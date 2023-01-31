Fabian Schar tells Newcastle new boy Anthony Gordon he'll have to prove himself to DESERVE 'protection' on the pitch - after the £45m man tried to joke with his new teammates about scuffle with Kieran Trippier and the Swiss star back in October

Read full article on original website
‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Fans baffled as Idris Elba pictured at Newcastle vs Southampton – despite being an Arsenal fan
FOOTBALL fans were left confused after Idris Elba showed up to watch Newcastle take on Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final. The actor was treated to an entertaining spectacle as Toon raced into a 2-0 lead before being pegged back by a brilliant Che Adams strike. He was sat next...
Chelsea sign Benfica’s Enzo Fernández for British record £106.8m fee
Chelsea’s staggering spending spree continued when they broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernández for €121m (£106.8m)
Erik ten Hag admits it will be 'difficult' for Manchester United to sign a deadline day replacement for injured Christian Eriksen and insists he has the players who can 'fill the gap' - with Denmark star facing three months out
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are unlikely to sign a replacement for Christian Eriksen before the transfer deadline after the Denmark star was ruled out for up to three months. Eriksen damaged the ligaments in his left ankle in United's FA Cup win over Reading at the weekend when...
LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United
The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
Enzo Fernandez given permission to undergo a medical in Portugal ahead of potential move to Chelsea
SAMI MOKBEL, ADRIAN KAJUMBA AND SIMON JONES: Benfica have allowed Fernandez to undergo a medical, with Chelsea remaining hopeful over pulling off a British record deal.
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
Report: Newcastle 'Trying To Get Involved' In Transfer Race For Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to make a move in the summer with some of Europe's biggest clubs interested.
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool 6 points above relegation zone, Man United out of top four
Fans always argue about which Premier League teams get the better of the VAR decisions, and this season we aim to find the definitive answer.
Erik Ten Hag may be forced into a system change following Christian Eriksen's injury but who could the manager play instead? Could it lead to a change of formation? What games will he miss for Manchester United?
Manchester United's quest for a top-four spot has suffered a major blow as midfielder Christian Eriksen has been ruled out for three months. The 30-year-old suffered the brutal injury during United's 3-1 home win against Reading in the FA Cup fourth round. Eriksen was forced off in the second half...
Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga set to stay at Man United on deadline day with Erik ten Hag having late change of heart to block Uruguayan's loan move to Watford
Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga are both expected to stay at Manchester United on transfer deadline day. Erik ten Hag had a late change of heart on sending highly-promising Uruguay forward Pellistri out on loan. Watford were eager to take him for the remainder of the campaign and envisaged him...
Agent admits Kiwior was wanted by top teams in Italy before Arsenal turned up
Arteta made it a priority in the winter to sign another reliable left-footed centre back after becoming overly reliant on Gabriel Maghalaes on the left side of Arsenal’s central defense, the Brazilian being his only reliable left-footed centre back. He chose Spezia’s Jakub Kiwior. There’s a lot of buzz...
Graham Potter given injury boost, confirms four players back in squad to face Fulham
Chelsea have been given an injury boost after manager Graham Potter confirmed that four players will be in his matchday squad to face Fulham on Friday night. The two London sides are set to meet at Stamford Bridge later on today and with the Blues two points behind Friday’s opponents, but with a game-in-hand, Graham Potter’s men will have the chance to leapfrog their cross-city rivals.
Beleaguered Newcastle Boss Full of Praise For Squad Mentality Despite Continued Off-Field Turbulence
Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has lavished praise on his side, citing their Premier League survival as nothing short of a 'miracle'.
MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Transfer window: Your Premier League club's January business rated - fan views
At the end of a record-breaking winter transfer window, some Premier League clubs are ecstatic while others may be rueing a missed opportunity. We asked our fan community for an assessment of their side's January business - and a rating out of 10... Arsenal. Charlene Smith, AFTV. Rating: 9.
Hakim Ziyech loan move from Chelsea to PSG collapses due to late registration - sources
Hakim Ziyech will not join Paris Saint-Germain on loan from Chelsea due to late paperwork causing the deal not to be registered.
Joao Cancelo BLOCKS multiple Man City fan accounts on social media ahead of shock transfer to Bayern Munich... as Portugal star leaves the Etihad on bad terms after training ground bust-up with Pep Guardiola
Joao Cancelo has seemingly left the Etihad on bad terms after blocking a number of prominent Man City fan accounts on social media. The Portuguese international is nearing a shock move to Bayern Munich that will see the full-back join on loan, with the deal set to include an option to buy the player for £61.5million.
Football rumours: Everton hoping to sign Andre Ayew after botched deadline day
What the papers sayAndre Ayew is reportedly expected to arrive in England in the next 24 hours to join Everton after receiving a £2.5million “golden handshake” from Qatari side Al Sadd, freeing the former Swansea and West Ham winger to return to the Premier League, the Daily Mail says. However, the paper adds the 33-year-old may not be able to sign with the Toffees after all due to the Goodison Park club failing in their transfer deadline day pursuits.Staying with Everton, The Times writes the club is now looking at attacking midfielder Icso. The 30-year-old was a star for Real...
Domingos Quina & Bailey Wright: Rotherham United sign duo on loan
Watford have recalled winger Domingos Quina from Spanish side Elche and sent him on loan to Rotherham, who have also signed Sunderland defender Bailey Wright on loan. Quina, 23, played 11 games for the La Liga club earlier this season, his fourth spell away from Vicarage Road. He has 37...
