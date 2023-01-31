Read full article on original website
Marion Jean Raymer
Marion Jean Raymer, 65, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 30, 2023, in Port Arthur. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Sinclair Oubre. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
Sylvia Cribb
Visitation for Sylvia Cribb will be held at Dorman Funeral Home on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 5:00PM with services following at 6:30PM. To honor Sylvia’s life, the following obituary was lovingly written by her daughter, Christine;. Sylvia Mary (Dupuy) Cribb passed away Sunday, January 29th at 8:48 pm...
Jimmy Don Stevens
Jimmy Don Stevens, a lifelong resident of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully Feb. 1, 2023, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Jimmy Don was born Sept. 5, 1950, in Orange, the son of Cecile (Ratcliff) Stevens and Billy Stevens. Jimmy Don was a skilled electrician and a master scuba diver. He...
Larry Dale Moore
Larry Dale Moore, 67, of Vidor, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at his home. Born in Orange, Texas, on November 8, 1955, Larry was the son of Robert and Myrtice (Street) Moore. Larry served his country in the United States Army, and worked as a truck driver. Preceded in death...
Richard Elvin Deason
On Friday, January 27, 2023, Richard Elvin Deason, loving father of 3, passed away peacefully at the age of 72 in Orange, TX. Richard was born on March 28, 1950, in Deridder, La. to Elvin Deason and Ruth (White) Deason. He served his country in the United States Navy from...
Four Promoted At OFD
Congratulations to four of Orange’s finest who received their promotions Thursday. From left Captain Hunter Isbell, Captain Matthew Slagle, Battalion Chief Cody Caples and Battalion Chief Joel Gilbert. Fire Chief John Bilbo introduced the four with some encouraging words and former Chief David Frenzel, who hired all four, made...
Townsend Running For Judge
For over two decades, Judge Troy Johnson has served Orange County as Judge of the County Court at Law #2. He has presided over Criminal, Civil, Family Law and Juvenile cases to name a few. He will be retiring at the end of his term in 2024, leaving the seat open.
Blessing Box Now At Library
The Orange Public Library now has a Blessing Box near the front door. If you have items that you feel would be of use to someone in the community, feel free to stop by and drop them off. The Blessing Box was provided by Trace Hollifield as part of his...
Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance program applications opening in February
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tennessee — A Southeast Texas non-profit will begin accepting applications for a program that aims to help low-income residents in Hardin, Orange and Jefferson Counties. Legacy Community Development Corporation will begin accepting waitlist applications for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance (HRA)...
Texas AMBER Alert issued for abducted baby, toddler out of Silsbee canceled
SILSBEE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas AMBER Alert that was issued on Feb. 1 for a 4-month-old baby and 1-year-old toddler has been canceled. The children, Aiden and Aaliyah Langford, were abducted in Silsbee, according to the alert. The alert said the suspects are Tiffany Weaver, 31, and Aaron Langford, 29. There is no word where the children were found or what their conditions were. Silsebee is four hours south of Dallas near the Louisiana border.
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
Amber Alert discontinued for small boy and girl reportedly kidnapped in Silsbee, Texas
The alert sent out throughout the state Wednesday was for a 4-month-old boy and a 1-year-old girl who went missing a week ago.
New York man indicted after being caught with rifle, ammo near Beaumont school
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old New York man was indicted after police said he was caught with a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school. On January 29, 2023, Beaumont Police received multiple calls about a suspicious vehicle around St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel. The callers said a man in a black Toyota Rav 4 with New York license plates was parked across the street and staying there for hours and even days at a time.
BPD looking for suspects accused of strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall Dillard's
Beaumont — Beaumont Police are searching for three suspects accused of a strong arm robbery at the Parkdale Mall Dillard's that left an employee with minor injuries. Investigators say the suspects stole several purses at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, and an employee received minor injuries. Detectives believe...
Sheriff provides update on two recent criminal cases
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman on Thursday gave an update regarding two criminal cases in the past week. One was a burglary that occurred at about 1:30 Monday morning at Angelina Grocery on Highway 63 West. In that case a woman was captured on security camera video as she broke in and stole several cartons of cigarettes and also lottery tickets.
Beaumont man charged in 2021 shooting death of wife pleads guilty, awaits sentencing
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is waiting to learn what his punishment will be after pleading guilty to the 2021 shooting death of his wife. Terri Bellini Barlow pled guilty on January 26, 2023. Barlow is accused of shooting and killing Ashley Barlow in October 2021. He is set to be sentenced on March 15, 2023.
Man who threatened to shoot up Lumberton High School to spend 5 years, 6 months in prison
LUMBERTON, Texas — A Lumberton man convicted of terroristic threat for threatening to shoot up Lumberton High School has been sentenced.Man who threatened to shoot up Lumberton High School to spend 5 years, 6 months in prison. Steven Raibon Clawson, 29, was sentenced to five years and six months...
Cards Extend Win Streak
Bridge City Cardinals (9-1)(2-0) defeated Bob Hope by a score of 2-0 at home Monday night to extend the win streak to eight. Opening the scoring in the first half was Nate Stafford assisted by Evan Jackson. Abraham Munguia set up the next goal on a pass to Hudson Campbell who was able to find the back of the net. Defensive standouts for the Cardinals was Jagger Carlin, Valentin Chavez and the entire back line. Sebastian Sandino preserved the clean sheet with a solid performance. The Cardinals travel to Vidor to take on the Pirates Friday. JV Cards kicks at 5, Varsity to follow.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18 wheeler impacts I10 East near the 864 area in Orange County
Orange County — Orange County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Ortego has posted pictures of an accident that's impacting traffic. An 18 wheeler has overturned shortly before noon on Interstate 10 East near mile marker 864, directly in front of Rickenjacks restaurant. Please use an alternate route if possible.
