Bridge City Cardinals (9-1)(2-0) defeated Bob Hope by a score of 2-0 at home Monday night to extend the win streak to eight. Opening the scoring in the first half was Nate Stafford assisted by Evan Jackson. Abraham Munguia set up the next goal on a pass to Hudson Campbell who was able to find the back of the net. Defensive standouts for the Cardinals was Jagger Carlin, Valentin Chavez and the entire back line. Sebastian Sandino preserved the clean sheet with a solid performance. The Cardinals travel to Vidor to take on the Pirates Friday. JV Cards kicks at 5, Varsity to follow.

BRIDGE CITY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO