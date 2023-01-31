ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Government Technology

Ransomware Offlines Arizona’s Largest School District

Teachers at Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) made do with hot spots and worked “to develop alternative learning plans” after a cyber incident struck early Monday morning, affecting some systems, the district told parents and families. According to The Arizona Republic and Tucson-based KOLD News 13 , that...
TUCSON, AZ
Axios

Two U.S. school districts hit with ransomware attacks this week

School districts in Tucson, Arizona, and Nantucket, Massachusetts, are responding to ransomware attacks on their networks this week — with at least one district canceling classes as it mitigates the impact. Driving the news: Schools in Nantucket are closed Wednesday as the district works to understand the scope of...
NANTUCKET, MA
KOLD-TV

City of Tucson to help 10,000 expunge marijuana criminal convictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Arizona voters passed Prop. 207 in 2020, it wasn’t just about recreational marijuana. Voters also wanted people who had been convicted of low-level marijuana offenses to have their records expunged. There are about 10,000 people in the city of Tucson who are...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Suspect detained; lockdown ends at college in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect has been detained in connection with an incident that resulted in a lockdown at a college in Tucson Thursday, Feb. 2. Several Tucson Police Department vehicles, including a helicopter, responded to Carrington College, 201 N. Bonita Avenue, near Interstate 10 and North Grande Avenue, because of a report of threats/shots fired just after 10 a.m.
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Raytheon Missiles & Defense to Move into The Refinery at UArizona’s Tech Park at the Bridges

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, is the first corporate tenant at the new UA Tech Park at the Bridges, leasing approximately 14,000 square feet of office space just minutes away from the University of Arizona main campus. The park’s offerings extend beyond bricks and mortar boundaries to provide customized business development support that ensures companies are plugged into the resources of the University of Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

The rise of “Ghost Jobs”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Unemployment is now at a 50-year low, and the labor shortage continues. This has companies widening their net with jobs they aren’t actively trying to fill - otherwise known as “ghost Jobs.” These phantom openings can also make your time disappear. It...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Motorcyclist hit at Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash at Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the woman was hit by a vehicle. The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and drivers should avoid the area. Copyright...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Thousands of volunteers ready to pack half million meals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of Tucson students and community volunteers are getting ready to help keep people from going hungry. Data shows Arizona ranks No. 3 among western states when it comes to the most food insecurity. Meanwhile, Tucson has the fourth-highest percentage of food insecurity among...
TUCSON, AZ
ExecutiveBiz

Raytheon Missiles & Defense Relocates to University of Arizona Tech Park

Raytheon Missiles & Defense has agreed to move into the new UA Tech Park at the Bridges, leasing around 14,000 square feet of office space near the University of Arizona. The Raytheon Technologies unit is relocating to The Refinery building, one of the first multi-tenant buildings at the 65-acre research park, UA Tech Park manager Tech Parks Arizona said Tuesday.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy