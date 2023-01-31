Read full article on original website
KWTX
Central Texas girl on road to recovery after icy weather incident with power line
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas child is recovering after being electrocuted by a power line outside her home in Groesbeck, according to a GoFundMe posted for her family. Anniston Longer, 7, was at her home on Feb. 1 when she saw a fire in her driveway and went to see what happened, according to a GoFundMe for the family. The icy weather caused a tree limb to down a power line, and she grabbed the live power line not realizing what it was.
22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say
GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
KWTX
Waco K9 officer Andor helps Hewitt PD find suspect’s AR-15
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An AR-15 rifle allegedly hidden by a suspect was found by Waco Police Department K-9 Officer Andor following a call for help Saturday night. Andor and a Waco Police officer were called in the evening of Feb. 4 to assist the Hewitt Police Department during a disturbance call.
KWTX
Driver arrested after car collides with church
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department arrested a driver who drove into Bible Missionary Church on 18th Street early Saturday morning. Crews arrived on scene around 5:45 a.m. Waco Police say the driver of a car was possibly speeding when it crashed into the church. A passenger in...
fox4news.com
Crash on I-30 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
DALLAS - Several lanes along I-30 had to be closed for a time Sunday morning because of a fatal crash involving three vehicles in Dallas. The wreck happened just before 3 a.m., in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near Chalk Hill Road. The cause of the crash is still...
Woman who displayed handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital fatally shot by deputies
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The woman who displayed a handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning has died, police said.Police said at 8:55 a.m. Feb. 4, officers were notified by staff that a woman entered the emergency room lobby, displayed a handgun and began making suicidal comments. A security employee at the hospital confronted the woman and told her she needed to leave, police said. She then exited the building and left the property before officers arrived.Once investigators identified the woman, they pushed out a bulletin to regional law enforcement partners. Shortly after, deputies with the Denton County Sheriff's Office found an unoccupied vehicle related to the incident in the parking lot of Greenbelt Corridor Park.Deputies searched the trails in the park and found the woman, who in turn pointed a weapon at them.The DCSO said that after refusing to comply with demands to drop the weapon, deputies fired theirs—striking and killing her.The woman's identity has not been publicly released at this time and this remains and ongoing investigation.
KWTX
fox4news.com
DPS Trooper severely injured on I-45 near Corsicana
NAVARRO COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Curtis Putz was severely injured this morning while working a traffic crash on I-45 near Corsicana. DPS spokesman William Lockridge said he was taken to a Dallas hospital where he remains in serious condition. State Rep. Cody Harris (R-HD) commented about the injured trooper on Twitter."Taylor and I are praying for the State Trooper who was involved in a terrible accident in Navarro County this morning. Join us as we pray for the doctors tending to him and for his family," he stated. "STAY OFF THE ROADS until the weather has cleared."This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
KWTX
Marlin Police make six arrests after old VA hospital broken into
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - At around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Marlin Police were dispatched on a call for three suspicious vehicles at the old VA hospital. Upon arrival authorities found a hole cut in the fence and confirmed the hospital had been broken into. Six people were arrested and three...
fox4news.com
Trial for father of Garland 14-year-old triple murder suspect set to start this week
GARLAND, Texas - The father of a Garland teenager who is on the run after police said he fatally shot three teens and injured a fourth inside a convenience store in December 2021 is expected to stand trial in Dallas County this week. Investigators believe Richard Acosta drove his 14-year-old...
KWTX
Waco man indicted in DWI wreck that killed woman, injured others
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say was driving drunk when he was involved in a traffic accident in August in which a woman was killed and others were injured was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury named Jason Dewayne Richards, 25, in a two-count indictment...
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
KWTX
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena police have arrested a suspect in connection with a large drug seizure, Saturday morning. Authorities noticed the vehicle driving recklessly and requested assistance from Troy PD once the pursuit began. The suspect made it to Jarrell before their vehicle gave out and they were apprehended.
KWTX
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was arrested again Friday on the same charges for which she was arrested in 2021. Kinsey’s arrest comes a month after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges against her and a week before Kinsey’s attorney said she will sue the city of Bellmead.
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texans remain without power
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of Central Texans remain without power this morning as crews continue to restore power following damages from the winter storm. The Temple and Belton areas continue to have over 10,000 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. The number of customers without power has decreased then increased throughout the morning, remaining steadily over 10,500 customers without power. The current estimate when power will be restored is currently unknown according to Oncor’s outage map.
KWTX
Texas man died after car went ‘airborne’ off slick overpass, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 45-year-old man is dead after his car went “airborne” off an overpass in Arlington Monday night, police said. Around 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30, police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp.
KWTX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-35 South closed at SH77 in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - Interstate 35 South is closed at SH 77, the Hill County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post late Wednesday. The sheriff’s office reported “multiple crashes” and said the bridge over SH 77 near the TA Travel Center “is one solid sheet off ice with large trucks not able to make it up.”
newyorkbeacon.com
Dallas Man Arrested After Being Suspected Of Stealing Monkeys From Zoo, Arrested Near Aquarium
Davion Irvin, a 24-year-old man in Dallas, has been arrested after being suspected of stealing monkeys from the zoo. Police said Irvin, who has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty, is the same guy who was seen on surveillance video while eating a bag of Doritos and strolling through the zoo where the monkeys were taken.
