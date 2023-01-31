Tuesday night basketball was played in a warm gym while soccer teams dealt with a cold mist as district is in full swing for both. The BC boys and girls had the night off. LCM held off a late rally by Vidor to win 61-52. Both teams started well as the Bears took a 16-11 lead after one with Jayden Benton scoring 6 for the Bears and Vidor hit 3 threes. In the second quarter the Pirates were able to tie the game at 22 but the Bears responded with a 12-1 run to take a 34-23 lead at the half. That streak continued in the third as the Pirates didn’t hit a bucket until there was just 1:37 left in the quarter. LCM jumped to a 20 point lead before the Pirates got hot in the fourth, cutting the lead to single digits but that’s as close as they would get. Ben Elliott (above) once again lead the Bears with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Coach Brad Jeffcoat said it put the senior over the 2000 pt. mark for his career and he is now the all-time leading scorer, surpassing Jason Throop. The Bears are 21-10 (5-3). The Pirates were lead by Bryce Loftin’s 21 pts. and Zander Lindsey who scored 18.

VIDOR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO