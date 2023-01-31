Read full article on original website
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County fire on Tuesday claims one life
A fire that happened early Tuesday morning on Washer Road in rural Macoupin County is under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office. The fire was reported at 6:06 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31 and county sheriff deputies arrived to...
Body found after mobile home fire extinguished in Macoupin County
Firefighters responding to a mobile home fire in rural Macoupin County, Illinois, made a gruesome discovery after extinguishing the blaze.
Sangamon Co. Coroner identifies man found dead in semi-truck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a Springfield man who was found dead in a semi-truck over the weekend. Coroner Jim Allmon said James Barksdale, 56 was found in a semi-truck that was in a parking lot near Dirksen Parkway and Stanford Avenue on Saturday. He was pronounced […]
KMOV
Human remains identified after October discovery in North City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Human remains discovered in October in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood were identified Thursday as 61-year-old David Albrecht. Albrecht’s remains were found the afternoon of October 17 after a CrimeStoppers tip the day before. A fire department cadaver dog found the remains in the 3200 block of North 19th Street.
taylorvilledailynews.com
TPD Announces Officers Of The Year
Two Police Officers were chosen as Officers of the Year for 2022. Sergeant Jeremy Alwerdt and Christian Nelson were recognized by Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler. Chief Wheeler says that Sergeant Nelson’s leadership skills, passion for being on the Emergency Response Team, CAT Team, and his work with the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is commendable.
wlds.com
Multiple Injuries Reported in String of Multi-Vehicle Crashes on I-72 Thursday Morning
Multiple people were injured in a chain reaction of vehicle crashes this morning on Interstate 72. Illinois State Police and EMS personnel responded to three separate crashes that occurred near milepost 7 in Pike County. According to a preliminary report by the Illinois State Police, just before 7:30 this morning,...
Assisted living care resident in Troy, Illinois found dead in the cold
Relatives of 77-year-old Kathleen Kinkel are grieving the loss of their loved one. They also want answers.
khqa.com
New court documents show new evidence in EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — New details tonight on the two LifeStar EMS workers charged with first-degree murder. Both Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are accused of strapping Earl Moore Jr. face-down on a gurney in December. The 35-year-old died an hour later. They both pleaded not guilty. State’s Attorney...
KMOV
Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case
MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.
newschannel20.com
Coroner identifies man found dead in Lowe's parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon has identified the 56-year-old individual found dead in a semi-truck in the Lowe's parking lot on Saturday. Allmon says the man was identified as James Barksdale, of Springfield. Preliminary autopsy findings showed no evidence of injury or trauma. The...
Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013.
Man arrested for stealing $200K worth of construction equipment
A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars.
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: January 22-28, 2023
An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street in Benld in reference to a theft. An officer was dispatched to the 2200 block of Staunton Road in reference to a traffic crash. An officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Jane drive in reference to...
madisoncountyjournal.com
21-year-old arrested in deadly shooting
FLORA — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Kearney Park earlier this month, the authorities said. The man, Jakeviyon Demarquise Hunter, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, murder and shooting into a vehicle. Hunter was booked into the...
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
advantagenews.com
Two car crash in Godfrey
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a head-on crash on Montclair Avenue in Godfrey Tuesday evening. One person was airlifted from the scene and traffic was blocked while the crasj was cleared and the investigation began. Police say the drivers were traveling in the 7400...
Coroner: Man found dead inside semi-truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 56-year-old man was found dead over the weekend in a semi-truck, the Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday. Coroner Jim Allmon said the man was pronounced dead after he was found on Saturday in a parking lot near Dirksen Parkway and Stanford Avenue. An autopsy performed on Monday found no […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Area Arrests And Accidents 1/31/23
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 1-30-23 Kane Passini, age 28, of Kincaid was arrested by Kincaid PD for violating and order of protection. 1-28-23 David Malone, age 33, of Mount Auburn was arrested by CCSO for violating an order of protection. 1-29-23 John...
Carjacking suspect facing new, fatal carjacking charge
A St. Louis man currently facing charges for one carjacking was indicted Wednesday for a fatal carjacking in July 2022.
Hazelwood man gunned down in Bellefontaine Neighbors
Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
