journey around the world, exploring what makes people human, specifically in relation to their sexuality and attraction to one another, while exploring her own.More from...
Showtime Removes ‘American Gigolo,’ ‘Let the Right One In’ and Several Other Series From Streaming Service
Showtime has pulled several series from its streaming platform, becoming the latest banner to parse down its digital library in the past year. Sources close to the situation share that most removed titles will have the opportunity to sell to third-parties. Among the removals are “American Gigolo” and “Let the...
‘Dr. Phil’ To End After 21 Seasons As Seismic Changes In Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Market Continue
Another daytime fixture, Dr. Phil McGraw, is leaving after more than two decades as one of television’s most popular talk show hosts. His syndicated daytime show, Dr. Phil, will end its run of original episodes with the current 2022-2023 television season, the show’s 21st. McGraw’s decision comes as his most recent contract is coming to an end. Dr. Phil received a five-season renewal in 2018 as part of a mega-deal extension with CBS Media Ventures, taking it through its current season. Related Story TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows Related Story CBS Orders Pilots For 'The Good...
Whoopi Goldberg addresses Till Oscars snub live on The View moments after nominations
Academy board member Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about her long-gestating Emmett Till movie's absence on the 2023 Oscar nominations list. The Oscar-winning Ghost actress — who sits on the group's Board of Governors representing the Actors Branch alongside Rita Wilson and Marlee Matlin — addressed the Academy's failure to recognize director Chinonye Chukwu's Till for any awards on Tuesday morning while she kicked off a live episode of The View hours after the nominations announcement.
FX Cancels Another Show
Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
Spirit Awards Dropped by IFC Channel, Will Stream Instead on YouTube, IMDB
The Spirit Awards have been getting lower and lower ratings for years. They bounce around at the level of 60,000 viewers. The result is they’ve been dropped by the IFC Channel and have no broadcast home. No more big show. It’s over. Now the Spirit Awards will stream...
Showtime Has Already Slashed Some Of Its Original Series From Its Platform
On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Paramount would be merging their linear Showtime network with Paramount+, meaning that both the network and the premium Showtime bundle on the streaming platform will be renamed "Paramount+ with Showtime." Paramount CEO Bob Bakish made the announcement in an internal memo, saying, "Today,...
Showtime and Paramount+ are merging into a single streaming service. Here’s what it means for you
Paramount plans to merge its Paramount+ and Showtime businesses, a consolidation of linear and streaming entertainment that will likely lead to both layoffs and show cancellations. Both channels will be rebranded as “Paramount+ with Showtime,” according to a story in the Hollywood Reporter. The move comes just months after new...
Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023
A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
Fox Entertainment & Hulu Ink New Deal For In-Season Streaming Rights To Network’s Shows
EXCLUSIVE: After lengthy negotiations, Fox Entertainment and Hulu have closed a new multi-year deal for in-season streaming rights to the broadcast network’s primetime series. The agreement also includes an extensive multi-platform marketing partnership. Under the pact, all Fox primetime entertainment programming – ranging from Family Guy and The Simpsons to The Cleaning Lady and new breakout drama The Accused to The Masked Singer and Next Level Chef — will continue to stream on the Disney-controlled Hulu the next day following their linear telecast. Additionally, the deal adds a new element: joint Fox and Hulu branding across all Fox marketing efforts for...
BET and CBS News Set Premiere Date for Original News Series ‘America in Black’
BET and CBS News have announced a new original primetime series, “America in Black,” which will focus its programming on the people, issues and stories that matter to Black America. “America in Black” will premiere on Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, followed by new episodes released on a monthly basis. The upcoming news series will air one-hour episodes featuring award-winning CBS and BET journalists — including Gayle King, James Brown, Ed Gordon, Michelle Miller, Jericka Duncan, Vladimir Duthiers, Marc Lamont Hill, Wesley Lowery, Errol Barnett, Danya Bacchus, Skyler Henry and more. “America in Black” will elevate the issues, stories and people impacting...
YouTube TV adds more channels we didn't ask for
YouTube TV has announced that it has added three more channels from E.W. Scripps, which includes Ion, Bounce TV and Scripps News. These channels are only on one other competitor right now, that being fuboTV, which starts at $75 per month. So this is the cheapest way to get these channels, if you really wanted them.
5 new shows to watch ASAP on Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, Peacock, and Hulu
All of the streamers keep us busy each week with new shows to write about and enjoy, and this coming week is no exception. Beyond our usual article running down the latest slate of Netflix releases worth checking out over the coming week, what you’ll find below is a selection of some of the biggest new titles worth watching on Hulu, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus, among other platforms. Clear your schedules, because there’s a lot of great new TV to get to.
The Best Streaming Service Deals Right Now: Save Over 60% on Sling TV to Watch Super Bowl LVII
As the winter weather carries on, nothing is better than getting cozy on the couch, kicking your feet up and catching up on your favorite shows and movies. And with Super Bowl LVII taking place on February 12, there’s never been a better time to sign up for a live TV streaming service to catch all the action. This year, the easiest and cheapest way to watch the Super Bowl without cable is Sling TV.
