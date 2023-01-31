ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Beaufort County Council to Hold Budget Workshops February 8 and 9

Beaufort County Council is holding two days of workshops that will include presentations from County Administrator Eric Greenway and numerous County departments. Held each year, the budget workshops give guidance to County Council members and staff as they work together to craft the upcoming fiscal year County budget. The two...
County Administrator Names Beaufort Deputy Fire Chief John Robinson ACA for Public Safety

Beaufort County Administrator Eric Greenway recently announced that Deputy Fire Chief John Robinson has been named Assistant County Administrator of Public Safety. In his new role, John will be responsible for overseeing several important public safety departments, including the Beaufort County EMS Department, Corrections Center, Animal Services, and Mosquito Control. He will work closely with the County Administrator to ensure that these departments are working together smoothly and effectively to serve the community.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

