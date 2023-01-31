Read full article on original website
Campo Canoa, Mantova, Lombardia, Italy By Maddalena Veronesi
From Campo Canoa, in Mantua, you can admire a wonderful skyline over the city of Mantua. The best time to take pictures of the city is the blue hour when the sun begins to set, and the first lights come on over the city. It is possible to shoot both...
Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip
Two brothers who together stood at the helm of one of Central Pennsylvania’s most prominent construction and real estate companies were killed in an avalanche while helicopter skiing in British Columbia, Canada, according to their family. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were buried alive by mounds of snow near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke Monday afternoon while on a guided heli-skiing trip. Helicopter skiing is a type of backcountry skiing in which a helicopter is used to access remote areas of more pristine snow. The Kinsley brothers’ guide, working for the ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, was partially buried by the avalanche...
Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Grizzly Bear Flips End Over End Attacking A Bull Elk Who Made A Run To The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Kinsley family mourns the death of two brothers killed in skiing accident in British Columbia
The Kinsley family is mourning the death of brothers Jonathan and Timothy, who were killed during a skiing trip in British Columbia, according to a statement from the family. The brothers died Monday after being caught in an avalanche during a backcountry heli-skiing trip near Revelstoke, B.C., according to the Royal Canadian Mounted...
Grizzly Bear Chases Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
American skier Kyle Smaine believed among 2 killed in avalanche in Japan backcountry: reports
Kyle Smaine, a 31-year-old American pro skier, was believed to be among two foreign skiers killed when an avalanche triggered on Mount Hakuba Norikura in central Japan.
Grizzly Bear Protects Its Kill From Wolf During Intense Showdown At Yellowstone National Park
This is a solid 3.5 minutes of anxiety. A crystal clear video was taken at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming in September a couple of years back and shows a big ol’ grizzly bear with its kill (an elk) going nose to nose with a grey wolf. Needles to...
A True New West Grizzly Bear Dilemma
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article was first published in summer 2022 as part of a collaboration between Mountain Journal and Mountain Outlaw magazine. The purpose of the story was not to exacerbate a deepening challenge but rather making people aware of the problem, its cause and highlight the vital importance of personal responsibility and out of the box thinking among elected officials and those in government. Pretending the conflict will go away through inaction, especially in this age of social media, is naive. Pay attention to the sidebar at the end of the story to read a code of conduct for bear watching in Tom Miner Basin. The issue remains unresolved and it is a prime example of where wild nature and human responsibility must meet in the New West. As Malou Anderson-Ramirez wrote in a recent blog post on the Tom Miner Basin Association website, she understands the beauty of wild creatures like grizzly bears, but that we must tread lightly and stay informed.
Alberta Logger Comes Face To Face Canada Lynx
That would brighten up the work day. Being a logger in means spending loads of time in the woods. Many of these guys drive up into the mountains for weeks at a time, out in the middle of nowhere. With that comes the opportunity to see some amazing things. It’s...
Sunset At Sea, Atlantic Ocean, Antarctic By Marylou Badeaux
Sunsets at sea can be pretty stunning, and this one is no exception. When going to the Antarctic, the journeys are made during the summer, so the days are extremely long. This sunset didn't happen until around 1 in the morning! Definitely worth waiting up for. Did you know that...
The Professor Falls is a Must-Climb Rockies Ice Route
The Professor Falls is a Canadian classic. The name comes from professor Eckhard Grassman, one of the first ascensionists, who took a fall on the route in 1974. This route forms early and usually lasts until March or April. Due to the constant water supply it can be very wet, even in cold temperatures. All of the anchors are bolts and fixed for rappelling.
Forget the Rockies, these Alberta rocks are erratic and bolder than most
If you're taking a walk just east of Calgary's Coventry Hills neighbourhood, you may dismiss it as a regular old rock covered in graffiti. But to Lincoln Friske, it's a local treasure. A large erratic boulder sits just past Nose Creek Park. Friske visits the massive rock on his daily...
Training Day at Deer Valley’s FIS Moguls/Aerials World Cup
PARK CITY, Utah — Tuesday is Training Day on the World Cup circuit, which stops at Deer Valley Resort. A global stop which is two-time Olympian Noe Roth’s “favorite place […]
