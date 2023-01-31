(CBS DETROIT) – The community is rallying around a student-athlete fighting for his life.Cartier Woods, a senior at Northwestern High School, collapsed on the basketball court during a game on Tuesday. The coaching staff jumped in immediately to give the 18-year-old CPR after he suffered sudden cardiac arrest.Doctors at Henry Ford Health brought the student-athlete back to life, but he hasn't woken up."It's very hard to see him like that. I would've never thought it would be him," Reeshay Tubbs, his cousin, told CBS Detroit.According to Dr. Nasser Lakkis, Chief of Cardiology at DMC Harper Hospital, there are signs before a person's...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO