Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Experts say NCAA's allegations against Michigan, Harbaugh could drag on into 2024

While Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff and players are preparing for the start of spring practice later this month, there remains the substantial issue of NCAA allegations against Harbaugh and his football program. There are four alleged Level II violations, including impermissible contact during a COVID recruiting dead...
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Redford Thurston football taps former Livonia Churchill standout as new coach

Redford Thurston athletic director Lawrence Reeves announced Friday morning that the high school has hired assistant Nick Davis as its new football coach. Davis, a 2015 Livonia Churchill graduate, coached both the offensive and defensive lines under former interim coach Antwain White, who was not asked to return following the Eagles' 0-8 season this past fall.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Northwestern HS athlete in ICU after sudden cardiac arrest

(CBS DETROIT) – The community is rallying around a student-athlete fighting for his life.Cartier Woods, a senior at Northwestern High School, collapsed on the basketball court during a game on Tuesday. The coaching staff jumped in immediately to give the 18-year-old CPR after he suffered sudden cardiac arrest.Doctors at Henry Ford Health brought the student-athlete back to life, but he hasn't woken up."It's very hard to see him like that. I would've never thought it would be him," Reeshay Tubbs, his cousin, told CBS Detroit.According to Dr. Nasser Lakkis, Chief of Cardiology at DMC Harper Hospital, there are signs before a person's...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
Detroit News

How Detroit area police found bodies of slain rappers, friend

Highland Park — When investigators triangulated cellular data from the phones of three men who'd been missing for two weeks after heading to a Detroit rap show, it led to an area near the Highland Park-Detroit border — and police immediately homed in on the sprawling, abandoned Palmer Park Estates apartment building, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

One person shot Friday in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

These Metro Detroit restaurants, bars, cafes and bakeries opened or closed in January

Across the tri-county area and beyond, January brought us new cafes, bakeries, bars and restaurants and, as always, a few closings, too. Here are some highlights. Opened just last week, this neighborhood cafe and bookshop has a full coffee bar and a light menu featuring deli sandwiches on ciabatta, bagels and baked goods like cookies, cake bars and savory Yemeni biscuits, which are perfect for dunking in your coffee or tea. Grab a snack and a coffee to go, or stay and get some work done.
DETROIT, MI

