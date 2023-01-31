Beaufort County Administrator Eric Greenway recently announced that Deputy Fire Chief John Robinson has been named Assistant County Administrator of Public Safety. In his new role, John will be responsible for overseeing several important public safety departments, including the Beaufort County EMS Department, Corrections Center, Animal Services, and Mosquito Control. He will work closely with the County Administrator to ensure that these departments are working together smoothly and effectively to serve the community.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO