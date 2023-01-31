ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

bladenonline.com

Bladen Commissioners To Consider Rezoning Request For Retail Store

The Bladen County Board of Commissioners are expected to hold a public hearing Monday and consider for approval a rezoning request for a retail store to be built at the intersection of NC 242 South and Twisted Hickory Road. The hearing is part of the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WBTW News13

Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Wilmington Fire Department put out structure fire on N 21st St

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department combatted a structure fire at N 21st St on Friday at around 6 p.m. According to fire officials, residents were home when the fire broke out and firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire. Red Cross was called to...
WILMINGTON, NC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food Lion pilots ‘food pharmacy’ concept

Food Lion has launched a “food pharmacy” pilot to address food insecurity and provide smarter food choices to customers with chronic health conditions. Under the two-year program with Novant Health’s New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, Food Lion said it will distribute about 3,000 boxes of shelf-stable, nutritious food.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Community invited to job fair and veterans’ stand down event in Bladen Co.

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – A job fair and veterans’ stand down will be held at Elizabethtown Baptist Church on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the church’s gymnasium, and a previous event held 4-5 years ago saw over 400 attendees, according to an N.C. Department of Commerce representative. The church is located at 1800 West Broad Street.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

