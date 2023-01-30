Read full article on original website
Gov. Shapiro Signs Fourth Executive Order
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro is signing his fourth executive order. It aims to reduce long wait times for permits, licenses and certifications in Pennsylvania. Shapiro says the executive order -- signed Tuesday -- will help with the critical labor shortage, especially among frontline workers. It includes a "money back guarantee" for applicants who don't get a response by a certain date.
Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office
What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro administration policy to take effect on March 6. Who it affects:...
Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill
Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill.
COVID-19 deaths rising in Pa., although infections and hospitalizations move in good direction
Pennsylvania entered February with a seven-day average of about 35 COVID-19-related deaths per day, the highest level since last May, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Rises in deaths typically come about a month after rises in hospitalizations. Pennsylvania’s rise comes a month after a spike in hospitalizations involving...
Twenty PA Hospitals Named Among America's Best In New Report
Twenty Pennsylvania hospitals earned a spot in America’s 250 Best Hospitals list for 2023 by Healthgrades.com. The rankings are based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes. You can read more about their methodology here. The following hospitals ranked in the...
Pa. takes over troubled mortgage relief program from contractor after complaints, backlogs
Officials in Pennsylvania have temporarily halted applications for mortgage, utility, and tax relief as they make the transition. In an abrupt change, Pennsylvania's struggling mortgage relief program...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania school lunch programs
Pennsylvania State Senators are pushing for school students to be eligible to receive free school lunches starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
Bankruptcy Judge Limits Chester City Council Powers, Calls for Change
The Chester City government is “dysfunctional” and needs to be majorly changed, according to Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler. That’s the conclusion of her ruling on Chester’s bankruptcy case, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 45-page ruling from Judge Ceisler described “a pattern...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Feb. 2: Deaths up slightly, medium community level for 2 counties
(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 9:00 a.m. on Feb.2, 2023, there were 10,049 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Tuesday, Jan. 31. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is...
Some Pennsylvania courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
The decision further undermines the effectiveness of a program once lauded as a national model and championed by Gov. Josh Shapiro when he was attorney general.
Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group
Reagan Reese on January 31, 2023 LOWER MERION, PA- The Parents Defending Education group filed a complaint Tuesday with the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the Department of Education against a Pennsylvania school district accused of racial discrimination. A complaint obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation alleges that Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, created and used affinity groups to separate students based on race. According to the complaint, the school district offers two programs specifically for students of color, namely “REACH” and “Equity Efforts.” “Lower Merion is a perfect example of administrators and educators gone The post Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group appeared first on Shore News Network.
$1M of funding announced for protection of non-profits
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced over $1 million of funding for non-profit security grants. The PCCD has been funding organizations all over the commonwealth for the past three years and in that time has awarded over $19 million in funds, that will help protect […]
How anxiety came to dominate the big business of medical marijuana cards in Pennsylvania
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings include 8 in Pennsylvania
The struggling Bed Bath & Beyond said recently it was closing 87 stores and eight of those are in Pennsylvania. While none of the closings in Pennsylvania are in the Harrisburg area, Bed Bath & Beyond has updated the list of closings multiple times. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond...
Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?
Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
Pa. judge grants Chester city receiver permission to strip elected city officials of administrative powers
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler has granted Chester’s state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary permission to strip the city’s elected officials of their administrative powers.
Spotlight PA Examines 1 Million Medical Marijuana Certifications
For Spotlight PA's latest investigation into Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program, we analyzed more than 1 million records of anonymized patient certifications...
Alert to Pennsylvanians: End of Emergency Allotment and Other SNAP Changes
Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh Friday advised Pennsylvanians of upcoming changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Due to passage of the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) additional payment created during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month.
Pa. Treasurer announces return of over $211M of unclaimed property in 2022
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on the first day of national Unclaimed Property Month, Feb. 1, that the Pennsylvania Treasury returned more than $211 million in unclaimed property in 2022. The treasury also returned 90 military decorations and memorabilia to veterans or their families. “National Unclaimed Property Month is the perfect […]
Organizations Caring for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities Face Staffing Crisis in Chester County
Organizations that care for individuals with intellectual disabilities are facing a service and staffing crisis in Pennsylvania, including Chester County, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News.
