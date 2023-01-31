Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Cellphone videos played, son’s best friends take stand in Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC ) - A pair of videos recorded by Paul Murdaugh the night he and his mother were killed was a focus of testimony as his father, Alex Murdaugh, stands trial for their deaths. The elder Murdaugh, 54, is charged with murder in the deaths of his wife,...
FOX Carolina
Murdaugh trial recap: Debate over financial evidence continues
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -While Judge Clifton Newman is deciding whether the jury should hear details about Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes, witnesses testified about them while the jury was out of the room Thursday. Newman began the day addressing whether information about Murdaugh’s other crimes would be allowed...
FOX Carolina
Murdaugh trial recap: Witness testimony breaks down phone data from night of murders
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Six witnesses testified Tuesday as both sides focused on phone data from the night of the shootings and what Alex Murdaugh said during an interview with SLED shortly after the incident. FIRST WITNESS. The court began at 9:30 a.m., and SLED senior special agent Jeff...
