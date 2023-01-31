ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macoupin County, IL

thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County fire on Tuesday claims one life

A fire that happened early Tuesday morning on Washer Road in rural Macoupin County is under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office. The fire was reported at 6:06 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31 and county sheriff deputies arrived to...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Sangamon Co. Coroner identifies man found dead in semi-truck

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a Springfield man who was found dead in a semi-truck over the weekend. Coroner Jim Allmon said James Barksdale, 56 was found in a semi-truck that was in a parking lot near Dirksen Parkway and Stanford Avenue on Saturday. He was pronounced […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KMOV

Human remains identified after October discovery in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Human remains discovered in October in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood were identified Thursday as 61-year-old David Albrecht. Albrecht’s remains were found the afternoon of October 17 after a CrimeStoppers tip the day before. A fire department cadaver dog found the remains in the 3200 block of North 19th Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
taylorvilledailynews.com

TPD Announces Officers Of The Year

Two Police Officers were chosen as Officers of the Year for 2022. Sergeant Jeremy Alwerdt and Christian Nelson were recognized by Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler. Chief Wheeler says that Sergeant Nelson’s leadership skills, passion for being on the Emergency Response Team, CAT Team, and his work with the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is commendable.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
KMOV

Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
newschannel20.com

Coroner identifies man found dead in Lowe's parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon has identified the 56-year-old individual found dead in a semi-truck in the Lowe's parking lot on Saturday. Allmon says the man was identified as James Barksdale, of Springfield. Preliminary autopsy findings showed no evidence of injury or trauma. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: January 22-28, 2023

An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street in Benld in reference to a theft. An officer was dispatched to the 2200 block of Staunton Road in reference to a traffic crash. An officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Jane drive in reference to...
GILLESPIE, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

21-year-old arrested in deadly shooting

FLORA — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Kearney Park earlier this month, the authorities said. The man, Jakeviyon Demarquise Hunter, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, murder and shooting into a vehicle. Hunter was booked into the...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Two car crash in Godfrey

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a head-on crash on Montclair Avenue in Godfrey Tuesday evening. One person was airlifted from the scene and traffic was blocked while the crasj was cleared and the investigation began. Police say the drivers were traveling in the 7400...
GODFREY, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man found dead inside semi-truck in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 56-year-old man was found dead over the weekend in a semi-truck, the Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday. Coroner Jim Allmon said the man was pronounced dead after he was found on Saturday in a parking lot near Dirksen Parkway and Stanford Avenue. An autopsy performed on Monday found no […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Area Arrests And Accidents 1/31/23

The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 1-30-23 Kane Passini, age 28, of Kincaid was arrested by Kincaid PD for violating and order of protection. 1-28-23 David Malone, age 33, of Mount Auburn was arrested by CCSO for violating an order of protection. 1-29-23 John...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL

