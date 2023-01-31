Read full article on original website
Beaufort County Council to Hold Budget Workshops February 8 and 9
Beaufort County Council is holding two days of workshops that will include presentations from County Administrator Eric Greenway and numerous County departments. Held each year, the budget workshops give guidance to County Council members and staff as they work together to craft the upcoming fiscal year County budget. The two...
County Administrator Names Beaufort Deputy Fire Chief John Robinson ACA for Public Safety
Beaufort County Administrator Eric Greenway recently announced that Deputy Fire Chief John Robinson has been named Assistant County Administrator of Public Safety. In his new role, John will be responsible for overseeing several important public safety departments, including the Beaufort County EMS Department, Corrections Center, Animal Services, and Mosquito Control. He will work closely with the County Administrator to ensure that these departments are working together smoothly and effectively to serve the community.
Beaufort County Offers Free Electronics Recycling Event Saturday, February 11
The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host two free electronics recycling events for County residents. They will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations Saturday, February 11:. Beaufort County Public Works, 9 Benton Field Road, Bluffton. Beaufort County Public Works, 140...
