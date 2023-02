WEST CHESTER, Pa.- West Chester (14-7, 11-4) never trailed in a statement 69-54 victory over Kutztown (10-11, 8-7) on Wednesday night inside Hollinger Field House. West Chester took an early lead in the first quarter and never relented, leading by as many as 17 points late in the third en route to the 14-point victory over the visiting Golden Bears.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO