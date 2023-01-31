Read full article on original website
Government Technology
Ransomware Offlines Arizona’s Largest School District
Teachers at Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) made do with hot spots and worked “to develop alternative learning plans” after a cyber incident struck early Monday morning, affecting some systems, the district told parents and families. According to The Arizona Republic and Tucson-based KOLD News 13 , that...
Two U.S. school districts hit with ransomware attacks this week
School districts in Tucson, Arizona, and Nantucket, Massachusetts, are responding to ransomware attacks on their networks this week — with at least one district canceling classes as it mitigates the impact. Driving the news: Schools in Nantucket are closed Wednesday as the district works to understand the scope of...
KOLD-TV
City of Tucson to help 10,000 expunge marijuana criminal convictions
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Arizona voters passed Prop. 207 in 2020, it wasn’t just about recreational marijuana. Voters also wanted people who had been convicted of low-level marijuana offenses to have their records expunged. There are about 10,000 people in the city of Tucson who are...
With 'Source of Income' ordinance on hold, AG Mayes resolves Tucson of violation
In a letter penned by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to Tucson's City Attorney, Mayes says the city is not currently violating state law.
12news.com
Report: UArizona missed red flags regarding suspect accused of professor's death
TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly four months after the murder of a University of Arizona professor, a new 30-page report said university officials missed red flags on the suspect accused of his death. The independent report from the University of Arizona General Faculty Committee on University Safety for all said...
KOLD-TV
Suspect detained; lockdown ends at college in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect has been detained in connection with an incident that resulted in a lockdown at a college in Tucson Thursday, Feb. 2. Several Tucson Police Department vehicles, including a helicopter, responded to Carrington College, 201 N. Bonita Avenue, near Interstate 10 and North Grande Avenue, because of a report of threats/shots fired just after 10 a.m.
Superintendent Tom Horne lays out new plans for education
Superintendent Tom Horne says he is working on some plans and will send them to the State Board of Education for consideration.
Parts of TUSD carry on without Internet following cyber attack
Schools part of TUSD are without Internet after a cyber attack hit the district's network. TUSD officials say security is 'of the utmost importance.'
K9 retires from Tucson Border Patrol
A K9 is enjoying retirement after serving five and a half years with the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector.
KOLD-TV
70 years ago, KOLD became first TV station to sign on in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lucky 13, as it was known, was the first TV station to sign on in Tucson. It happened at the 13th second, after the 13th minute and 13th hour on Jan. 13, 1953. But anticipation began to build in the days before the official...
Pima County considered deadly for traffic crashes
Pima County was identified as one of the country’s areas with the highest traffic deaths, so it was given a grant to ensure safety.
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley church, neighbors ready to square off again at second rezoning meeting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People in Oro Valley are ready to see what’s next for a proposed sports ministry complex on the campus of the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene. The church is working to get permission from Oro Valley to rezone so things can move forward.
biztucson.com
Raytheon Missiles & Defense to Move into The Refinery at UArizona’s Tech Park at the Bridges
Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, is the first corporate tenant at the new UA Tech Park at the Bridges, leasing approximately 14,000 square feet of office space just minutes away from the University of Arizona main campus. The park’s offerings extend beyond bricks and mortar boundaries to provide customized business development support that ensures companies are plugged into the resources of the University of Arizona.
KOLD-TV
The rise of “Ghost Jobs”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Unemployment is now at a 50-year low, and the labor shortage continues. This has companies widening their net with jobs they aren’t actively trying to fill - otherwise known as “ghost Jobs.” These phantom openings can also make your time disappear. It...
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist hit at Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash at Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the woman was hit by a vehicle. The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and drivers should avoid the area. Copyright...
KOLD-TV
Thousands of volunteers ready to pack half million meals
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of Tucson students and community volunteers are getting ready to help keep people from going hungry. Data shows Arizona ranks No. 3 among western states when it comes to the most food insecurity. Meanwhile, Tucson has the fourth-highest percentage of food insecurity among...
kawc.org
Yuma gun dealer among 5 in Arizona who say they aren't responsible for violence in Mexico
PHOENIX -- Attorneys for five Arizona gun dealers, including one in Yuma, are asking a federal judge to toss out a claim by the Mexican government that they are responsible for violence in that country. In a new court filing, the team of lawyers say nothing in the complaint alleges...
Fronteras Desk
Tucson's newly-reopened affordable housing waitlist draws more than 15K submissions
The city of Tucson has finished its first round of a program reopened last year to allow residents to join a waitlist for public housing. This week, city officials said they received more than 15,000 pre-applications during the three-week window that opened Jan. 3. Those pre-applications will now be entered...
ExecutiveBiz
Raytheon Missiles & Defense Relocates to University of Arizona Tech Park
Raytheon Missiles & Defense has agreed to move into the new UA Tech Park at the Bridges, leasing around 14,000 square feet of office space near the University of Arizona. The Raytheon Technologies unit is relocating to The Refinery building, one of the first multi-tenant buildings at the 65-acre research park, UA Tech Park manager Tech Parks Arizona said Tuesday.
How Tucson banks water for the future
Water is a valuable resource in the desert so the City of Tucson keeps a lot of its water in a bank.
