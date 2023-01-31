Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kogt.com
Marion Jean Raymer
Marion Jean Raymer, 65, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 30, 2023, in Port Arthur. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Sinclair Oubre. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
kogt.com
Glenda Coetta John
Glenda Coetta John, 75, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 27, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. Born in Snyder, Oklahoma, on June 23, 1947, she was the daughter of Jeff N. Stradley and Edith (Wheeler) Stradley. Glenda dedicated her life to caring for her family and her home. She is remembered by her loved ones for having a feisty attitude and great sense of humor. Glenda would often spend time playing with her dog or watching squirrels. She also loved to grocery shop. Glenda adored her family, and they will go on to cherish their memories with her.
kogt.com
Jimmy Don Stevens
Jimmy Don Stevens, a lifelong resident of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully Feb. 1, 2023, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Jimmy Don was born Sept. 5, 1950, in Orange, the son of Cecile (Ratcliff) Stevens and Billy Stevens. Jimmy Don was a skilled electrician and a master scuba diver. He...
kogt.com
Walter C. Lazenby
The Celebration of Life for Mr. Walter C. Lazenby, 86, of Orange, will be Saturday, February 4th, 2023, at 11am at the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Rites of Christian Burial will follow at Magnolia Memorial Gardens under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 until...
kogt.com
Larry Dale Moore
Larry Dale Moore, 67, of Vidor, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at his home. Born in Orange, Texas, on November 8, 1955, Larry was the son of Robert and Myrtice (Street) Moore. Larry served his country in the United States Army, and worked as a truck driver. Preceded in death...
kogt.com
Four Promoted At OFD
Congratulations to four of Orange’s finest who received their promotions Thursday. From left Captain Hunter Isbell, Captain Matthew Slagle, Battalion Chief Cody Caples and Battalion Chief Joel Gilbert. Fire Chief John Bilbo introduced the four with some encouraging words and former Chief David Frenzel, who hired all four, made...
kogt.com
Richard Elvin Deason
On Friday, January 27, 2023, Richard Elvin Deason, loving father of 3, passed away peacefully at the age of 72 in Orange, TX. Richard was born on March 28, 1950, in Deridder, La. to Elvin Deason and Ruth (White) Deason. He served his country in the United States Navy from...
kogt.com
Blessing Box Now At Library
The Orange Public Library now has a Blessing Box near the front door. If you have items that you feel would be of use to someone in the community, feel free to stop by and drop them off. The Blessing Box was provided by Trace Hollifield as part of his...
kogt.com
Townsend Running For Judge
For over two decades, Judge Troy Johnson has served Orange County as Judge of the County Court at Law #2. He has presided over Criminal, Civil, Family Law and Juvenile cases to name a few. He will be retiring at the end of his term in 2024, leaving the seat open.
kogt.com
Tuesday Ball Scores
Tuesday night basketball was played in a warm gym while soccer teams dealt with a cold mist as district is in full swing for both. The BC boys and girls had the night off. LCM held off a late rally by Vidor to win 61-52. Both teams started well as the Bears took a 16-11 lead after one with Jayden Benton scoring 6 for the Bears and Vidor hit 3 threes. In the second quarter the Pirates were able to tie the game at 22 but the Bears responded with a 12-1 run to take a 34-23 lead at the half. That streak continued in the third as the Pirates didn’t hit a bucket until there was just 1:37 left in the quarter. LCM jumped to a 20 point lead before the Pirates got hot in the fourth, cutting the lead to single digits but that’s as close as they would get. Ben Elliott (above) once again lead the Bears with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Coach Brad Jeffcoat said it put the senior over the 2000 pt. mark for his career and he is now the all-time leading scorer, surpassing Jason Throop. The Bears are 21-10 (5-3). The Pirates were lead by Bryce Loftin’s 21 pts. and Zander Lindsey who scored 18.
kogt.com
Cards Extend Win Streak
Bridge City Cardinals (9-1)(2-0) defeated Bob Hope by a score of 2-0 at home Monday night to extend the win streak to eight. Opening the scoring in the first half was Nate Stafford assisted by Evan Jackson. Abraham Munguia set up the next goal on a pass to Hudson Campbell who was able to find the back of the net. Defensive standouts for the Cardinals was Jagger Carlin, Valentin Chavez and the entire back line. Sebastian Sandino preserved the clean sheet with a solid performance. The Cardinals travel to Vidor to take on the Pirates Friday. JV Cards kicks at 5, Varsity to follow.
kjas.com
Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
Comments / 0