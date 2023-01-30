ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Gov. Shapiro Signs Fourth Executive Order

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro is signing his fourth executive order. It aims to reduce long wait times for permits, licenses and certifications in Pennsylvania. Shapiro says the executive order -- signed Tuesday -- will help with the critical labor shortage, especially among frontline workers. It includes a "money back guarantee" for applicants who don't get a response by a certain date.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill

Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill. Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum …. Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill. Financial ‘rescue’ for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Financial 'rescue' for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Unusual weather in January. Marywood offers mentoring workshop for local students.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Twenty PA Hospitals Named Among America's Best In New Report

Twenty Pennsylvania hospitals earned a spot in America’s 250 Best Hospitals list for 2023 by Healthgrades.com. The rankings are based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes. You can read more about their methodology here. The following hospitals ranked in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pa. takes over troubled mortgage relief program from contractor after complaints, backlogs

Officials in Pennsylvania have temporarily halted applications for mortgage, utility, and tax relief as they make the transition. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In an abrupt change, Pennsylvania’s struggling mortgage relief program...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania school lunch programs

Pennsylvania State Senators are pushing for school students to be eligible to receive free school lunches starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. Changes proposed for Pennsylvania school lunch programs. Pennsylvania State Senators are pushing for school students to be eligible to receive free school lunches starting at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Some Pennsylvania courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law

The decision further undermines the effectiveness of a program once lauded as a national model and championed by Gov. Josh Shapiro when he was attorney general. This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group

Reagan Reese on January 31, 2023 LOWER MERION, PA- The Parents Defending Education group filed a complaint Tuesday with the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the Department of Education against a Pennsylvania school district accused of racial discrimination. A complaint obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation alleges that Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, created and used affinity groups to separate students based on race. According to the complaint, the school district offers two programs specifically for students of color, namely “REACH” and “Equity Efforts.” “Lower Merion is a perfect example of administrators and educators gone The post Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$1M of funding announced for protection of non-profits

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced over $1 million of funding for non-profit security grants. The PCCD has been funding organizations all over the commonwealth for the past three years and in that time has awarded over $19 million in funds, that will help protect […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?

Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Pa. judge grants Chester city receiver permission to strip elected city officials of administrative powers

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler has granted Chester’s state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary permission to strip the city’s elected officials of their administrative powers.
CHESTER, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Spotlight PA Examines 1 Million Medical Marijuana Certifications

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. For Spotlight PA’s latest investigation into Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, we analyzed more than 1 million records of anonymized patient certifications...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Alert to Pennsylvanians: End of Emergency Allotment and Other SNAP Changes

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh Friday advised Pennsylvanians of upcoming changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Due to passage of the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) additional payment created during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pa. Treasurer announces return of over $211M of unclaimed property in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on the first day of national Unclaimed Property Month, Feb. 1, that the Pennsylvania Treasury returned more than $211 million in unclaimed property in 2022. The treasury also returned 90 military decorations and memorabilia to veterans or their families. “National Unclaimed Property Month is the perfect […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy