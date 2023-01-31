Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
A kid from Michigan bought $1K in food from GrubhubMuhammad Junaid MustafaMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Michigan Football & Jim Harbaugh, QB Coach, Juwan Howard & Hoops, National Signing Day
Michigan basketball is hanging in there, and it's officially the offseason for football, but there's still always something to talk about.
Detroit News
Experts say NCAA's allegations against Michigan, Harbaugh could drag on into 2024
While Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff and players are preparing for the start of spring practice later this month, there remains the substantial issue of NCAA allegations against Harbaugh and his football program. There are four alleged Level II violations, including impermissible contact during a COVID recruiting dead...
MLive.com
Emoni Bates has another big scoring night in EMU’s OT thriller with Ball State
Emoni Bates had another hot scoring night for Eastern Michigan men’s basketball team on Friday night. The Ypsilanti native scored a game-high 35 points, though in defeat as the Eagles saw their two-game win streak end, 91-90, to Ball State in overtime. Bates notched his fourth 30-point game of...
HometownLife.com
Redford Thurston football taps former Livonia Churchill standout as new coach
Redford Thurston athletic director Lawrence Reeves announced Friday morning that the high school has hired assistant Nick Davis as its new football coach. Davis, a 2015 Livonia Churchill graduate, coached both the offensive and defensive lines under former interim coach Antwain White, who was not asked to return following the Eagles' 0-8 season this past fall.
UPMATTERS
Detroit Catholic Central hands Houghton first loss of season at MIHL Showcase
TRENTON, Mich. (WJMN) – In one of the more highly anticipated matchups of the high school hockey season, #1 Detroit Catholic Central handed #2 Houghton their first loss of the season. The game was part of the MIHL Prep Hockey Showcase in Trenton.
Game ends abruptly after two spectators storm court to attack Ypsilanti basketball player
YPSILANTI – The junior varsity boys basketball game between Ypsilanti and Adrian ended abruptly Tuesday night after two spectators came onto the court and attacked a Ypsilanti player. According to a statement from Ypsilanti Community Schools, two unknown spectators came onto the court during the JV game at approximately...
Detroit student on life support after collapsing during basketball game
A Northwestern High School student is fighting for his life after collapsing during a basketball game.
Detroit Northwestern High School basketball player suffers cardiac arrest during game
A high school basketball player in Detroit is on life support after going into cardiac arrest during a game. It happened Tuesday evening, according to school officials, at Northwestern High School on W. Grand Blvd. on the city’s west side.
Northwestern HS athlete in ICU after sudden cardiac arrest
(CBS DETROIT) – The community is rallying around a student-athlete fighting for his life.Cartier Woods, a senior at Northwestern High School, collapsed on the basketball court during a game on Tuesday. The coaching staff jumped in immediately to give the 18-year-old CPR after he suffered sudden cardiac arrest.Doctors at Henry Ford Health brought the student-athlete back to life, but he hasn't woken up."It's very hard to see him like that. I would've never thought it would be him," Reeshay Tubbs, his cousin, told CBS Detroit.According to Dr. Nasser Lakkis, Chief of Cardiology at DMC Harper Hospital, there are signs before a person's...
Bodies found in Highland Park apartment building; family of missing rapper notified
Multiple bodies were found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. UPDATE:Bodies identified, mystery persists in death of Michigan rappers, friend Family members...
fox2detroit.com
3 Michigan rappers missing • Whitmer draws GOP ire • Deadly head-on crash in Macomb County
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Three men are missing from Detroit after an event they were supposed to attend more than a week ago was canceled. Armani Kelly, 38, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, are rappers who were slated to perform at Lounge 31 on Seven Mile near Gratiot on Jan. 21. However, the event was canceled.
fox2detroit.com
Teacher allegedly molested teens • HS basketball player suffers cardiac arrest • Tax package complaints
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A former teacher from Plymouth is now facing major charges in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of at least four children under 16 years old. Investigative sources say James Baird's victims were visually impaired and that the sex assaults took place during school vision tests.
WILX-TV
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
Detroit News
How Detroit area police found bodies of slain rappers, friend
Highland Park — When investigators triangulated cellular data from the phones of three men who'd been missing for two weeks after heading to a Detroit rap show, it led to an area near the Highland Park-Detroit border — and police immediately homed in on the sprawling, abandoned Palmer Park Estates apartment building, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.
Centre Daily
44-year-old woman taking a break from ‘tough day’ wins huge Michigan lottery prize
A 44-year-old woman said she was having a “tough day” when she decided to take some time to relax. During that break, she logged into the Michigan Lottery app to play the Daily Spin to Win game, according to a Feb. 1 news release. “As I was scrolling...
ABC7 Chicago
Missing Michigan girl, Adriana Davidson, found dead on high school grounds: Ann Arbor police
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A 15-year-old girl who had been missing for days in Ann Arbor, Michigan was found dead Monday, police said. Adriana Davidson was reported missing Saturday to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office later found her body on Monday on the grounds of Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, where she was last seen.
One person shot Friday in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
Detroit News
Bodies of missing two rappers, friend found under debris in vacant Highland Park apartment building
Highland Park — The bodies of three missing men — two rappers from Oscoda and Melvindale who'd visited Detroit for a gig along with a friend from Detroit — were found under a pile of debris in the basement of a vacant Highland Park apartment building, according to three police sources familiar with the investigation.
Detroit News
These Metro Detroit restaurants, bars, cafes and bakeries opened or closed in January
Across the tri-county area and beyond, January brought us new cafes, bakeries, bars and restaurants and, as always, a few closings, too. Here are some highlights. Opened just last week, this neighborhood cafe and bookshop has a full coffee bar and a light menu featuring deli sandwiches on ciabatta, bagels and baked goods like cookies, cake bars and savory Yemeni biscuits, which are perfect for dunking in your coffee or tea. Grab a snack and a coffee to go, or stay and get some work done.
